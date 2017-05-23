(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Groupe BPCE's
(GBPCE) Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', Short-Term IDR at 'F1' and
Viability Rating
(VR) at 'a'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable.
Fitch has assigned 'A(dcr)' Derivative Counterparty Ratings
(DCRs) to BPCE S.A
and Natixis, which are notable derivative counterparties within
GBPCE, as part
of its roll-out of DCRs to significant derivative counterparties
in western
Europe and the US.
The rating actions are part of a periodic portfolio review of
the large French
cooperative banking groups rated by Fitch. A full list of rating
actions is
available in the related Rating Action Report.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
GBPCE's ratings reflect the group's strong and diversified
company profile
focused on low-risk retail and commercial banking, conservative
risk appetite,
strengthening capitalisation and satisfactory asset quality.
They also reflect
resilient profits in an unfavourable interest rate environment.
GBPCE is the second-largest French retail banking group, and its
strong market
shares have enabled the group to generate good recurring revenue
streams. As
with its domestic and European peers, GBPCE is suffering from
the
low-interest-rate environment and strong competitive pressure,
in particular in
housing lending in France, resulting in declining retail banking
revenue.
However, this is mitigated by the diversification of the group's
activities,
with the savings/asset management and the corporate and
investment banking
businesses being strong contributors to group profit. Although
the gap is
reducing, GBPCE's profitability remains slightly weaker than
that of the other
French cooperative banking groups, but we see scope for more
cross-selling and
cost reduction.
Fitch expects GBPCE's asset quality to remain satisfactory and
the stock of
impaired loans to stabilise. Lending quality is in line with
other French
cooperative banks, although slightly lower than the average for
similarly rated
international peers. Underwriting standards are prudent, and a
large part of
lending is low-risk housing loans. Reserve coverage is moderate
and slightly
weaker than at peers, leaving the group reliant on collateral
valuation and
realisation.
Capitalisation is sound and improving from solid internal
capital generation and
regular issuance of cooperative shares. The stability of the
risk-weighted
assets denominator and a modest dividend payout ratio should
support further
increases in the capital ratios. At end-March 2017, the fully
loaded common
equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio estimated by the bank was 14.4%, and
the Fitch core
capital ratio was around a sound 14%-14.5% at end-2016. The
group has built a
material buffer of junior debt instruments, including
non-preferred senior debt,
to meet its total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) requirements,
without reliance
on preferred senior debt.
GBPCE benefits from the strong deposit franchise of its regional
banks, and
around half of total funding (excluding derivatives) consists of
deposits. The
loans/deposits ratio has been stable but remains higher than
most French peers'.
This is a result of its two largest subsidiaries (Natixis and
Credit Foncier de
France) remaining mostly wholesale-funded. Liquidity is
well-managed, but with
some dependence on central bank facilities to cover
contingencies in 2016,
although this was no longer the case at end-March 2017. The
liquidity reserve,
including retained securitisations and loans eligible to central
banks, largely
covers short-term wholesale funding and long-term funding
maturing over the next
12 months.
DERIVATIVE COUNTERPARTY RATINGS
Fitch has assigned 'A(dcr)' DCRs to BPCE S.A. and Natixis, which
are notable
derivative counterparties within GBPCE. The DCRs are at the same
level as BPCE
S.A.'s and Natixis' Long-Term IDRs because derivative
counterparties in France
have no definitive preferential status over other preferred
senior obligations
in a resolution scenario.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
GBPCE's Support Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating Floor
(SRF) of 'No Floor'
reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no longer rely on
receiving full
extraordinary support from the sovereign if the group becomes
non-viable. The
EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive and the Single
Resolution Mechanism
for eurozone banks provide a framework for resolving banks that
is likely to
require senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary,
instead of or
ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and deeply subordinated debt issued by BPCE
S.A. and Natixis
are all notched down from GBPCE's VR in accordance with Fitch's
assessment of
each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles.
The subordinated Tier 2 debt is rated one notch below GBPCE's VR
to reflect
below-average recoveries for this type of debt.
Legacy deeply subordinated Tier 1 securities are rated four
notches below
GBPCE's VR to reflect the higher-than-average loss severity risk
of these
securities (two notches from the VR) as well as a higher risk of
non-performance
(an additional two notches).
