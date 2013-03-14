(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed
Grupo ACP
Inversiones y Desarrollo's (ACP) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BB-'. The
Rating Outlook is Positive. A complete list of rating actions is
provided at the
end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VRs and SUPPORT RATING
ACP's ratings reflect its industry leading expertise, consistent
expansion
strategy and expected changes in legal structure that will
strengthen its
balance sheet. The aforementioned changes will offset ACP's
weaker financial
performance, as well as delays in the implementation, growth and
consolidation
of the commercial strategies of its main subsidiaries.
Fitch believes external support cannot be relied upon due to the
entity's
non-profit nature, underpinning ACP's Support Rating of '5'.
ACP had an operative loss at end-2012 due to the decline of
dividend income as
well as to the increase in operating expenses. The decline in
dividend income
was largely due to a similar trend in the profitability of ACP's
main revenue
generator, Mibanco, which was not able to offset weak financial
performance of
the smallest subsidiaries as in past periods.
In Fitch's opinion, ACP should be able to reverse its negative
results during
2013, supported by an improvement and consolidation of Mibanco's
results.
ACP has invested considerable resources to support some key
subsidiaries.
However these subsidiaries - especially in Mexico and Brazil -
have yet to
mature and consolidate hence affecting ACP's cash flow
generation which fell
short of expectations. Fitch expects that the performance of
these investments
will pick up in the mid-term.
As a non-for-profit organization ACP cannot raise capital, hence
the decision to
create a holding company (Grupo ACP Corp, ACPC) and open its
capital to well
know partners that already cooperate with ACP. As part of the
transaction, ACP
will transfer its operating subsidiaries to the aforementioned
new holding
company ACPC.
As the group raised funds in international markets, its 'double
leverage'
(investment in subsidiaries + goodwill/ equity) increased to a
peak of 171% in
2012. The cash flow projections consider a fresh capital
injection from the new
shareholders of ACPC, which once completed should bring ACP's
double leverage
close to 120%. In addition, it improves liquidity and cover
ACP's cash flow
needs for the next four years.
ACP has a leading expertise in microcredit since 1969. ACP
created Peru's
largest microcredit bank (Mibanco) and invested in several
microcredit ventures
throughout the region amassing a significant expertise and
in-depth knowledge of
the economic environment and microcredit business in the region.
In addition,
the creation of ACPC and the incorporation of shareholders/
partners with
significant expertise and clout in the microfinance business
will enrich ACP's
corporate governance and overall technical expertise.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VRs and SUPPORT RATING
ACP's ratings upside potential is largely dependent on a
sustained improvement
in financial performance of its operating companies and/or
improvement of its
double leverage ratios to around 120%.
A severe deterioration of profitability or assets quality of its
key operating
companies, together with a higher leverage would place downward
pressure on
ACP's ratings.
ACP is a non-for profit civil association active in microcredit
throughout the
region. It controls Mibanco, Peru's largest microfinance bank
and has several
related investments in Peru and seven countries in the region.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings for ACP:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'BB-'; Outlook Positive;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'BB-'; Outlook Positive;
--Short-term local currency IDR at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'bb-';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Larisa Arteaga
Director
+809-563-2481
Committee Chairperson
Pedro El Khaouli
Senior Director
+58 212 286 3356
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug 15,
2012);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012);
--'2013 Outlook Andean Banks' (Dec. 14, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
2013 Outlook: Andean Banks
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.