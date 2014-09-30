(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Landesbank
Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale's (Helaba, A+/Stable/F1+)
EUR5.1bn outstanding
mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on Helaba's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A+'
and an unchanged IDR uplift of 2. This results in a floor for
the Pfandbrief
rating on a probability of default (PD) basis of 'AA'. The
Discontinuity Cap
(D-Cap) of 4 (moderate risk) remains unchanged. Fitch takes the
lowest level of
overcollateralisation (OC) of the last 12 months into account,
which is 67%. The
Stable Outlook on the covered bonds reflects that on Helaba's
IDR.
The 'AAA' breakeven OC for the programme has increased to 23%
from 20%. The main
driver is the credit loss component of 15.7% as is usual in
programmes where a
high proportion of commercial real estate loans forms part of
the cover pool.
The expected credit loss has further increased due to a data
correction from the
issuer that led to lower rental income and subsequently higher
default and lower
recovery rates.
The second-largest component of breakeven OC is the asset
disposal loss
component of 9.8%. This compares with 1.9% in April 2014 when
the rating was
based on a tested PD basis and not recovery based as the IDR
uplift was not
applied. The asset disposal loss for recovery based ratings
reflects the
stressed valuation of the entire cover pool after an assumed
covered bond
default whereas for ratings on a tested PD basis it displays
sales to ensure
timely payments are considered.
The third component of breakeven OC, cash flow valuation, is
only slightly lower
and stands at 9.6%. It indicates the impact of the programme's
open interest and
currency positions. The higher amount of floating-rate assets,
the longer
weighted average life of the liabilities and simulated adverse
currency
movements for 6% of the assets lead to a lower present value of
the assets
compared with the liabilities.
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven OC is lower than the sum of the
components, because the
agency gives credit for a minimum recovery given default of 91%,
rather 100%, in
its 'AAA' scenario. These recovery expectations support a
further two-notch
uplift from the 'AA' rating equal to the bank's IDR (A+),
adjusted by the IDR
uplift (two notches).
As of 30 June 2014, Helaba's EUR5.1bn outstanding mortgage
Pfandbriefe were
secured by a cover pool of EUR9.8bn predominantly commercial
real estate assets.
By balance, 85% of the properties are located in Germany, which
compares with
around 87% as of December 2013. The cover pool's share of loans
secured by
properties located outside Germany increased with new country
exposure to
Belgium, Austria and Czech Republic. Fitch expects that Helaba
will increase the
share of registered loans secured by properties outside Germany
in the medium
term.
The unchanged D-Cap of 4 is due to the weak link assessment of
the programme's
liquidity gap & systemic risk as well as the cover pool's
specific alternative
management assessment.
The IDR uplift of 2 reflects the covered bonds exemption from
bail-in, and
Fitch's view that Germany is a covered bonds intensive
jurisdiction, the bank is
systemically important in its domestic market and is a large,
complex
institution. Fitch considers that resolution by other means than
liquidation is
likely and there is protection provided by senior unsecured debt
in excess of 5%
of total adjusted assets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating of Helaba's mortgage covered bonds would be
vulnerable to
downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the IDR was
downgraded by five or
more notches to 'BBB-' or lower; or (ii) the number of notches
represented by
the IDR uplift and the D-Cap was reduced to 1 or lower; or (iii)
the OC that
Fitch considers in its analysis drops below Fitch's 'AAA'
breakeven level of
23%.
If the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops to the
legal requirement of
2% on a net present value basis, it would be insufficient to
allow for
outstanding recoveries above 91% in a 'AAA' stress scenario. As
a result, the
covered bond rating would likely be downgraded to 'AA+', because
this level of
OC would limit the covered bond rating to one-notch above the
IDR as adjusted by
the IDR uplift.
The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be
affected, amongst
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
More details on the cover pool and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a
credit update report, which will shortly be available at
www.fitchratings.com.
In the report 'Breaking Down Breakeven Overcollateralisation',
published 8 July
2014, Fitch details its approach for determining the breakeven
OC components.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mathias Pleissner
Director
+49 69 768076 133
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Jan Seemann, CFA
Director
+49 69 768076 112
Committee Chairperson
Rebecca Holter
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 261
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, Covered Bonds Rating Criteria dated 8
August 2014 ,
Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions and
Covered Bonds dated 23 January 2014, Criteria for the Analysis
of Commercial
Real Estate Loans Securing Covered Bonds dated 22 May 2014, EMEA
RMBS Master
Rating Criteria dated 28 May 2014, EMEA Criteria Addendum -
Germany dated 3 June
2013, Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum dated 04 February 2014 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions and
Covered Bonds
here
Criteria for the Analysis of Commercial Real Estate Loans
Securing Covered Bonds
here
EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria
here
Criteria Addendum: Germany - Residential Mortgage Loss and Cash
Flow Assumptions
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria â€“ Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.