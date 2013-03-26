(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCC), including the senior debt rating at 'A', as well as the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of its operating subsidiaries at 'AA'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. See below for a complete listing of all ratings. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch's ratings reflect HCC's favorable niche in the specialty insurance markets, conservative capitalization, consistent and disciplined underwriting practices, and moderate financial leverage. The ratings also reflect potentially increased earnings volatility from catastrophe losses, growth in longer-tail product lines, and greater exposure to equities. Additionally, HCC's scale remains modest relative to similarly rated peers. Fitch views HCC's capitalization as solid, based on its net written premiums to surplus ratio of 0.95 as of year-end 2012. The company's GAAP equity increased by 7% to $3.5 billion as of Dec. 31, 2012, as strong earnings and modest unrealized investment gains offset share repurchase activity and stockholder dividends. Additionally, the score for HCC's insurance subsidiaries on Fitch's Prism capital model was 'very strong' at year-end 2011. HCC continues to report favorable underwriting results with a GAAP combined ratio of 83.6% in 2012, which included 2.4 percentage points of catastrophe losses. This compares with a combined ratio of 91.1% and 5.4 percentage points of catastrophe losses in 2011. Also contributing to the improvement in 2012 was favorable reserve development, which reduced HCC's combined ratio by 3.6 percentage points compared with marginally adverse reserve development in 2011, which added less than one percentage point to its combined ratio in 2011. Offsetting these favorable factors is catastrophe exposure associated with HCC's property treaty book. The company reported nominal pretax catastrophe losses in 2012 totaling $52.8 million, or approximately 2% of prior-year surplus. Additionally, continued growth of longer-tail product lines could lead to greater reserve volatility. HCC has increased its exposure to equities and below investment -grade bonds; however, this exposure remains below industry averages. Fitch continues to view HCC's investment portfolio as conservative but significantly increased volatility could lead to downward rating pressure. HCC's financial leverage ratio remained moderate at 15.2% as of Dec. 31, 2012. Continued share repurchase activity and/or modestly sized acquisitions could lead to periodic increases in financial leverage. The company maintained solid operating earnings-based interest coverage at 21.5x as of Dec. 31, 2012. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch views a rating upgrade as unlikely, given HCC's modest scale and limited resources in comparison to its rated peer group. Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include: --Meaningful deterioration in capitalization, such as operating and net leverage that exceeds 1.1x and 3.4x, respectively, or a score on Fitch's Prism capital model below 'very strong'; --Significant and sustained deterioration in underwriting results or significantly higher volatility; --Material adverse reserve development; --Financial leverage ratio - defined as debt-to-total-capital ex-unrealized gains and losses - that exceeds 20%; --GAAP operating earnings-based interest coverage that falls below 12x for a sustained period; --Risky assets (defined as below investment-grade bonds and equities) divided by GAAP equity above 30%; or --A significant decline in the property/casualty or life companies' risk-based capital ratio. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc. --IDR at 'A+'; --$300 million 6.3% senior notes due Nov. 15, 2019 at 'A'; --Senior shelf registration at 'A'. Houston Casualty Company Avemco Insurance Company HCC Life Insurance Company HCC Specialty Insurance Company U.S. Specialty Insurance Company Perico Life Insurance Company American Contractors Indemnity Company United States Surety Company --IFS ratings at 'AA'. 