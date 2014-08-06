(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, August 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Groupama S.A. and its
core subsidiaries' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at
'BBB'. Groupama
S.A.'s Issuer Default Rating (IDR) has also been affirmed at
'BBB-'. The
Outlooks on the IDR and IFS ratings are Positive.
The subordinated debt instruments issued by Groupama S.A. have
been affirmed at
'BB'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Groupama SA's ratings reflect its improving capital adequacy,
manageable debt
and significant business and risk diversification. The ratings
also take into
account Groupama's solid business position, with a strong
franchise in France in
particular, and recovering profitability.
The group returned to profit in 2013 and 1H14, reflecting the
limited impact of
exceptional charges and improving underlying operating
performance. Both French
and international operations contributed to profit recovery.
The ratings also reflect an improvement in Groupama's combined
ratio to 98.5% in
1H14 (100.8% in 2013) as well as management's conservative
decision to
strengthen the life fund for future appropriation by about
EUR500m over the past
18 months.
In addition, Groupama's solvency was solid at 1H14 (Solvency 1
ratio of 239%)
and financial leverage remains broadly unchanged at about 30%.
Both metrics are
strong compared with the Fitch median for insurance groups rated
in the 'BBB'
category.
The significance of risky investments (stocks and below
investment grade bonds)
is still high compared with surplus but has materially reduced
over the past
three years to reach 152% at end-2013. Fitch expects this
downward trend to
continue in 2014.
The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the
recovery in
profitability is likely to be sustained for the full year 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include a
sustained
improvement in profitability, with annual net income for full
year 2014 of more
than EUR200m, together with no material deterioration in
solvency or financial
leverage from current levels (200% regulatory solvency and 31%
Fitch calculated
financial leverage ratio at end-2013).
The ratings actions are as follows:
Groupama S.A.
IFS rating affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Positive
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Positive
Dated subordinated debt (ISIN FR0010815464) affirmed at 'BB'
Undated subordinated debt (ISIN FR0010208751) affirmed at 'BB'
Undated subordinated debt (ISIN FR0011896513) affirmed at 'BB'
Undated deeply subordinated debt (ISIN FR0010533414) affirmed at
'BB'
Groupama GAN Vie
IFS rating affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Positive
GAN Assurances
IFS rating affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Positive
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Marc-Philippe Juilliard
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 37
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Amelie Hibos
Analyst
+33 1 44 29 91 78
Committee Chairperson
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 13 94
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Insurance Rating Methodology", dated 13
November 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.