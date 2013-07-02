(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 02 (Fitch) Following the announcement that Grupo
Aval Acciones y
Valores S.A. (GA) and Banco de Bogota S.A. (Bogota) have agreed
to acquire Grupo
Reformador, Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings for GA,
Bogota, and
Credomatic International Corporation (CIC). The Rating Outlook
for all three
companies is Stable. A complete list of rating actions follows
at the end of
this press release.
On June 27, GA and its primary operating company Bogota
announced an agreement
to acquire 100% of Grupo Reformador through Bogota subsidiary
CIC. Grupo
Reformador is the controlling company of Banco Reformador (BR)
in Guatemala, and
GA intends to merge BR with BAC International Corporation's
(BAC) operations in
that country. BAC is the parent company of CIC and a subsidiary
of Bogota.
The $411 million acquisition will be paid with CIC's own funds
and will create
goodwill of about $255 million in CIC's books. Grupo Reformador
has assets of
$1.5 billion and equity of $156 million; it is focused on the
corporate and
commercial segments. The bank's assets would complement BAC's
retail portfolio
and allow it to achieve a 10% market share, becoming the
country's fourth
largest bank while significantly expanding its footprint in
Guatemala.
RATING RATIONALE
BANCO DE BOGOTA
The impact of the transaction on Bogota's financial standing
would be moderate
but neutral to its ratings. Initial calculations by Fitch show
that Bogota's
capital ratios would decline due to the acquisition and the
goodwill it will
generate. This will add to the goodwill generated during 2Q13 as
Bogota acquired
BBVA Horizonte's pension fund business in Colombia. However,
capital ratios
would remain at a level compatible with Bogota's rating with FCC
to RWA expected
to remain in the 10.5%-11.5% range.
Profitability has shown a strong improvement during 1Q2013 and
would not be
affected by the transaction. However, it is expected to revert
closer to
Bogota's recent profitability levels (ROAA in the 1.8%-2% range
in 2011-2012) as
the exceptional conditions of 1Q13 dissipate. Nevertheless,
profitability should
continue to compare well with that of similarly rated banks.
Bogota's 'bbb' Viability (VR) and 'BBB' Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) reflect
its strong franchise; sound asset quality and reserves;
consistent performance;
conservative credit/risk policies; ample, diversified funding;
and adequate
capital. Fitch's view of Bogota's creditworthiness is tempered
by its heightened
competitive environment in Colombia and abroad and the risk
arising from its
ongoing diversification into retail.
Bogota's support and support floor ratings reflect its systemic
importance (the
bank has a market share of about 15% by assets) and Fitch's view
that support
from the Colombian government (rated 'BBB-/BBB', Outlook
Positive) would be
forthcoming, should it be required.
GRUPO AVAL
Fitch has affirmed GA's ratings based on their linkage to
Bogota's ratings. The
transaction is not expected to increase debt levels at the
holding company level
(GA), while Bogota's financial profile remains consistent with
its credit
rating. In addition, GA's double leverage, debt service and debt
coverage ratios
remain moderate.
GA's ratings reflect its strong competitive position, sound
financial standing,
sustained operating performance, diversified franchises, M&A
experience and
robust asset quality. Fitch's view of GA's creditworthiness is
tempered by its
increased double leverage and higher debt service which,
nevertheless, are only
marginally affected by the recent acquisitions.
According to Fitch's calculations (assuming a conservative
dividend growth
scenario), the EBITDA to interest expense ratio would remain in
the 7x - 8x
range and its debt to EBITDA ratio would gradually decline from
its 2.9 peak at
December 2012. Current third party financial debt has an
adequate weighted
average tenor of almost six years while related parties' debt
represented around
24% of total financial debt at end-2012.
Accordingly, the debt service ratio (EBITDA to Interest Expense
+ Debt
Amortizations) will fluctuate between 3x and 4x in the next
three years. When
considering only third party debt, the debt service ratio will
fluctuate between
6x and 7.6x. For its part, the net debt to EBITDA ratio will
become a very
moderate 2.2x that will gradually fall down to about 1.3x.
The expected increase on the dividend flows from the main
operating subsidiaries
and the possible inclusion of dividends from the pension fund
business to be
acquired may result in a steady enhancement of such metrics in
the medium term
under the absence of new financial debt. GA also manages a
sizable portfolio of
liquid assets that may be used to fund additional acquisitions
or cover
unexpected shortfalls on its revenue stream.
CREDOMATIC INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Fitch has affirmed CIC's ratings reflecting Fitch's opinion that
Bogota's
ability and willingness to support CIC's operations remains
unchanged.
BAC/Credomatic's operations in Central American region are
characterized by its
high profitability and sound asset quality and adequate capital
levels, which
are based on its leading position in credit cards and its role
as a relevant
player in retail banking. Although the acquisition of Banco
Reformador will
increase CIC's double leverage ratio and reduce the Guatemalan
operation's
profitability in the short term, Fitch does not expect a
weakening in the
group's financial profile in Central America.
CIC's IDRs reflect the support it would receive from its parent,
should it be
required. Bogota's ability to support CIC is reflected in its
IDR, and Fitch
believes the financial support to CIC would be timely and
sufficient based on
several factors. CIC is considered a 'core' asset by its parent
due to its
meaningful size, its important contribution to consolidated net
income and its
key role in the group's regional expansion strategy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
BOGOTA
Bogota's ratings could be upgraded if the bank sustains its
performance while
adequately managing BAC, achieving synergies and better
diversification in
Colombia and Central America.
On the other hand, a dismal performance and/or severely weaker
asset quality
that would pressure loan loss provisions and erode the bank's
capital/reserves
cushion would pressure its VR and IDRs downwards.
GRUPO AVAL
GA's ratings would benefit from higher capital levels, a
sustained performance
at each operating company (i. e. maintaining asset quality and
reserve coverage)
and stronger debt service coverage ratios.
On the other hand, a substantial increase in the group's
leverage or a decline
in the dividend flows from the operating companies would be
credit negatives for
GA as they would hinder its ability to serve its debt.
CREDOMATIC INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Changes in CIC's IDR would reflect changes in Bogota's ability
and/or propensity
to provide support, in case of need. The IDRs would move in line
with Bogota's
rating.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
BOGOTA
--Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term local currency IDR at 'F2';
--Viability rating at 'bbb';
--Support Rating at '3';
--Support floor at 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB'.
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB-'.
GRUPO AVAL
--Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term local currency IDR at 'F3';
--Viability rating at 'bbb-';
--Support rating at '5';
--Support rating floor at 'NF';
--Senior unsecured bonds at 'BBB-'.
CREDOMATIC INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
--Foreign currency long-term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Foreign currency short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Support rating at '2';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst (Grupo Aval, Banco de Bogota, Credomatic
International
Corporation)
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst (Banco de Bogota)
Andres Marquez
Director
+ 57 1 326-9999
Secondary Analyst (Grupo Aval)
Sergio Pena
Associate Director
+ 57 1 326-9999
Secondary Analyst (Credomatic International Corporation)
Rolando Martinez
Director
+ 503 2516-6600
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0739
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
--'Rating FI subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 12,
2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
