(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Greene King
(GK) Finance
plc's class A, AB and B notes at 'BBB+', 'BBB' and 'BBB-',
respectively. The
Outlooks on the notes are Stable. A full list of rating actions
is available at
the end of this commentary.
The affirmation reflects the solid performance of the borrower's
(GK Retailing
Limited; GKR) total estate over the past year with 52-week May
2014 (FY14)
EBITDA rising 4.2% to GBP198.2m and outperforming the Fitch base
case by 4.1%.
This is mainly driven by the managed division with EBITDA rising
10.4% due to
both increasing like-for-like (LFL) sales (GK plc: 4.1% between
FY13 and FY14)
and the addition of 45 pubs during the year (including the
conversion of fifteen
tenanted pubs). On a per pub basis, annual EBITDA increased 3%
to GBP209,200
(still marginally below Marston's at around GBP216,000 and
Mitchells & Butlers
(M&B) at around GBP250,000).
The Stable Outlooks reflect Fitch's expectation that the fairly
high quality
estate and proactive management will continue to deliver solid
performance over
the next two years.
GK a whole business securitisation of a portfolio of 645 managed
as well as
1,112 tenanted and leased (referred to as tenanted) pubs located
in England,
Scotland and Wales. The securitised pubs represent around 80% of
Greene King
Group's pub portfolio and are considered a reasonably
representative sample of
the total estate.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Industry Profile: Midrange
The operating environment is viewed as 'weaker'. While the pub
sector in the UK
has a long history, trading performance for some assets has
shown significant
weakness in the past. The sector is highly exposed to
discretionary spending,
strong competition (including from the off-trade), and other
macro factors such
as minimum wages, rising utility costs and potential changes in
regulation (with
the proposed statutory code in the tenanted/leased segment).
The barriers to entry are viewed as 'midrange'. Licencing laws
and regulations
are moderately stringent, and managed pubs and tenanted pubs
(ie, non-full
repairing and insuring) are fairly capital-intensive. Switching
costs, however,
are generally viewed as low, even though there may be some
positive brand and
captive market effects.
The sustainability of the sector is viewed as 'midrange' with
the strong pub
culture in the UK expected to persist, thereby taking a large
portion of the
eating-drinking-out market. In relation to demographics, mild
forecast
population growth in the UK is a credit-positive.
Company Profile: Midrange
The financial performance is viewed as 'stronger'. GK's
performance has been
resilient throughout the economic cycle, with combined managed
and tenanted
seven-year revenue and EBITDA CAGRs to 2014 of 4.1% and 2.6%,
respectively.
The company operations are viewed as 'midrange'. Branded pubs
under Hungry Horse
represent only around 9% of total securitised pubs as of FY14.
GK has limited
pricing influence but it is a fairly large operator within the
pub sector
(GBP1.3bn of revenues in FY14, around 4% total UK pubs) with
strong economies of
scale. While operating leverage has been increasing over the
last few years as a
result of the growing food offer, the change in strategy is
viewed favourably
given the revenue growth due to the food-led approach.
Transparency is viewed as 'midrange' with the more transparent
managed business
(self-operated) representing 65% and 37% of the securitised
group by EBITDA and
estate respectively, meaning insight into underlying
profitability is good.
Dependence on operator is viewed as 'midrange'. Operator
replacement is not
viewed as straightforward but should be possible within a
reasonable period of
time (based on the large number of operators and precedent
transactions, e.g.
Orchid pubs sold to M&B). Due to centralised management of
managed and tenanted
estates and common supply contracts, operational commingling is
viewed as quite
high.
Asset quality is viewed as 'midrange'. The pubs are considered
to be
well-maintained with capex representing around 10% of total
sales on average
over the last five years. Assets are also well-located
(significant portion in
London and the south-east), and are almost all freehold. The
secondary market is
fairly liquid (extensive disposal programmes across the industry
have been
absorbed).
Debt Structure Class A: Stronger; Class AB, B: Midrange
The debt profile is viewed as 'stronger' for the class A notes
and 'midrange'
for the class AB and B notes. All debt is fully amortising on a
fixed schedule,
eliminating refinancing risk and the even debt profile is
broadly commensurate
with the industry and company risk profile. The class A notes
have no
interest-only periods, no concurrent amortisation and benefit
from the interest
deferability of the junior class AB and B notes. Amortisation
for the class AB
and B notes is back-ended and their interest-only periods are
substantial (until
2031 for the class B and 2033 for the AB). Interest rate risk
for all
floating-rate notes is fully hedged, and the current
mark-to-market arising from
the swaps is fairly low and unlikely to materialise.
