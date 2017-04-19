(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Guatemala's sovereign
ratings as follows:
--Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BB',
Stable Outlook;
--Senior unsecured Foreign- and Local-Currency bonds at 'BB';
--Country Ceiling at 'BB+';
--Short-Term Foreign-and Local-Currency IDRs at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Guatemala's ratings are supported by its track record of
macroeconomic stability
and disciplined policies, low public debt to GDP and sound
external liquidity.
These strengths are counterbalanced by a narrow tax base that
constrains policy
flexibility and limits debt tolerance, as well as weak
governance and human
development indicators.
Economic growth slowed to 3.1% in 2016, a level below potential
yet still
resilient in comparison to median growth rates across the region
and among
Guatemala's rating peers. Fiscal retrenchment was the main drag
on headline
growth in early 2016. Uncertainty lingering from the 2015
political crisis and
surrounding the subsequent political transition weighed on
investment spending.
With higher budget execution and improving confidence spurring
investment and
strong remittances inflows supporting private consumption, real
GDP is forecast
to accelerate to 3.4% in 2017 and 3.7% in 2018. Inflation
expectations remain
anchored within the Central Bank's target range of 3%-5%.
Investment and growth are constrained by a low domestic savings
rate, narrow
revenue base, shallow credit penetration, and governance
problems. Investment to
GDP has fallen steadily since 2007 and was only 12.5% in 2016.
The government
plans to boost fixed capital spending and promote public-private
partnerships
(PPP) in infrastructure. The PPP projects currently in the
pipeline are still in
the evaluation and tendering phases and construction is only
scheduled to begin
from 2018 onwards, delaying any potential growth impulse.
Guatemala's external indicators are strong compared to peers in
the 'BB'
category. The current account balance flipped into surplus in
2016 mainly
because of a smaller energy import bill and strong remittance
inflows. These
drivers are expected to become less supportive during the
forecast period, and
the current account is forecast to revert to a small deficit by
2018. External
financing needs are adequately covered by broad-based foreign
direct investment
and external borrowing from multilaterals. Modest external debt
and ample FX
reserves - Guatemala's liquidity ratio is more than double the
BB median -
mitigate external liquidity risks. FX reserves rose by 18% in
2016 to USD9.2
billion or 5.3 months of CXP.
Guatemala's central government fiscal deficit is low relative to
peers. In 2016,
it shrank to the lowest level in over a decade (1.1% of GDP).
Institutional
strengthening of the tax administration office (SAT) plus large
payments of
back-taxes and fines for tax evasion helped to arrest the slide
in
revenue-to-GDP underway since 2013. Better tax collection in
conjunction with a
pick-up in economic growth could deliver additional revenues of
around 1
percentage point of GDP by 2018. However, at only 11% of GDP,
the revenue take
is still one of the lowest of all rated sovereigns. Raising it
to a level that
is closer to the BB or Central American medians of 32% and 20%
of GDP
respectively would require deeper structural fiscal reform. A
fragmented
legislature and the executive's limited political capital
suggest to Fitch that
this is unlikely in the near term.
A primary surplus in 2016 kept central government debt stable
while enabling the
government to cure arrears and rebuild its cash position. The
primary balance is
forecast to turn negative again in 2017, in line with higher
budgeted outlays on
education, public health, and security and on the assumption of
improved budget
execution. Even so, Fitch expects fiscal deficits to remain
modest over the
forecast period, which combined with faster economic growth will
keep the
debt-to-GDP ratio relatively stable. At 22% of GDP (net of
public debt holdings
by the social security fund IGSS), the government debt ratio is
the lowest in
the 'BB' category, although the strength this confers to the
credit profile is
limited by the low revenue take. Debt- and interest-to-revenue
ratios are higher
than the 'BB' median and represent a weakness in terms of debt
tolerance and
fiscal flexibility.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Guatemala a score equivalent to
a rating of 'BB'
on the Long-term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output
from the SRM to
arrive at the final LT FC IDR.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that upside and
downside risks to the
rating are broadly balanced. The main risk factors that,
individually or
collectively, could trigger a rating action are:
Positive:
--Sustained improvements in tax collection and the budget
process that enhance
fiscal policy flexibility;
--Higher investment and growth prospects;
--Improvements in governance and human development indicators
relative to peers.
Negative:
--Continued erosion of the revenue base that undermines fiscal
flexibility;
--Political gridlock that constrains government financing
flexibility and/or
leads to interruptions in external financing;
--Social unrest and governability challenges leading to
macroeconomic and policy
uncertainty.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Fitch forecasts that Guatemala's economy and balance of
payments will continue
to benefit from relatively low oil prices (USD52.5/bl in 2017
and USD55.0/bl in
2018) and supportive U.S. economic growth rates (2.3% in 2017
and 2.6% in 2018)
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Arend Kulenkampff
Director
+1-646-582-4720
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Richard Francis
Director
+1-212-908-0858
Committee Chairperson
Charles Seville
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0277
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001