(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of Hancock
Holding Company's (HBHC) at 'BBB+'/'F2'. The Rating Outlook
remains Stable. The
affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect HBHC's solid franchise,
good asset
quality and earnings in line with its rating category. A full
list of rating
actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
Asset quality improved during 2013 and remains in line with its
rated peers.
Fitch calculated NPAs declined by approximately 100bps while net
charge-offs
(NCOs) showed modest declines from 2012. Fitch expects continued
reductions to
NPA levels in the near term and credit costs to remain in line
with its rated
peer group.
Earnings performance historically has been a rating weakness for
the company.
However, HBHC's earnings improved considerably in 2013 and now
rank in the
middle of the peer group. Fitch believes that HBHC has the
capacity to continue
to improve earnings as continued integration with the Whitney
Bank acquisition
will allow the company to realize cost savings over the near- to
medium-term.
Further earnings improvement could lead to positive ratings
pressure.
Capital levels are relatively flat year over year despite HBHC's
share
repurchase program. Fitch expects HBHC to manage its capital
position near its
current level. Should capital levels be managed at materially
lower levels,
HBHC's ratings would be revisited.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch believes there is upside potential to HBHC's ratings as
core profitability
improves. Positive ratings momentum assumes a stable risk
profile, lower NPAs
and relatively stable capital levels. Risks to the ratings
include the pursuit
of another large acquisition, or if Fitch were to surmise that
the company was
reducing pricing and terms and conditions to win large amounts
of new business,
which could impact profitability and credit costs over time.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
HBHC's subordinated debt is notched below its Viability rating
(VR) to reflect
loss severity and an assessment of incremental non-performance
risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
HBHC's subordinated debt rating is sensitive to changes in
HBHC's VR. Rating
sensitivities for the VR are listed above.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS
HBHC's subsidiaries' ratings are aligned with the company, which
reflects
Fitch's view that the bank subsidiary is core to the franchise.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING SENSITIVITIES
HBHC's subsidiaries ratings are sensitive to changes to HBHC's
VR or any changes
to Fitch's view of structural subordination between bank
subsidiary and holding
company. Rating sensitivities for the VR are listed above.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
HBHC's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor of '5' and 'NF'
reflect Fitch's
view that the company is unlikely to procure extraordinary
support should such
support be needed.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES- SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
HBHC's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption as to ability to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
Fitch reviewed HBHC's ratings as part of the mid-tier regional
bank review. The
19 banks in today's review include: Associated Banc-Corp (ASBC),
BOK Financial
Corp (BOKF), Cathay General Bancorp (CATY), City National
Bancorp
(CYN),Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc (CFR), East West Bancorp, Inc.
(EWBC), First
Horizon National Corp (FHN), First National of Nebraska, Inc.
(FNNI), First
Niagara Financial Group, Inc. (FNFG), First Republic Bank (FRC),
First Merit
(FMER), Fulton Financial Corp (FULT), Hancock Holding Company
(HBHC), People's
United Financial, Inc. (PBCT), Synovus Financial Corp (SNV), TCF
Financial Corp
(TCB), UMB Financial Corporation (UMB), Webster Financial Corp
(WBS), Wintrust
(WTFC).
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Hancock Holding Company
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'; Stable
Outlook;
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability at 'bbb+';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Hancock Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook;
--Long-term deposits at 'A-';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability at 'bbb+';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Whitney Bank
--Long term IDR at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook;
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Long-term deposits at 'A-';
--Short-term Deposits at 'F1';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB';
--Viability at 'bbb+';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jaymin Berg, CPA
Director
+1-212-908-0368
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
