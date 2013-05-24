May 24 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hammerson Plc's (Hammerson) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+, Short-term IDR at 'F2' and senior unsecured rating at 'A-'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable.

Hammerson's decision in 2012 to concentrate on its retail portfolio and sell its office buildings should allow it to better lever its specialist retail asset management skills and maintain the group's solid business, operational and financial profile (EBIT net interest cover (Fitch adjusted EBIT NIC) of 2.3x and loan-to-value (LTV) of 35% at FY12). Hammerson's ratings are supported by a prime geographically diversified property portfolio spanning mainly prime retail properties in the UK and France, long unexpired lease lengths and a significant investment stake in strongly performing premium designer outlet centres.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Concentration on prime retail property:

Following a review of its strategy in early 2012, Hammerson is now focused exclusively as a specialist retail REIT operating in the UK and France. The remaining five office investment buildings and development sites in London were contracted for sale during 2012 for a total of GBP627m, a 7% premium of FY11 book values.

Improved use of retail sector specific skills:

Hammerson is now better able to lever its specialist retail asset management skills and knowledge and should maintain the group's solid business, operational and financial profile. Cash proceeds from the office disposals have been re-invested into new retail acquisitions and this should preserve the group's financial metrics in the next three years.

Significant geographical diversification:

Hammerson has a critical size French prime retail shopping centre operation (GBP1,420m at FY12 or 25% by value of the total property portfolio), fourth largest by value in France by property value behind Unibail-Rodamco SE, Klepierre SA and Corio NV ) in France.

Long lease profile:

The rental and revenue streams are supported by the long lease profile of the group's portfolio (average lease length of around eight years), over 2,800 shop units, 2,500 occupiers and the low level of tenants in administration (currently 2.4% of total passing rents at Q113, but with an estimated 60% of these still paying rent).

Weakening UK and French retail markets:

Hammerson's UK footfall was down 2.3% in 2012 but tenant sales up 0.4%. In France the increasingly depressed consumer spending environment was reflected in footfall down 3.4% and sales down 3.0% in FY12. Despite the above, Hammerson's LFL rental income rose 2.1% in FY12, as tenants look to maintain a presence in the better performing large regional shopping centres owned by groups such as Hammerson.

Costs under control:

Hammerson achieved a 7% year-on-year operating cost reduction and an improvement in the cost/income ratio of 1.30pp in FY12 (from 28.3% at FY11 to 27.0% at FY12). Interest costs fell by 10.8% in FY12, with the average cost of debt reducing 0.2 percentage points to 5.0% at FY12. This was due to the EUR220m buy-back of high coupon 4.875% 2015 Eurobonds, cancellation of an interest swap on the GBP100m puttable bond and a new interest rate swap on the GPB250m 6.875% 2020 bond. .

Solid liquidity position:

At FY12 (December) Hammerson had GBP696m of cash and undrawn committed facilities available (GBP677m at Q1 2013). Only GBP158m of borrowings mature before the end of 2014 and committed capex is only around GBP194m in FY13.

Pre-let development programme:

Hammerson now has only one large development project, Terraces du Port, Marseilles (TPM). Total costs still outstanding on the TPM project are around GBP180m, which will complete in 2014. Total committed capex at FYE12 stood at GBP194m. This represents less than 5% of the investment portfolio, and well below the 15% maximum Fitch expects for IG entities. Around 86% of the space at TPM is pre-let, which is higher than average at this stage of the construction process.

Stable leverage:

With little valuation movement in 2012 (-0.9% at end-2012) in both prime UK and French retail and office sectors, leverage remained stable (LTV 35% at FY12) and well below the peak seen in 2007. With little secured debt outstanding (only GBP108m at FY12), unsecured asset cover is strong at 2.9x (2.7x at FY11). The company has re-iterated a public commitment to maintaining LTV below 40% and a high liquidity profile.

Value Retail performing well:

Hammerson has a 29% stake in Value Retail Plc, one of Europe's most successful operators of premium designer outlet centres, which is valued at GBP492m at FY12. The Village centres attracted over 30m shoppers in 2012 and branded good sales rose 13.3% year-on-year, while net rental income from tenants increased 16.5% in FY12.

Occupancy rates lower:

At Q113, the group's overall occupancy rate was relatively resilient at 96.6% (97.1% at March 2012), but the French occupancy rate fell to 96.8% from 98.1% at March 2012. The UK shopping centre occupancy rate fell marginally during the same period to 96.2% from 96.4% at March 2012.

Financial metrics in 'BBB+' territory:

Fitch's forecasts show Hammerson's financial metrics remaining in 'BBB+' territory, even including the capital expenditure in the next two years on the TPM project. EBIT NIC remains above the guideline 1.75x for 'BBB+' and LTV between 35% and 45%, again in line with our guidelines for the 'BBB+' IDR.

RATING SENSITIVITIES:

Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include:

- Confirmation in Fitch's rating case forecasts of EBIT NIC above 2.5x on a sustained basis

- Leverage to be below LTV 40% on a sustained basis

- Asset cover to remain above 2.5x in four year forecasts

- Significant lettings on currently unoccupied space.

Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:

- Significant rise in tenant defaults and lease arrears, leading to a material fall in total rents.

- Leverage above LTV 45% on a sustained basis.

- EBIT NIC below 1.75x over a two year period.