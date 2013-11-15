(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 15 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Shanghai-based HFT Investment Co.; LTD (HFTIM) National Scale Asset Manager Rating at 'Highest Standards(chn)'. The Outlook is Stable. The affirmation includes HFTIM's Hong Kong-based 100 % subsidiary HFT Investment Management (HK) Limited (HFTHK).

KEY DRIVERS

HFTIM's rating recognises the company's experience, diversified business mix in terms of assets and clients and key focus on its core institutional business. It also takes into account HFTIM's s experienced local senior management, despite the replacement of HFT HK's CEO (group internal move), and stable investment staff, compared with peers. The rating is further supported by the quality of the firm's risk and control framework and efficient operations backed by a solid IT platform.

The main challenges facing HFTIM are to counter strong competitive pressure in the investment industry. A further key priority is to keep pace with modernisation of its IT platform in a fast-changing regulatory environment and in light of extended business needs.

HFTIM's 'Highest Standards(chn)' rating is based on the following category scores:

Company: Highest

Controls: Highest

Investments: Highest

Operations: High

Technology: High

Asset Manager Ratings are assigned on a descriptive scale based on Fitch's assessment of the manager's investment and operational platform. Asset Managers are rated 'Good Standards', 'High Standards' and 'Highest Standards', relative to the standards applied by institutional investors in the relevant national market.

Asset manager operations in the 'Highest Standards' category demonstrate an operational framework that Fitch considers superior relative to national institutional standards.

COMPANY

HFTIM/HFTHK benefits from an independent, clear institutional profile, expertise on greater China assets, and strong shareholders. HFTIM has a track record of profitability and can support its domestic and international business despite current consolidation primarily in the mutual fund industry. Both entities have the necessary human resources to accomplish their growth objectives and have significantly lower staff turnover than peers.

CONTROLS

HFTIM has an efficient risk and control framework which fully incorporates its subsidiary. Risk management and governance provide holistic, multi-level assessment of business and fund risks including counterparty oversight. Investment risk management is fully embedded in investment processes and quantified through uniform risk analytics including liquidity risks and stress testing.

INVESTMENTS

HFTIM's investment processes are formalised and uniformly applied across the two locations. The manager leverages on its significant research resources (20 dedicated research analysts) including local specialists in Hong Kong. The research-driven investment approach was strengthened by a stronger use of related model portfolios for portfolio construction. This brings portfolio managers' discretionary leeway into better balance following selective stock selection issues. Investment quality management is sound, with regular reviews on the sources of returns.

OPERATIONS AND TECHNOLOGY

The high standards in the Operations and Technology score reflect the effectiveness of the operating model and centralised custody services, support from administration specialists and the automated workflows between agents. The expected stronger use of listed derivatives in the alternative portfolio management is accounted for in existing workflows. In Fitch's view, reporting scope and quality represent high standards in the institutional sector. HFTIM benefits from a well-built business platform developed around vendor front office systems synchronised between the two locations. The framework is enhanced by dedicated portfolio analytics solution. HFTIM has upgraded its research and investment communication platform and has effective and tested disaster recovery and business continuity procedures in place.

COMPANY PROFILE

Incorporated in April 2003, HFTIM is a Sino-foreign joint venture asset management company. Haitong Securities Co. Ltd., one of China's top-tier securities firms, owns 51% and BNP Paribas Investment Partners BE Holding, a fully-owned subsidiary of BNP Paribas Investment Partners (BNPP IP), owns 49%. HFTIM offers 20 mutual funds and two funds under the QDII scheme, and has CNY62.9bn assets under management end-June 2013.

HFT HK acts as the international arm of HFT IM servicing the QFII (Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor) and RQFII (RMB Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor) business. HFT IM employed 208 staff at end-June 2013, of which 15 are based in Hong Kong.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The rating may be sensitive to material adverse changes to any of the rating drivers, notably through weakened financial conditions, heightened staff turnover or corporate instability. A material deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could cause the rating to be downgraded. For additional information about Fitch's asset manager ratings guidelines, see the criteria referenced below.