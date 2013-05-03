(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed H.E.A.T Mezzanine S.A. Compartment 2's class B1 notes as follows:
EUR30.8m class B1 notes (ISIN: XS02512933261): affirmed at 'Csf', assigned a
Recovery Estimate (RE) of 'RE0%'
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that a default of the note appears
inevitable by the legal final maturity date.
The portfolio securitises bullet loans maturing on 13 April 2013. Fitch notes
that 12 loans with a total amount of EUR56.25m did not repay on the scheduled
maturity date. Even if the full outstanding amount of EUR56.25m is repaid by the
transaction's legal final maturity on 13 April 2014, the cash will be
insufficient to fully redeem the class B principal which will be paid after
class A principal (currently EUR58.5m).
Fitch notes that from scheduled maturity onwards, the priority of payments is
accelerated to the benefit of the class A noteholders. Class A principal
repayments become superior to class B interest payments. Consequently, class B
noteholders will receive interest only after the class A principal was fully
repaid. In Fitch's view, it is highly unlikely that class B investors will
receive any payments until the legal final maturity.
However, the agency understands that according to the transaction's
documentation, non-paid interest can be deferred until the legal final maturity.
If there is no cash to repay the non-paid interest on the legal final maturity,
the claims towards these interest payments will extinguish.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The transaction is sensitive to recoveries from the outstanding loans that did
not repay on the scheduled maturity date. Fitch regards these loans as
non-performing. As they are subordinated, the agency assumes no recovery in its
analysis.
Fitch assigns REs to all notes rated 'CCCsf' or below. REs are forward-looking,
taking into account Fitch's expectations for principal repayments on a
distressed structured finance security.
The transaction is a cash securitisation of subordinated loans to German
medium-sized enterprises. The portfolio companies were selected by HSBC Trinkaus
& Burkhardt AG ('AA-'/Stable/'F1+'), the transaction advisor.