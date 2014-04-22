(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A+'
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) rating of the members of Hartford Fire Insurance
Intercompany
Pool, the principal property/casualty (P/C) subsidiaries of
Hartford Financial
Services Group, Inc. (HFSG). Fitch has also affirmed the
following ratings for
HFSG:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also upgraded the IFS rating of Hartford Life and
Accident Insurance
Company (HLA) to 'A' from 'A-' with a Stable Outlook.
Concurrently, Fitch has
downgraded the IFS ratings of Hartford Life Insurance Company
(HLIC) and
Hartford Life and Annuity Insurance Company (HLAIC) to 'BBB+'
from 'A-'. The
Rating Outlook on HLIC and HLAIC is Stable.
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's rationale for the rating actions on HSFG's life
insurance subsidiaries
follows a March 2014 legal entity reorganization, which resulted
in HLIC and its
subsidiary HLAIC becoming a direct subsidiary of Hartford Life,
Inc. These two
entities were previously subsidiaries of HLA. Fitch believes
that the separation
of these two entities, which house most of HFSG's life run-off
businesses,
reduces the exposure of HLA's capital to the risks inherent in
HFSG's run-off
life and VA operations. As the businesses now contained within
HLIC and HLAIC
are considered to be in run-off status, Fitch now considers both
of these
entities to be of limited importance to the overall
organization, and has
lowered the ratings to reflect their stand-alone rating as
run-off entities.
Fitch's affirmation of HFSG's and its P/C subsidiary ratings
reflects the
company's reasonable financial leverage, sizable levels of
holding company cash
and financial resources, and strategic focus is on P/C, group
benefits and
mutual funds businesses.
The ratings also consider the risks associated with the
company's runoff annuity
and life businesses and HFSG's near-term capital management
initiative to reduce
overall financial leverage to reflect the company's
significantly altered
business profile following the sales of its retirement plans and
individual life
businesses in 2013.
HFSG's net income has been weak in recent periods as earnings on
ongoing
businesses have been offset by losses related to its Talcott
Resolution runoff
life operations and losses on extinguishment of debt. GAAP net
income was $166
million in 2013, following a net loss of $80 million in 2012.
A key challenge for HFSG remains the management of the Talcott
runoff business.
Fitch would favorably view a successful execution of
opportunities to reduce the
size and risk of the annuity book of business from the company's
U.S. annuity,
international annuity and institutional and private placement
life insurance
businesses while honoring the company's obligations to its
annuity contract
holders.
HFSG's P/C operations reported a 97.5% GAAP combined ratio in
2013 improved from
101.9% in 2012. Included in the 2013 combined ratio were 3.2
points for
catastrophe losses and 1.9 points of unfavorable prior year
reserve development,
primarily driven by reserve strengthening in commercial auto and
net asbestos
reserves.
HFSG's financial leverage ratio (FLR) improved to 26.7% at
year-end 2013, from
27.2% at year-end 2012, with overall debt reductions offset in
part by a decline
in shareholders' equity due in part to increased equity
repurchase and common
stock dividends. Fitch expects HFSG to maintain a FLR at or
below 25% once the
execution of the company's capital management plan to reduce
debt is completed
in 2014.
HFSG's operating earnings-based fixed charge coverage has
averaged a weak 3.3x
from 2009 to 2013. Fitch expects coverage to improve to at least
5.0x over the
next 12 to 18 months with a reduced overall level of fixed
charges from lower
financial leverage. Holding company cash and investments of $1.9
billion covered
2013 fixed charges by more than 4.5x but also provides
flexibility for funding
potential capital requirements in adverse markets and announced
capital
management plans including debt repayment.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade to HFSG's
debt ratings
include a FLR maintained near 20%, maintenance of at least $1
billion of holding
company cash and fixed charge coverage of at least 6x. Triggers
that could
result in an upgrade of the P/C insurance subsidiaries include
destacked
operating leverage sustained below 1.1x and combined ratio
sustained in the
mid90s or better. Rating triggers that could result in an
upgrade of group
benefits subsidiary, Hartford Life and Accident Insurance
Company, include
sustained RBC above 450%, continued improvement in operating
earnings and
sustained total loss ratio below 76%.
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include
significant
investment or operating losses that materially affect GAAP
shareholders' equity;
a FLR maintained above 25%; a sizable drop in holding company
cash; and failure
to improve fixed charge coverage. The two runoff life insurance
subsidiaries
could be downgraded further if RBC falls below 325%, or with any
major adverse
development in the runoff of variable annuity (VA) business.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+';
--4.0% senior notes due 2015 at 'BBB';
--7.3% notes due 2015 at 'BBB';
--5.5% notes due 2016 at 'BBB';
--5.375% notes due 2017 at 'BBB';
--4.0% senior notes due 2017 at 'BBB';
--6.3% notes due 2018 at 'BBB';
--6% notes due 2019 at 'BBB';
--5.5% senior notes due 2020 at 'BBB';
--5.125% senior notes due 2022 at 'BBB';
--5.95% notes due 2036 at 'BBB';
--6.625% senior notes due 2040 at 'BBB';
--6.1% notes due 2041 at 'BBB';
--6.625% senior notes due 2042 at 'BBB';
--4.3% senior notes due 2043 at 'BBB';
--7.875% junior subordinated debentures due 2042 at 'BB+';
--8.125% junior subordinated debentures due 2068 at 'BB+'.
Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
Hartford Life, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--7.65% notes due 2027 at 'BBB-';
--7.375% notes due 2031 at 'BBB-'.
Members of the Hartford Fire Insurance Intercompany Pool:
Hartford Fire Insurance Company
Nutmeg Insurance Company
Hartford Accident & Indemnity Company
Hartford Casualty Insurance Company
Twin City Fire Insurance Company
Pacific Insurance Company, Limited
Property and Casualty Insurance Company of Hartford
Sentinel Insurance Company, Ltd.
Hartford Insurance Company of Illinois
Hartford Insurance Company of the Midwest
Hartford Underwriters Insurance Company
Hartford Insurance Company of the Southeast
Hartford Lloyd's Insurance Company
Trumbull Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A+'.
Fitch upgrades the following rating with a Stable Outlook:
Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company
--IFS to 'A' from 'A-'.
Fitch downgrades the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Hartford Life Insurance Company
--IFS to 'BBB+' from 'A-';
--Medium-term note program to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'.
Hartford Life Global Funding
--Secured notes program to 'BBB+' from 'A-'.
Hartford Life Institutional Funding
--Secured notes program to 'BBB+' from 'A-'.
Hartford Life and Annuity Insurance Company
--IFS to 'BBB+' from 'A-'.
