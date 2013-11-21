(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Henderson Horizon
Global Technology Fund's 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating. The fund
is managed by
Henderson Global Investors.
The 'Strong' rating reflects the fund's clear-cut investment
process, which
focuses on company fundamentals, industry analysis and company
market
positioning. The investment process is conducted by highly
experienced
technology-specialist portfolio managers (PMs).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fund Profile
The fund was launched in October 1996, and the current PMs and
investment
process have been in place since 2001. The Henderson HF Global
Technology Fund
is a sub-fund of the Luxembourg SICAV 'Henderson Horizon Fund',
with USD2.7bn of
assets, as of end-October 2013.
Investment Process
The fund is a technology sector fund, and has a long term, mega
cap, secular
growth bias. The focus is on identifying companies with
market-leading
technology, strong fundamentals and superior market positioning.
Fundamental
company and industry assessment is combined with an analysis of
themes within
technology markets. Stock selection and portfolio construction
is carried out by
the PMs who have autonomy to run the portfolio, but are subject
to strict
oversight from an independent risk function. The fund's
benchmark, the MSCI AC
World IT index, is used as an anchor for the portfolio, although
the PMs are not
constrained by it.
Resources
The fund is co-managed by Stuart O'Gorman and Ian Warmerdam, who
have combined
experience of over 20 years, specifically in the technology
equity sector. Two
junior analysts left Henderson in May 2013, and were replaced by
a technology
analyst who has over 13 years of technology experience (see
'Fitch: Recent
Staffing Changes Do Not Impact Henderson Horizon Global
Technology "Strong"
Rating').
Track Record
The fund has outperformed the Lipper category "Equity Sector
Information Tech"
on both a 10- and five-year basis. The strong track record is
illustrated by a
Lipper Leader Consistent Return score of '5' (highest quintile)
over 10 years to
October 2013. Small and mid-cap technology stocks have
significantly
outperformed larger cap stocks so far in 2013. Given the fund's
large-to-mega
cap bias, it has slightly underperformed peers that have less of
a large-to-
mega bias to end-October 2013.
Fund Manager
Henderson is a listed, global asset manager with GBP70.8bn
assets under
management as of end-September 2013. Henderson has a long track
record of
managing speciality technology assets since 1983, and the
technology team
currently manages a total of around USD4bn.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fund quality ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or
operational processes or market risk profiles of the fund. A
material adverse
deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver
could cause Fitch to
downgrade the ratings. For example, notable structural
deterioration in the
fund's performance or departure of key investment professionals
may cause a
downgrade.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in
qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a
Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent,
forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and
consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The
ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance
drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational
infrastructure.
For more information, please see
www.fundmanagement.fitchratings.com
To receive forthcoming Fund Quality Rating research, opt in here
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Richard Woodrow, CFA
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1388
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Committee Chairperson
Ralph Aurora
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0528
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Fund Quality Rating Criteria', dated 19
September 2011,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
