(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Henderson Pan European Equity Fund's 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors. The 'Strong' rating reflects the fund's clear, focused investment strategy targeting large cap, quality growth companies. The investment process is conducted by a highly experienced European-equity portfolio manager (PM). KEY RATING DRIVERS Fund Profile Launched in November 2001, the Henderson Pan European Equity Fund is a sub-fund of the Luxembourg SICAV 'Henderson Horizon Fund', with EUR2.6bn of assets, as of end-October 2013. Investment Process The fund adopts a traditional long-term, bottom-up investment approach. The focus is on identifying strong quality, reliable companies that are considered to have a higher growth potential than reflected in the current market price. Quantitative and qualitative research is conducted in tandem. Stock selection and portfolio construction is carried out by the PM who has autonomy to run the portfolio, but is subject to strict oversight from an independent risk function. Resources The fund is managed by Tim Stevenson, who has over 30 years of experience in European equities. He is supported by a European equity team of 14 staff. European equity managers at Henderson have an average of over 18 years of experience. The fund's previous co-PM departed Henderson in January 2013 (see Fitch: Departure Does Not Impact Henderson Horizon Pan European Equity's "Strong" Rating). Track Record The fund has consistently outperformed both the Lipper category "Equity Europe" and benchmark (FTSE World Europe TR) over the last three, five and 10 years. The strong track record is illustrated by a Lipper Leader Consistent Return score of '5' (highest quintile) over the last 10 years. Fund Manager Henderson is a listed, global asset manager with GBP70.8bn assets under management as of end-September 2013. Henderson has a long track record of managing European equities, including GBP10bn of European equities, at end-September 2013. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fund quality ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the investment or operational processes or market risk profiles of the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could cause Fitch to downgrade the ratings. For example, notable structural deterioration in the fund's performance or departure of key investment professionals may also cause a downgrade. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in qualitative fund analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and consistency of longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The ratings focus on the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance drivers, risk management, and the quality of the fund's operational infrastructure. For more information, please see www.fundmanagement.fitchratings.com To receive forthcoming Fund Quality Rating research, opt in here Contacts: Primary Analyst Richard Woodrow, CFA Analyst +44 20 3530 1388 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Manuel Arrive, CFA Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 77 Committee Chairperson Ralph Aurora Senior Director +1 212 908 0528 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Fund Quality Rating Criteria', dated 19 September 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Fund Quality Ratings Criteria: Assessing Fundsâ€™ Investment Processes and Operational Attributes here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.