AFFILIATED ENTITIES
GBPCE is a cooperative banking group bound by a legally
established
cross-support mechanism comprising its 15 Banques Populaires
(BPs), 16 Caisses
d'Epargne et de Prevoyance (CEPs), its central body BPCE S.A,
Credit Maritime
Mutuel and many affiliates, the largest being Natixis, Credit
Foncier de France
and Banque Palatine. As a result Fitch has the same IDRs for
GBPCE, BPCE S.A,
the BPs, the CEPs, Credit Maritime Mutuel and the three main
affiliates. In line
with our criteria, we do not assign a VR or a Support Rating to
the regional
banks nor to the affiliated entities as they are all part of the
same mutual
support mechanism.
Fitch has withdrawn the ratings of Caisse d'Epargne et de
Prevoyance Nord France
Europe following its merger with Caisse d'Epargne et de
Prevoyance de Picardie,
subsequently renamed Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance Hauts de
France on 1 May
2017. Fitch has also affirmed and withdrawn the ratings of
Groupe Credit
Cooperatif as we no longer consider these ratings relevant to
our coverage. This
does not affect our ratings of Credit Cooperatif, one of the 15
BPs.
Natixis has some debt guaranteed by Caisse des Depots et
Consignations
(AA/Stable/F1+), a special agency controlled by the French
state. The Long- and
Short-Term ratings of these securities are aligned with those of
Caisse des
Depots et Consignations.
The rating of French commercial paper (CP) issued under Natixis
Factor's,
Natixis Lease's, Natixis Lease Immo's, Natixis Bail's and
Cicobail S.A.'s French
CP programmes guaranteed by Natixis are aligned with the 'F1'
Short-Term IDR of
Natixis. This reflects Fitch's view that Natixis is highly
likely to honour its
commitment as guarantor if required, as the guarantees are
unconditional,
irrevocable and timely. The subsidiaries are part of the leasing
and factoring
arm of Natixis.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The Outlook on GBPCE's Long-Term IDR is Stable. Negative
pressure on its IDRs,
VR and senior debt ratings could come from significant erosion
in asset quality
or if the bank fails to maintain capital and leverage ratios in
line with
similarly rated peers.
An upgrade would be contingent on continued improvement in
capital ratios,
notably the adoption of higher capital ratio targets in the next
strategic plan
than the current CET1 target ratio of above 12%, reinforced
group cohesion and
cross-selling, as well as strong liquidity management and cost
control.
GBPCE's preferred senior debt could be upgraded to one notch
above the group's
Long-Term IDR if the buffer of qualifying junior debt plus
non-preferred senior
debt became sufficient to protect preferred senior creditors
from default in
case of failure. GBPCE's qualifying junior debt buffer stood at
around 6% of
risk-weighted assets at end-2016. We would consider an upgrade
of the preferred
senior debt if the buffer of qualifying junior debt and
non-preferred senior
debt exceeded 8%-9%, provided that the buffer was sustainable.
DERIVATIVE COUNTERPARTY RATINGS
Under French law, derivative counterparties rank pari passu with
preferred
senior creditors, meaning that BPCE S.A.'s and Natixis's DCRs
are sensitive to
the same factors as the preferred senior debt rating of BPCE
S.A. They are
currently aligned with the banks' Long-Term IDRs and are
primarily sensitive to
changes to these, but also to a sufficient and sustainable
increase in the
buffer of qualifying junior debt and non-preferred senior debt
available to
protect derivative counterparties of those specific banks.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of GBPCE's SR and upward revision of its SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the French sovereign's propensity to support
its banks. While
not impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated and hybrid capital instruments are
primarily
sensitive to a change in GBPCE's VR. The ratings of the legacy
deeply
subordinated Tier 1 securities are also sensitive to Fitch
changing its
assessment of the probability of their non-performance relative
to the risk
captured in GBPCE's VR.
AFFILIATED ENTITIES
The affiliated entities' IDRs will continue to move in tandem
with those of
GBPCE unless there is a change in the affiliation status, which
Fitch views as
extremely unlikely.
The Long- and Short-Term ratings of Natixis's guaranteed debt
are sensitive to
any rating action on the guarantor, Caisse des Depots et
Consignations.
The ratings of the debt issued by Natixis Factor, Natixis Lease,
Natixis Lease
Immo, Natixis Bail and Cicobail and guaranteed by Natixis are
primarily
sensitive to a change in Natixis's IDRs.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001