(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, March 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sri
Lanka-based
conglomerate Hemas Holdings PLC's (Hemas) National Long-Term
Rating at
'AA-(lka)' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed the
National ratings
on Hemas's outstanding senior unsecured debentures at
'AA-(lka)'.
Hemas's rating reflects the defensive nature and market
leadership of its
established businesses; and strong balance sheet with
historically low leverage
defined as adjusted debt/operating EBITDAR (FY16 ending 31
March: 1.3x). These
positives are balanced by our view that the company may remain
acquisitive in
the medium term, following on from its successful rights issue
through which it
raised LKR4.1 billion in FY16. Hemas also plans to expand
several of its
businesses both locally and overseas, which may result in high
capex and
negative FCF in the next three years. However, Fitch currently
expects the
company to continue to adopt a conservative approach to
acquisitions and
expansion over the medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Growth Through Conservative Expansion: Fitch expects Hemas'
growth in the next
few years to stem primarily from capacity additions in pharma
manufacturing and
transportation services, and continuous market expansion in its
fast-moving
capital goods (FMCG) business in Bangladesh. We estimate that
the expansion may
cost around LKR4 billion-LKR5 billion, which can be funded
comfortably through a
combination of internally generated funds, as well as from cash
raised during
its rights issue in FY16. Fitch expects Hemas to continue to
take a cautious and
conservative approach to its expansion over the medium term,
which may mitigate
any significant execution risks that could arise.
Resilient Pharma Segment: Fitch does not expect Hemas'
pharmaceutical trading
and manufacturing business to be hurt significantly by the
government's price
controls on 48 essential drugs implemented with effect from
October 2016. This
is because of the lower mix of original and branded generic
drugs in its
portfolio, which were the categories mainly affected. We believe
the price
controls may actually help market participants such as Hemas
which sell a higher
mix of affordable generic drugs to increase volumes, at the
expense of
higher-priced drugs which may exit the market. Hemas also has a
cost advantage
over domestic competition because of its ability to manufacture
certain generic
drugs locally, which we believe will help boost market share.
Weak Domestic FMCG Sales Temporary: Hemas' domestic FMCG segment
performance was
marginally weaker than our expectations in 9MFY17 due to the
increase in value
added tax (VAT) on most products from November 2016; rising
global palm oil
prices (a key input in the manufacturing process); and the 5%
yoy weakening of
the local exchange rate - which drove up the cost of imported
raw materials.
Fitch expects the current softness in the domestic FMCG market
to continue in
the next 12 months as consumers attempt to adjust to current
pricing levels amid
weaker purchasing power. However, demand may improve over the
longer term,
supported by rising urbanisation and growing affluence among
domestic consumers.
Fitch also expects the weakness in domestic FMCG sales to be
offset to a large
extent by strong growth in FMCG sales in Bangladesh. Sales here
have improved
significantly due to Hemas expanding its distribution network
overseas and
introducing new products over the last 12 months. Revenue from
Bangladesh grew
seven-fold between FY13 and FY16, compared with a compound
annual growth rate
(CAGR) of 16% for its domestic operations over the same period.
However rapid
sales in Bangladesh is also off a smaller base, and we expect
growth to moderate
over the medium term.
Hospitals and Leisure to Stabilise: Fitch does not anticipate
strong capacity
expansions in Hemas's hospital and leisure sectors in the next
couple of years,
as we believe management will take steps to consolidate these
market positions
following capacity additions in the last three years. Both
segments have been
facing a tough operating environment due to intense competition,
cost pressures
and tax hikes, which have kept profitability under pressure.
Fitch expects the
cash flow contributions from the hospital sector to improve in
the medium term
as the group's newer facilities' EBITDA reaches break-even
levels.
Hospitals are likely to continue to benefit from favourable
demand dynamics
stemming from a rapidly aging population and inability of the
government sector
to cater to such demand. However recovery in the leisure sector
may be prolonged
- given the intensifying competition from informal accommodation
targeting the
budget traveller, and possible over-supply in the graded hotel
rooms due to
significant capacity coming on line in the next few years.
Balance-Sheet Strength Intact: Fitch expects Hemas to maintain
its current net
cash position over the medium term, despite our estimate of a
LKR2.5
billion-LKR3 billion capex spend per annum between FY17-FY20. We
expect strong
operating cash flow generation in pharmaceuticals and the FMCG
segments;
additional cash flow contributions from ongoing expansions; and
a high cash
balance (LKR11 billion as of end-December 2016) should fund
capex requirements
comfortably without unduly stressing its balance sheet. Fitch
expects the
company may remain acquisitive in the medium term, aided by
significant cash
reserves on hand, and believes there is sufficient headroom
under the current
rating for around LKR7 billion-LKR8 billion of M&A spend from
FY17-FY20.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Hemas is a well-diversified conglomerate with exposure to
defensive sectors such
as healthcare and FMCG. It also has a presence in strong-growth
sectors such as
leisure and logistics. Hemas is rated two notches above its
close peers Sunshine
Holdings PLC (A(lka)/Stable) and Richard Pieris & Company PLC
(A(lka)/Stable),
due to its exposure to comparatively more defensive and stable
sectors combined
with a stronger financial profile. Hemas is rated at the same
level as Lion
Brewery (Ceylon) PLC (Lion, AA-(lka)/Stable): Lion has a
stronger business risk
profile, as reflected in its leading market share in the
domestic beer industry,
and high entry barriers. However, Lion's financial profile is
weaker than that
of Hemas, resulting in both being rated the same.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue growth to average in the single digits over FY17-FY20;
benefitting
from strong growth in the healthcare and transportation segments
and
international expansion, offset to an extent by the slowdown in
the domestic
FMCG and leisure businesses.
- EBITDAR margin to stabilise at around 12.5% in the medium term
amidst
expansion in the high-margin businesses and turnaround in
loss-making entities.
- Capex spend on new projects to total LKR4 billion-LKR5 billion
in the next two
years
- Dividend pay-out ratio to be maintained at 30%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating
action include:
- Improvement in business risk profile while maintaining the
current financial
profile.
Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating
action include:
- Group gross adjusted debt/EBITDAR rising above 2.0x on a
sustained basis
- Any significant integration issues or deviations from the
company's
conservative approach to new investment.
LIQUIDITY
As of end-December 2016, Hemas had LKR10.8 billion of
unrestricted cash and
LKR6.2 billion in committed-but-unutilised credit lines to meet
LKR1.5bn of
short term debt due in the next 12 months, placing the company
in a strong
liquidity position. However, we do not expect positive FCF in
FY18 due to
increased capex and higher dividend payments.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nadika Ranasinghe, CFA
Vice President
+94 11 254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level 15-04 East Tower
World Trade Centre
Colombo
Secondary Analyst
Kanishka De Silva
Analyst
+94 11 254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Hasira De Silva, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7240
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
