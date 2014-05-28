(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, May 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Grupo Bimbo
S.A.B. de
C.V.'s (Bimbo) ratings as follows:
-- Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';
-- Local Currency Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
-- National Long-Term Rating at 'AA+(mex)';
-- USD800 million Senior Notes due 2020 at 'BBB';
-- USD800 million Senior Notes due 2022 at 'BBB';
-- Local Certificados Bursatiles Issuances at 'AA+(mex)'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Bimbo's ratings continue to reflect its important size and scale
within the
global bakery industry, its strong brand recognition and
positioning in the
markets where it operates, and its extensive distribution
network which provides
a key competitive advantage. The ratings also consider the
company's stable
operations with historically low volatility in revenues and
margins, diversified
revenue base and positive free cash flow (FCF) generation.
Bimbo's ratings are constrained by the recent debt-funded
acquisition of a 100%
equity stake in Canada Bread Limited Company (Canada Bread) in
May 2014 for
CAD1.83 billion, which will increase company's leverage in the
short term,
pressuring credit quality. In addition, the current operating
environment in
Mexico, with its new taxes on high-calorie food products and
weak economic
conditions, also pressures the ratings.
Improved Geographic Diversification
The acquisition of Canada Bread improves the company's business
risk profile by
strengthening its position as a global player in the bakery
industry, as well as
incorporating strong brands into its product portfolio and
providing access to
key large retailers and leading food services accounts. Canada
Bread will also
bring Bimbo geographic diversification of revenues and EBITDA.
On a pro forma
basis including Canada Bread, Bimbo will generate around 63% of
its total
revenues and 40% of its total EBITDA from its operations outside
Mexico. Canada
Bread operations represented around 10% and 14% of Bimbo's
consolidated revenues
and EBITDA in 2013, respectively, and had an EBITDA margin of
around 12%. Fitch
believes that a diversified base of revenues and EBITDA lowers
business risk and
cash flow volatility
Soft Operating Environment in Mexico
Fitch expects a challenging operating performance for Bimbo in
2014 as a result
of the new taxes on high-calorie products and weak economic
conditions in
Mexico. Despite a volume decline in Mexico for the first quarter
of 2014
(1Q'14), revenues and EBITDA were flat. Fitch anticipates an
increase in Bimbo's
consolidated revenues and EBITDA in 2014 as a result of the
Canada Bread
acquisition, while EBITDA margins should remain relatively
stable as a result of
synergies from the U.S. operations, less volatile raw material
costs, and
internal efficiencies in its operations, which will offset the
impact of
integration cost in the U.S. Fitch estimates that Bimbo's 2014
full-year EBITDA
margin on a pro forma basis, including the Canadian operations,
will be around
9% to 10%.
Fitch has taken a conservative approach to the ratings,
believing that Bimbo's
revenues in Mexico will remain flat in 2014, despite some
indications that
volumes may start to pick up in 2Q'14. During 1Q'14, Bimbo
reported a volume
decrease of 6% in Mexico mainly as a result of higher average
prices related to
the new 8% tax on high-calorie foods products, which the company
passed along to
consumers. The tax affected a portion of Bimbo's portfolio of
sweet baked goods,
snacks, confectionery and cookies. Fitch expects that volume
demand in Mexico
will continue weak in the short term as consumers fully absorb
the effect of new
prices, as well as remain cautious about a recovery in the
economic environment
for the second half of the year.
Deleverage Expected after Canada Bread Acquisition
The ratings reflect the expectation that Bimbo's gross leverage
measured as
total debt-to-EBITDA will gradually decrease to levels of around
2.5x in the
following 18 to 24 months after closing the acquisition of
Canada Bread in May
2014. The transaction enterprise value of CAD1.83 billion was
funded with USD1.5
billion of additional debt. Fitch anticipates Bimbo's pro forma
total
debt-to-EBITDA will increase to approximately 3.1x by year-end
2014 considering
12 months of consolidation of Canada Bread. In addition, Fitch
takes into
account that Bimbo will maintain its commitment to debt
reduction to achieve its
long-term gross leverage target below 2.0x.
Adjusting for operating leases related to the production,
distribution and sale
of its products, Bimbo's total adjusted debt-to-EBITDA plus
rents (EBITDAR) for
the last 12 months as of March 31, 2014 was 3.2x, which compares
favorably with
3.8x for the same period last year. Including the full-year
results of Canada
Bread, Fitch expects that on a pro forma basis Bimbo's total
adjusted
debt-to-EBITDAR will increase to 3.7x by year-end 2014 and will
gradually
decrease below 3.0x in the long term as the company reaches its
long-term
leverage target.
Solid FCF Generation
Fitch anticipates that Bimbo will maintain solid FCF generation
and will use it
for debt reduction. The company's FCF after capex and dividends
was negative in
2013 as a result of higher working capital requirements related
to prepaid
payments and taxes, as well as an extraordinary dividend payment
of around
MXN1.7 billion. However, for 2014 Fitch expects a recovery of
the company's FCF
to levels around MXN3 billion. In addition, Bimbo does not
anticipate
distributing dividends in 2014 and 2015, supporting FCF and debt
reduction.
Adequate Liquidity
As of March 31, 2014 the company had a cash balance of MXN3.6
billion and
short-term debt of MXN5.9 billion. Bimbo also has a USD2 billion
committed
revolver credit facility that expires in 2019, of which USD1.5
billion was used
to finance the acquisition of Canada Bread. Fitch expects that
Bimbo will pay
down its local issuance debt maturity of MXN5 billion in 2014
and will refinance
a portion of the debt related to its recent acquisition. Bimbo's
next
significant debt maturities are in 2016 for MXN5.9 billion.
Fitch considers
Bimbo to have ample access to capital markets and bank loans,
which provides
financial flexibility to manage its debt amortization schedule.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Bimbo's ratings are likely to be downgraded if, for a sustained
period of time,
a total debt-to-EBITDA ratio above 3.0x was maintained due to a
decline in its
operating performance or cash flow generation as a result of a
weaker economic
environment. Also, a significant debt-financed acquisition in
the short term
would result in a rating downgrade. Fitch does not anticipate
positive rating
actions after the acquisition of Canada Bread, but would view as
positive to
credit quality a combination of debt reduction, higher operating
income, and
cash flow generation leading to a sustained improvement in
leverage.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Rogelio Gonzalez
Director
+52 81 8399 9100
Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V.,
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Johnny Da Silva
Director
+1-212 908 0367
Committee Chair
Alberto Moreno
Senior Director
+52 81 8399 9100
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 5, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.