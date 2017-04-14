(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) and its
Harley-Davidson
Financial Services, Inc. (HDFS) subsidiary at 'A'. In addition,
Fitch has
affirmed the senior unsecured ratings of HOG, HDFS and
Harley-Davidson Funding
Corp. (HDFC) at 'A' and HDFS's short-term IDR and commercial
paper ratings at
'F1'. The Rating Outlook for HOG and HDFS is Stable. A complete
list of ratings
follows at the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HOG
HOG's ratings continue to reflect its strong credit profile,
including low
motor-company leverage and relatively strong free cash flow
(FCF), despite some
erosion in sales over the past two years and relatively high
share-repurchase
activity. The company's ratings are also supported by its strong
brand
recognition, solid liquidity position, high margins and
well-funded pension
plans.
Despite declines in U.S. retail sales in 2015 and 2016, HOG
continues to command
over half of the U.S. heavyweight motorcycle market, with a
market share of
51.2% in 2016, well above its key competitors. Outside the U.S.,
retail sales
grew in 2016 on improving conditions in its largest non-U.S.
markets. Over the
intermediate term, Fitch expects HOG's non-U.S. sales will
increase faster than
its U.S. sales as it grows its non-U.S. dealer base and
increases its
penetration in key developing markets. As a result, sales
outside the U.S. will
constitute an increasingly important component of the company's
revenue base
over time, helping to offset the aging of its core customer base
in the U.S. The
potential effect of Brexit on the broader European economy and
ongoing weakness
in the Latin American market are concerns, but the company's
continued focus on
outreach customer demographics in the U.S. and sales growth in
international
markets are likely to support longer-term sales strength,
particularly in key
emerging markets such as China and India.
The most significant risk to HOG's ratings continues to be the
cyclicality of
the motorcycle industry and the potential for an economic
slowdown to reduce
motorcycle demand, resulting in lower profitability and possible
liquidity
pressure. A significant downturn accompanied by tightened credit
markets could
exacerbate the pressure by limiting HDFS's access to stable
sources of capital
and forcing HOG to provide financial support to its finance
subsidiary. Despite
these risks, HOG is in a significantly stronger position to
withstand a future
downturn than it was prior to the last recession, with low
motor-company
leverage, a more flexible cost structure, and a commitment to
maintaining
sufficient liquidity (including cash, revolver and conduit
availability) to meet
its consolidated cash needs over a rolling 12-month period.
The motor company's credit profile remains strong, with low
financial leverage,
high margins and strong cash liquidity. Fitch expects motor
company EBITDA
leverage to remain roughly flat over the intermediate term, at
around 0.6x to
0.7x, due to the issuance of $750 million in senior unsecured
10-year and
30-year notes in mid-2015. Those notes constitute the motor
company's only debt,
and Fitch does not expect it to issue any additional debt over
the intermediate
term. Fitch expects the motor company to produce EBITDA margins
in the 19% to
20% range over the next several years, which is in-line with the
19.2% actual
Fitch-calculated EBITDA margin recorded in 2016.
Fitch expects motor company FCF to remain relatively strong over
the
intermediate term, with FCF margins after dividends of around 8%
(including
dividends received from HDFS), which will provide it with
substantial financial
flexibility. Fitch expects annual capital expenditures to run in
the $200
million to $250 million range over the intermediate term, while
share
repurchases will offset much of the impact of any increases in
per share
dividends. HDFS dividends could provide $100 million or more in
cash annually to
the motor company over the intermediate term. According to
Fitch's calculations,
the motor company's actual FCF in 2015 was $440 million,
including $183 million
in dividends received from HDFS, leading to a FCF margin of
8.3%.
Fitch expects HOG's consolidated liquidity to remain strong, as
management
remains focused on keeping a sufficient amount of consolidated
cash and credit
facility availability to cover a rolling 12 months of liquidity
needs at HOG and
HDFS. The motor company ended 2016 with $431 million in cash and
marketable
securities, down from $446 million at year-end 2015, due in part
to substantial
share repurchase activity in 2016. Share repurchases totaled
$465 million and
were funded via a combination of cash on hand and FCF, and we
expect the company
will target most of its excess FCF toward share repurchases
going forward.
According to Fitch's Criteria for Rating Non-Financial
Corporates, when
analyzing a corporate issuer with a captive finance subsidiary,
Fitch calculates
an appropriate target debt-to-equity ratio for the finance
subsidiary based on
its asset quality, funding and liquidity. If the finance
subsidiary's target
debt-to-equity ratio is lower than the actual ratio, Fitch
assumes that the
parent injects additional equity into the finance subsidiary to
bring the
debt-to-equity ratio down to the appropriate target level. Fitch
then considers
the effect of this equity injection in its analysis of the
parent's credit
profile.
For HDFS, Fitch calculated an appropriate target debt-to-equity
ratio of 6.0x at
year-end 2016, slightly below the Fitch-calculated actual ratio
of 6.1x. For
purposes of this analysis, when calculating the actual
debt-to-equity ratio,
Fitch adjusted HDFS's debt and equity to record the debt at
principal value and
to treat off-balance-sheet securitizations as on-balance-sheet
debt. This
differs from the total debt-to-tangible equity leverage figure
noted below. As a
result of its analysis, Fitch has assumed that the motor company
makes an $18
million equity injection into HDFS, funded with cash on hand, to
bring HDFS's
debt-to-equity ratio down to 6.0x. The resulting adjustment has
no meaningful
impact on the motor company's credit profile.
