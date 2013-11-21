(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Henderson Horizon Global Property Equities Fund's 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors. The 'Strong' rating reflects the fund's well-defined investment process, its adaptation to local market practices and conditions and the depth and seniority of key staff. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fund Profile The fund was launched in January 2005, and the current portfolio managers (PM) and investment process have been in place since then. The Henderson HF Global Property Equities Fund is a sub-fund of the Luxembourg SICAV 'Henderson Horizon Fund', with USD1.3bn of assets as of end-September 2013. Investment Process The fund is an active, bottom-up global real estate equity stock-picking fund that seeks to generate consistent long-term capital appreciation The regional asset allocation is set by the fund's lead PM based in London, reflecting index weights and top-down views. Henderson teams based in Asia-Pacific and Europe and a joint-venture team with Harrison Street Securities LLC in North America have autonomy in regional stock selection. The research framework is globally consistent, seeking to forecast total stock return potential over a 12-month horizon. Specialised local investment processes, reflecting the idiosyncrasies of global real estate equity investing, are based on quantitative components analysing standard balance sheet and cash flow measures and on qualitative components considering portfolio quality and management. Resources The fund's lead PM, Patrick Sumner, has 33 years' real estate investment experience and 16 years' company tenure. Reliance on the lead PM is mitigated by the resources and expertise of the local investment teams. The Asia-Pacific team has two PMs and one analyst while Harrison Street Securities LLC has four PMs. Track Record The fund's longer-term performance is in-line with the index, which is consistent with its long-term beta of approximately 1.0 and its low tracking error target (under 5%). It has achieved a Lipper Leader Score for Consistent Return of five over five years. Fund Manager Henderson is a listed, global asset manager with GBP70.8bn assets under management as of end-September 2013. Henderson has been managing property equities since 1997. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fund quality ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the investment or operational processes or market risk profiles of the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could cause Fitch to downgrade the ratings. For example, notable structural deterioration in the fund's performance or departure of key investment professionals may cause a downgrade. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in qualitative fund analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and consistency of longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The ratings focus on the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance drivers, risk management, and the quality of the fund's operational infrastructure. For more information, please see www.fundmanagement.fitchratings.com

Applicable criteria, 'Fund Quality Rating Criteria', dated 19 September 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 