The security package is viewed as 'stronger' for the class A and
midrange for
the class AB and B notes. The security package is strong with
comprehensive
first ranking fixed and floating charges over the issuer's
assets and ultimately
over all operating assets. The class AB and B notes have
equivalent security as
class A, but are junior-ranking, hence the midrange attribute.
The structural features are viewed as 'stronger' for all notes.
All standard
whole business securitisations legal and structural features are
present, and
the covenant package is comprehensive. The restricted payment
condition level is
standard (1.5x EBITDA debt service coverage ratio (DSCR), 1.3x
free cash flow
(FCF) DSCR - including step-up amounts), and the tranched
liquidity facility is
covenanted at 18 months peak debt service. Additionally, all
counterparty
ratings are above the required minimum levels as per Fitch
structured finance
counterparty rating criteria. The issuer is an orphan bankruptcy
remote SPV.
Peer Group - Greene King's closest peers are Marston's, Spirit
Pub Company and
M&B. It is well aligned with its peers in terms of FCF DSCR and
leverage metrics
relative to rating levels.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative - Any deterioration of the forecast FCF DSCRs below
around 1.8x, 1.7x
and 1.6x for the class A, AB and B notes, respectively (vs. 2x,
1.9x and 1.7x
currently), could trigger a revision of the Outlook to Negative
or a downgrade.
While management expects to be compliant with the proposed
statutory code
currently being debated in Parliament, there is some uncertainty
as to the
ultimate impact of this possible regulation. The ratings could
therefore be
negatively affected depending of the outcome (with potential
increased costs,
disruption of tenanted model).
TRANSACTION PERFORMANCE
Similar to the managed estate, tenanted estate EBITDA also
exceeded Fitch base
case, by 2.9%, despite a 11% reduction in the number of pubs in
the last year.
On a per pub basis, EBITDA continued to improve during the year
(by 3.8%) as
smaller, weaker pubs were disposed of (122 in FY14, for around
GBP250,000 each,
broadly equal to book value). Core LFL EBITDA for GK over the
previous 12-month
period of 2.2% is significantly above the previous year (0.1%).
In June 2014, GK
also sold 275 tenanted pubs (256 of which were from the
securitised group) in a
block sale to Hawthorn Leisure for GBP75.6m, which represented a
small loss to
book value. This is, however, viewed as a credit-positive as it
reduces reliance
on the tenanted business model.
Fitch's base case EBITDA 22-year CAGRs (to legal final maturity
of the notes in
2036) are mildly positive and negative for the managed and
tenanted divisions
respectively. Combined EBITDA is forecast to grow gradually,
while FCF is
expected to decline slightly due to increasing maintenance
expenditure and tax
expenses (as interest payments reduce over the life of the
transaction). These
forecasts result in Fitch's base case FCF DSCRs to legal final
maturity
improving over the last 12 months to around 2x, 1.9x and 1.7x
for the class A,
AB and B notes, respectively.
The rating actions are as follows:
GBP132.3m class A1 floating-rate notes due 2031: affirmed at
'BBB+'; Outlook
Stable
GBP246.8m class A2 fixed-rate notes due 2031: affirmed at
'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
GBP95.8m class A3 floating-rate notes due 2021: affirmed at
'BBB+'; Outlook
Stable
GBP258.9m class A4 fixed-rate notes due 2034: affirmed at
'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
GBP257.2m class A5 floating-rate notes due 2033: affirmed at
'BBB+'; Outlook
Stable
GBP60m class AB1 floating-rate notes due 2036: affirmed at
'BBB'; Outlook Stable
GBP120.9m class B1 fixed-rate notes due 2034: affirmed at
'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
GBP99.9m class B2 floating-rate notes due 2036: affirmed at
'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and
Project Finance'
dated 11 July 2012, 'Rating Criteria for UK Whole Business
Securitisations',
dated 22 July 2014, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured
Finance and Covered
Bonds', dated 14 May 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance
Rating Criteria for UK Whole Business Securitisations
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