HOG's pension plans are well funded and do not pose a risk to
HOG's credit
profile. At year-end 2016, the company's pension plans were
underfunded by only
$87 million on a GAAP projected benefit obligation (PBO) basis,
leading to a
funded status of 96%. HOG voluntarily contributed $25 million to
its qualified
plans in January 2017, although the company is not required to
make any
contributions in 2017. Going forward, Fitch expects the company
to continue
making voluntary contributions to its pension plans from
time-to-time, but the
contributions are likely to be relatively modest compared to the
company's cash
generating capability.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HDFS
IDR AND SENIOR DEBT
The ratings of HDFS and HOG are linked, as we believe that the
finance company
is a core subsidiary of the parent as demonstrated by the
explicit and implicit
level of support between the two entities. HDFS's ratings
reflect its close
operating relationship and support agreement with HOG, under
which the parent
must maintain HDFS's fixed-charge coverage at 1.25x and its
minimum net worth at
$40 million.
HDFS's operating performance declined slightly in 2016 year over
year, with
operating income down 1.6%, to $267.2 million. The decline was
primarily driven
by an increase in interest expense and provision for credit
losses, partially
offset by a 5.6% increase in revenues. The increase in revenue
was partially
driven by a $9.3 million gain on sale of finance receivables
which were sold
through an off-balance-sheet asset-backed securitization in
2Q16.
Total retail delinquencies (30+ days past due) as a percentage
of retail
receivables increased to 4.25% in 2016 from 3.78% in 2015. Net
charge-offs on
retail motorcycle loans also increased in 2016, to 1.83% from
1.42% in the prior
year. Fitch expects credit performance to deteriorate modestly
in 2017 as credit
normalization continues, driven by industry trends, economic
conditions in oil
dependent areas and lower used bike values at auction.
Leverage, defined as total debt divided by tangible equity, was
5.88x in 2016;
flat with 2015, given commensurate declines in debt and equity.
HDFS's
historical leverage has ranged between 5.0x and 7.0x, which is
moderately lower
than captive finance company peers.
At year-end 2016, HDFS had nearly $1.7 billion of liquidity,
which included
approximately $334 million of cash and cash equivalents and
$1.34 billion
available under its global credit and asset-backed conduit
facilities. HDFS's
debt maturities are well-laddered, with manageable maturities
between November
2017 and January 2021. Overall, Fitch believes HDFS's funding
profile has
improved markedly since the financial crisis, as evidenced by
the lengthening of
debt maturities, reduced reliance on commercial paper and an
increased amount of
unsecured funding. As of Dec. 31, 2016, unsecured debt
represented approximately
84% of total debt, which is viewed favorably by Fitch. In our
view, HDFS has
sufficient liquidity to meet upcoming debt maturities and fund
new motorcycle
receivables.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Heavyweight motorcycle demand grows modestly in the U.S. and
Western Europe
over the next several years, while it grows at a faster rate in
certain
developing markets such as China and India;
--Revenue rises modestly over each of the next several years on
overall shipment
growth and positive pricing;
--Margins grow modestly as pricing and production increase;
--Capital spending runs near 4% of revenue over the next several
years to
support new product programs;
--HDFS pays a dividend to HOG of about $100 million annually,
including $106
million in 2017;
--Motor company FCF margins, including dividends from HDFS, run
at about 8% over
the intermediate term;
--Excess cash is used for share repurchases, while motor company
debt remains
flat at $750 million over the intermediate term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
HOG
Positive: Due to the inherent cyclicality and risk of the
motorcycle industry,
Fitch does not anticipate upgrading the ratings of HOG or HDFS
in the
intermediate term.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
--A severe downturn in global heavyweight motorcycle demand;
--An inability to maintain motor company leverage below 1.2x
through the cycle;
--A need for HOG to provide material support to HDFS;
--A shift in business strategy away from a focus on the namesake
brand.
HDFS
IDR AND SENIOR DEBT
HDFS's ratings and Rating Outlook are linked to those of its
parent. However,
negative rating action could also be driven by a change in the
perceived
relationship between HOG and HDFS; for example, if Fitch
believes that HDFS was
no longer core to HOG's operations and/or adequate financial
support was not
provided to the captive finance subsidiary in a time of need.
Negative rating
actions could also result from a change in HDFS's profitability
leading to
operating losses, meaningful deterioration in asset quality, a
material change
in leverage, difficulty accessing long-term funding, and/or a
significant
increase in reliance on secured debt or commercial paper.
Positive rating momentum for HDFS would be limited by Fitch's
view of HOG's
credit profile. However, Fitch cannot envision a scenario where
the captive
would be rated higher than its parent.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
HOG
--Long-Term IDR at 'A';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'A'.
HDFS
-- Long-Term IDR at 'A';
-- Senior Unsecured at 'A';
-- Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
-- Commercial Paper at 'F1'.
HDFC
-- Senior unsecured at 'A'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst (HOG)
Stephen Brown
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3139
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst (HOG)
Craig D. Fraser
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0310
Primary Analyst (HDFS and HDFC)
Jared Kirsch, CFA
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0332
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst (HDFS and HDFC)
Michael Taiano, CPA
Director
+1-646-582-4956
Committee Chairperson (HOG)
Peter Molica
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0288
Committee Chairperson (HDFS and HDFC)
Sean Pattap
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0642
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments: In calculating
HDFS's actual
debt/equity ratio for purposes of comparing it to the
appropriate target ratio
discussed above, Fitch has treated HDFS's off-balance-sheet
securitizations as
on-balance-sheet debt.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 10
Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001