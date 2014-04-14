(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed three money
market funds
(MMFs) managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management Ltd (GSAM) and
simultaneously
withdrawn the ratings assigned to three MMFs managed by RBS
Asset Management
Limited (RBS). The funds and rating actions are as follows:
Funds managed by GSAM:
Goldman Sachs EUR Liquid Reserves Fund: affirmed at 'AAAmmf'
Goldman Sachs GBP Liquid Reserves Fund: affirmed at 'AAAmmf'
Goldman Sachs USD Liquid Reserves Fund: affirmed at 'AAAmmf'
Funds managed by RBS:
Global Treasury Funds plc - US Dollar Fund: 'AAAmmf' withdrawn
Global Treasury Funds plc - Euro Fund: 'AAAmmf' withdrawn
Global Treasury Funds plc - Sterling Fund: 'AAAmmf' withdrawn
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
The ratings of the three MMFs managed by RBS have been withdrawn
as they are
being merged with the three GSAM funds on 14 April 2014. The RBS
funds will
cease to exist after the merger. Fitch will no longer provide
analytical
coverage for these funds.
The main drivers of the affirmations of the GSAM funds are:
-- The portfolios' overall strong credit quality and
diversification
-- Short maturity profile
-- Minimal exposure to interest rate and spread risks
-- High levels of overnight and one-week liquidity
-- The capabilities and resources of GSAM as investment advisor
The portfolios of the RBS and GSAM funds were highly comparable
in terms of
issuer exposure and other portfolio characteristics as of the
date of the
merger.
The 'AAAmmf' MMF ratings reflect the funds' extremely strong
capacity to achieve
the investment objectives of preserving principal and providing
shareholder
liquidity through limiting credit, market and liquidity risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the funds'
credit quality or
market risk profiles. A material adverse deviation from Fitch
guidelines for any
key rating driver could cause the ratings to be downgraded by
Fitch. For
additional information about Fitch's MMF ratings guidelines,
please review the
criteria referenced below.
SURVEILLANCE
Fitch receives weekly fund and portfolio holdings information
from the funds'
administrator - Bank of New York Mellon (Ireland) Limited - to
conduct
surveillance against ratings guidelines and maintain its money
market fund
ratings.
Up-to-date surveillance and analytical information on these
funds is available
at www.fitchratings.com > Surveillance > Funds.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria',
dated 13
January 2014, is available at www.fitchratings.com.
