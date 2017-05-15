(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Grupo
Bimbo, S.A.B. de
C.V.'s (Bimbo) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
at 'BBB'. Fitch has also affirmed Bimbo's National long-term
rating at
'AA+(mex)'. The Rating Outlook on the IDRs and National
long-term rating remains
Stable. A full list of ratings actions is provided at the end of
this release.
The affirmations incorporate Fitch's expectation that Bimbo's
total
debt-to-EBITDA and total adjusted debt-to-EBITDAR will remain
below 3.0x and
3.5x, respectively, in the midterm, despite a challenging
operating environment
expected for 2017. The combination of lower economic growth
expected in Mexico,
difficult industry conditions in North America, and higher
pressures on
profitability margins related to raw material and U.S.
dollar-denominated costs
could hinder Bimbo's results. Fitch believes these pressures
could be partially
mitigated by the company's geographical diversification, strong
brand equity,
productivity efficiencies, and expense controls.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Business Position: Bimbo's ratings incorporate its solid
business
position as a global leader producer of baked goods with
operations in Mexico,
the U.S., Canada, Latin America, Europe and Asia. The company
has a product
portfolio of well-known brands with leading positions in many of
its categories
across the markets in which it participates. Bimbo has
maintained relatively
stable market positions across its territories despite strong
competition in
markets such as the U.S., Canada and Iberia. The company's
competitive
advantages include its position as a low-cost producer and an
extensive
distribution network among its main markets.
Geographic Diversification: Bimbo has a good geographic
diversification with
around 69% of its total revenues and 47% of its total EBITDA
generated from
operations outside Mexico. Its acquisitions in the U.S., Canada
and Europe have
provided access to hard currency revenue and EBITDA generation
contributing to
counterbalance the exposure between mature and emerging
economies. Fitch
believes Bimbo will continue expanding its operations in the
regions it operates
in by incorporating strong brands into its product portfolio and
capturing
access to strategic distribution channels. In 2017 the company
acquired a small
producer of slow-baked bread in Canada and a producer of
specialized baked goods
in Morocco with estimated sales of CAD18 million and USD11
million,
respectively. Fitch views these transactions as positive for the
company as they
will provide additional diversification.
Challenged Operating Environment: Fitch expects a challenging
operating year in
2017 for Bimbo given the slower economic growth in Mexico, weak
industry trends
in North America in the packaged bread category, and an
environment of higher
raw materials costs. Fitch projects the company's consolidated
revenues to grow
around 9% in 2017 supported mainly by the positive effect of
foreign currency
exchange from operations outside Mexico, higher revenues in
Europe coming from
the full-year consolidation of Donuts Iberia and volume growth
in Mexico.
Bimbo's profitability is expected to face more pressures than
last year due
mainly to higher raw material costs associated with a stronger
U.S. dollar,
higher integration costs in Canada and Europe, and higher
promotional expenses
to support volume growth. The company's initiatives to improve
its production
and distribution costs combined with selective price actions
should contribute
to offset some of the margin pressures. Fitch forecasts a
consolidated EBITDA
margin of around 10% for the company in 2017.
Stable Leverage
Fitch projects Bimbo's total debt-to-EBITDA and total adjusted
debt-to-EBITDAR
to be around 2.9x and 3.4x in 2017, respectively, and then
gradually decline to
2.5x and 3.0x by 2018. Modest debt reductions are projected in
2017 and
deleveraging in 2018 is expected to be related to the payment of
local issuances
for MXN5 billion and higher EBTIDA generation. Fitch expects
Bimbo to continue
incorporating small bolt-on acquisitions that should not
materially change our
leverage forecasts. For the last 12 months (LTM) as of March 31,
2017, the
company's total debt-to-EBITDA estimated by Fitch was 2.8x and
its total
adjusted debt-to-EBITDAR was 3.3x.
Solid FCF:
Fitch expects Bimbo to maintain positive free cash flow (FCF,
after capex and
dividends) in 2017-2018. Fitch estimates that Bimbo will
generate in 2017 around
MXN17.6 billion of cash flow from operations (CFFO) that will be
sufficient to
cover capex of MXN13.2 billion and dividends of MXN1.3 billion.
FCF is projected
at approximately MXN3.1 billion in 2017 and should increase to
MXN6.1 billion in
2018 due to lower capex, stable dividends and higher cash flow
generation. For
the LTM as of March 31, 2017, Bimbo's Fitch-calculated FCF was
MXN3.5 billion.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
--Consolidated revenue increase of 9% in 2017 and 4% in 2018;
--EBITDA margin around 10% in 2017 and 11% in 2018;
--FCF of approximately MXN3 billion in 2017 and MXN6 billion in
2018;
--Total debt-to-EBITDA and total adjusted debt-to-EBITDAR at
around 2.5x and
3.0x, respectively, by 2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch would view as positive to credit quality a combination of
debt reduction,
higher profitability, and strong FCF leading to a sustained
improvement in total
net debt-to-EBITDA and total adjusted net debt-to-EBITDAR below
to 2.0x and
2.5x, respectively.
Bimbo's ratings are likely to be downgraded if there is a
sustained
deterioration in its revenue growth and profitability margins
leading to
negative FCF and a total net debt-to-EBITDA and a total adjusted
net
debt-to-EBITDAR above 3.0x and 3.5x, respectively. Also,
significant
debt-financed acquisitions could pressure the ratings.
LIQUIDITY
Fitch believes Bimbo's liquidity position is ample due to its
positive FCF
generation, adequate cash balance, and an undrawn committed
credit facility of
USD2 billion that expires in 2021. As of March 31, 2017, the
company had MXN7.8
billion of cash and cash equivalents and short-term debt of
MXN2.9 billion. In
addition, Bimbo's debt amortization profile is manageable in the
following two
years with only MXN5 billion due in 2018. Next significant debt
amortization is
in 2020 for MXN17.9 billion.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch affirms Bimbo's ratings as follows:
--Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'BBB';
--Long-Term Local Currency at IDR 'BBB';
--National Scale long-term rating at 'AA+(mex)';
--USD800 million senior notes due 2020 at 'BBB';
--USD800 million senior notes due 2022 at 'BBB';
--USD800 million senior notes due 2024 at 'BBB';
--USD500 million senior notes due 2044 at 'BBB';
--Local Certificados Bursatiles Issuances at 'AA+(mex)'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
