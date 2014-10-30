(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hamilton City Council's (Hamilton) Long- and Short-Term Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AA-' and 'F1+', respectively. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the long-term local currency senior unsecured rating on Hamilton's outstanding notes at 'AA-'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating affirmations reflect Hamilton's strong institutional framework for local and regional councils in New Zealand, an improved fiscal performance, sound socio-economic profile, and debt levels which although high relative to other highly rated international peers, are supported by good financial flexibility. New Zealand's strong institutional framework is an important positive rating factor. It includes transparent reporting and financial disclosure, strong controls and supervision, a high level of own-source revenues (rates), and limited responsibilities, mainly water and road infrastructure. Fitch Ratings calculated a (cash-flow) operating margin of 37.4% in the financial year ending June 2014 (FYE14), up from 24.1% in FY13 and well above similarly rated international peers. Hamilton demonstrates strong financial management and as a result, Fitch believes the council's financial forecasts are achievable. According to projections in the current 10 year long term plan, the operating margin should reach 37% in FY18. Hamilton is a small and growing diversified, services led economy. Total population of around 150,200 increased by 1.3% in 2013, and the city's GDP increased 3% to NZD7.1bn in FY14. In addition to the city being a key service hub into a large agricultural (mainly dairy) region, education, research and development are key economic drivers. The city has an unemployment rate of 7.7% which is above the national figure of 6.0%. However, as the city is home to around 40,000 tertiary students, the figure includes a significant tertiary component. Hamilton's debt/current revenue ratio is high relative to international peers but is supported by the council's good financial flexibility which includes predictable revenues. An improving fiscal performance that targets on-going surpluses, in addition to a self-imposed net debt limit of NZD440m across the long term plan to 2022, are strengthening debt ratios. Hamilton's payback (debt/current balance) ratio improved from 22.5 years at FYE13 to 10.4 years at FYE14 and is projected to fall to 8.6 years by FYE18. An unanticipated rise in capex requirements, coupled with pressure to remain below the council's self-imposed net debt limit, could result in a capex backlog. However, Fitch believes this risk is small given the council's pro-active and more sustainable approach to long-term infrastructure planning, as evidenced by an early adoption of the 30 year infrastructure planning requirement. RATING SENSITIVITIES Hamilton's ratings could come under pressure, if unexpectedly its budgetary performance deteriorated significantly with operating margins dropping to below 20%. Reduced fiscal flexibility most likely from a deteriorating economic environment could result in an adverse development in Hamilton's debt position. Positive rating action could occur if Hamilton is able to meet or exceed its current financial forecasts over the next three years, generate sustained high current margins in excess of 25% and have a debt/current revenue ratio below 200%. Due to Hamilton's high relative debt levels it would need to demonstrate a sustained outperformance relative to less leveraged peers. 