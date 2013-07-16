July 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hercules (Eclipse 2006-4)
plc's CMBS notes due October 2018 as follows:
GBP630.5m class A (XS0276410080) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Negative
GBP43.9m class B (XS0276410833) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative
GBP25.0m class C (XS0276412375) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative
GBP50.9m class D (XS0276413183) affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate (RE)
'RE70%'
GBP29.0m class E (XS0276413340) affirmed at 'CCsf'; 'RE0%'
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation is driven by the steady performance of the bulk of the loans in
the pool since Fitch's last rating action in July 2012. The Negative Outlooks on
the class A to C notes continue to reflect the uncertainty surrounding the
GBP72.5m Ashbourne Portfolio Priority A (APPA) loan.
APPA is the senior-most tranche of a complex package of debt amounting to
GBP328m and secured by a portfolio of nursing homes. Following Southern Cross's
bankruptcy in 2011, two new operators have been installed to run the portfolio
under a management agreement. After a period in which liquidity had to be drawn
to service note interest, at the most recent (April) interest payment date,
EBITDA was sufficient to pay interest on the securitised portion of the debt
facility. While this is a positive development, Fitch is concerned about the
level of recoveries: the (yet-to-be-distributed) proceeds from two recently sold
homes are well below the latest valuation (in 2011). Fitch notes that swap
breakage costs will likely act as a drag until 2015.
Restructuring talks involving the various vertical and horizontal classes of
creditor (or representative e.g. the special servicer) have already been going
on for more than a year. Given the significant capital expenditure requirements
across the portfolio, and in light of the likely depressive effect of on-going
government austerity measures on occupancy levels, further delays would likely
have a negative effect on values. According to the reported portfolio value, the
loan-to-value ratio is about 100%, which Fitch considers an under-estimate of
risk.
The three largest loans in the pool - the River Court A-note (26%), the
Chapelfield loan (26%) and the Cannonbridge A-note (20%) - anchor the ratings of
the senior notes. Both River Court and Chapelfield are strong loans capable of
repaying in full. Cannonbridge has suffered several years of underperformance,
but is now riding a wider recovery in central London rents. With loan maturity
in 2015 and a fully income-producing rent roll (including some index-linkage),
there is hope that the Cannonbridge A-note will avoid a loss. However, because
the Cannonbridge B-note is capitalising unpaid interest, Fitch expects the whole
loan to default at maturity in January 2015, which should switch note principal
payment to a fully sequential basis in time for repayment of the other loans.
The three remaining loans (Booker, Endeavour and Welbeck) have shown no material
change in performance since Fitch's last rating action.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Should they prepay before the sequential pay trigger is switched (unlikely to be
before January 2015), four loans would return principal to junior bondholders
(Booker, 100% pro rata; River Court, Chapelfield and Welbeck 50% pro rata/50%
sequentially). As this outcome would lead to reduced proceeds from some of the
better loans in the pool for senior notes, they could be downgraded as a result.
Moreover, deterioration in APPA would apply downwards pressure on the ratings.
Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. A performance
