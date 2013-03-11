(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/FRANKFURT, March 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Henderson Horizon
Global Technology Fund's 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating. The fund
is managed by
Henderson Global Investors.
Launched in October 1996, the current portfolio managers (PMs)
and investment
process have been in place since 2001. The Henderson HF Global
Technology Fund
is a sub-fund of the Luxembourg SICAV 'Henderson Horizon Fund',
with USD2.2bn of
assets, as of end-January 2013.
The fund is a technology sector fund, and has a long term, mega
cap, secular
growth bias. The focus is on identifying companies with
market-leading
technology, strong fundamentals and superior market positioning.
Fundamental
company and industry analysis is combined with a thematic
overlay. Stock
selection and portfolio construction is enacted by the PMs who
have autonomy to
run the portfolio, but are subject to strict oversight from an
independent risk
function. The fund's benchmark, the MSCI AC World IT index, is
used as an anchor
for the portfolio, although the PMs are not constrained by it.
The fund is
co-managed by Stuart O'Gorman and Ian Warmerdam, who have
combined experience of
over 20 years specifically in the technology equity sector.
The fund has outperformed the Lipper category "Equity Sector
Information Tech"
on both a 10- and five-year basis. The strong track record is
illustrated by a
Lipper Leader Consistent Return score of five (highest quintile)
over ten, five
and three years, as of February 2013.
Henderson is a listed, global asset manager with GBP65.6bn
assets under
management as of end-December 2012. Henderson has a long track
record of
managing speciality technology assets since 1983, and the
technology team
currently manage a total of around USD3.5bn.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in
qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a
Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent,
forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and
consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The
ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance
drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational
infrastructure.
For more information, please see www.fitchspotlight.com/FQR.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Richard Woodrow, CFA
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1388
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Roger Schneider, CIIA
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 242
Committee Chairperson
Ian Rasmussen
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0232
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Fund Quality Rating Criteria', dated 19
September 2011, is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Fund Quality Ratings Criteria: Assessing Fundsâ€™ Investment
Processes and
Operational Attributes
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.