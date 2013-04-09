(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+';
--Unsecured bank credit facility at 'BBB+';
--Unsecured term loan at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATINGS DRIVERS
The ratings reflect HCP's credit strengths, namely steady and
predictable cash
flows from a large portfolio of high-quality properties across
the healthcare
real estate spectrum, maintenance of leverage and fixed-charge
coverage metrics
appropriate for the rating category, manageable lease expiration
and debt
maturity schedules, financial flexibility stemming from a large
unencumbered
pool to support unsecured borrowings, and a solid liquidity
position. Credit
concerns include operator and geographic concentration, the
impact of government
fiscal imbalance and regulatory risk on operators'
profitability, and weak
coverage for its largest tenant.
Durable Cashflows
HCP's same-store property performance has been strong over the
past six years
and is one of the largest factors behind the rating, with same
property net
operating income (NOI) increasing between 1.6% and 4.8% annually
from 2007-2012.
Same-property NOI increased 4.2% for 2012 as compared to 4.0%
and 4.8% in 2011
and 2010, respectively. The strong fundamentals result from the
lease structures
(generally triple-net with contractual increases) as well as
HCP's active
management. Fitch estimates same-property NOI growth to remain
within the
historical 2%-4% range through 2015 despite the regulatory-based
headwinds some
operators are facing. Unlike other rated healthcare REITs, HCP
has an
insignificant amount of RIDEA exposure, thereby increasing the
durability of
cashflows.
HCP's lease maturity schedule is well-staggered and long-dated
as a result of
the high percentage of long-term triple net leases. No more than
7% of annual
base rent revenues (including debt investment maturities)
expires per year
through 2017 and total only 23% in aggregate. Limited lease
expirations coupled
with contractual rental bumps increase the predictability of
future rental
revenues, absent tenant bankruptcies and are credit strengths
for HCP.
Strong Credit Metrics
HCP's fixed-charge coverage was 3.0x for the year ended Dec. 31,
2012.
Fixed-charge coverage was 2.6x for both 2011 and 2010. Fitch
projects
fixed-charge coverage will improve further towards 3.8x over the
next 12-36
months driven by same-store NOI growth, earnings contributions
from recent
acquisitions and reduced fixed charges. Fitch defines
fixed-charge coverage as
recurring operating EBITDA less recurring capital expenditures
less
straight-line rent adjustments and direct financing lease
accretion, divided by
total interest incurred.
HCP's leverage was 5.4x for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2012
(Fitch references
4Q'12 leverage as opposed to LTM due to the timing of the
Blackstone/Emeritus
portfolio acquisition) and is within a range that is appropriate
for a 'BBB+'
IDR. Leverage was 5.3x and 5.0x as of Dec. 31, 2011 and 2010,
respectively, pro
forma for material acquisitions. Fitch projects HCP's leverage
will decline
below 5.0x by 2015 but notes the company's propensity for large
transactions may
cause fluctuations in reported metrics. Fitch defines leverage
as net debt
divided by recurring operating EBITDA.
Well-Laddered Debt Maturities & Strong Access to Capital
The company's debt maturity schedule is well-laddered, with no
more than 14% of
debt maturing on an annual basis through 2016. As such, HCP
maintains a solid
liquidity position. Sources of liquidity (unrestricted cash,
availability under
the company's unsecured revolving credit facility, expected
retained cash flows
from operating activities after dividends and distributions)
divided by uses of
liquidity (pro rata debt maturities and estimated recurring
capital
expenditures) for the period Jan. 1, 2013 to Dec. 31, 2014
results in a
liquidity coverage ratio of 1.2x. HCP has also demonstrated
strong access to a
wide variety of capital sources over the past two years,
mitigating refinance
risk.
HCP maintains solid financial flexibility stemming mainly from
its large
unencumbered property pool, which serves as a source of
contingent liquidity.
Using a stressed capitalization rate range of 8.0%-10.0%, HCP's
unencumbered
asset coverage of unsecured debt was approximately 2.0x-2.5x,
which is
appropriate for the 'BBB+' IDR. Further, HCP's distributions do
not restrict
financial flexibility. Fitch calculates that the company's
common stock
dividends represented only 90% of 2012 adjusted funds from
operations to account
for capital expenditures, straight-line rents and non-cash
income
(company-reported funds available for distribution).
Concentrated Portfolio
Credit concerns include the potential impact of government
fiscal imbalance and
regulatory risk on operators' profitability and operator and
geographic
concentration. HCR ManorCare represents 29% of HCP's revenues
and had weak
(albeit impacted by one-time reserve accruals) coverage ratios
of below 1.0x
facility EBITDAR and 1.2x guarantor fixed-charge coverage for
the trailing 12
months ended Sept. 30, 2012. Adjusted for reserve accruals,
guarantor
fixed-charge coverage was higher at 1.3x. Sustained and material
improvements in
HCR ManorCare's profitability may support positive ratings
momentum if
reflective of a generally improving and lower risk operating
environment.
Partially offsetting this concentration is the master lease
structure and
covenants to provide protection to HCP at the guarantor level.
Further, HCP's portfolio has been and remains geographically
concentrated,
despite the company maintaining a diversified investment
platform. As of Dec.
31, 2012, approximately 31% of HCP's consolidated net operating
income from
wholly owned assets was generated from properties located in
California and
Texas (though this is down from 47% as of Dec. 31, 2010).
RATINGS SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may result in positive momentum on the
rating and/or
Outlook:
--A sustained and material improvement in coverage for skilled
nursing/post-acute operators in whole and in part;
--Reduced tenant concentration;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
3.0x for several
consecutive quarters (coverage was 3.0x for the year ended Dec.
31, 2012);
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 4.5x
(leverage was 5.4x for
4Q'12).
The following factors may have a negative impact on the ratings
or Outlook:
--A sustained and material weakening in coverage for skilled
nursing/post-acute
operators in whole and in part;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 6.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
2.5x;
--A liquidity shortfall.
