Nov 15 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Shanghai-based HFT
Investment Co.; LTD (HFTIM) National Scale Asset Manager Rating at 'Highest
Standards(chn)'. The Outlook is Stable. The affirmation includes HFTIM's Hong
Kong-based 100 % subsidiary HFT Investment Management (HK) Limited (HFTHK).
KEY DRIVERS
HFTIM's rating recognises the company's experience, diversified business mix in
terms of assets and clients and key focus on its core institutional business. It
also takes into account HFTIM's s experienced local senior management, despite
the replacement of HFT HK's CEO (group internal move), and stable investment
staff, compared with peers. The rating is further supported by the quality of
the firm's risk and control framework and efficient operations backed by a solid
IT platform.
The main challenges facing HFTIM are to counter strong competitive pressure in
the investment industry. A further key priority is to keep pace with
modernisation of its IT platform in a fast-changing regulatory environment and
in light of extended business needs.
HFTIM's 'Highest Standards(chn)' rating is based on the following category
scores:
Company: Highest
Controls: Highest
Investments: Highest
Operations: High
Technology: High
Asset Manager Ratings are assigned on a descriptive scale based on Fitch's
assessment of the manager's investment and operational platform. Asset Managers
are rated 'Good Standards', 'High Standards' and 'Highest Standards', relative
to the standards applied by institutional investors in the relevant national
market.
Asset manager operations in the 'Highest Standards' category demonstrate an
operational framework that Fitch considers superior relative to national
institutional standards.
COMPANY
HFTIM/HFTHK benefits from an independent, clear institutional profile, expertise
on greater China assets, and strong shareholders. HFTIM has a track record of
profitability and can support its domestic and international business despite
current consolidation primarily in the mutual fund industry. Both entities have
the necessary human resources to accomplish their growth objectives and have
significantly lower staff turnover than peers.
CONTROLS
HFTIM has an efficient risk and control framework which fully incorporates its
subsidiary. Risk management and governance provide holistic, multi-level
assessment of business and fund risks including counterparty oversight.
Investment risk management is fully embedded in investment processes and
quantified through uniform risk analytics including liquidity risks and stress
testing.
INVESTMENTS
HFTIM's investment processes are formalised and uniformly applied across the two
locations. The manager leverages on its significant research resources (20
dedicated research analysts) including local specialists in Hong Kong. The
research-driven investment approach was strengthened by a stronger use of
related model portfolios for portfolio construction. This brings portfolio
managers' discretionary leeway into better balance following selective stock
selection issues. Investment quality management is sound, with regular reviews
on the sources of returns.
OPERATIONS AND TECHNOLOGY
The high standards in the Operations and Technology score reflect the
effectiveness of the operating model and centralised custody services, support
from administration specialists and the automated workflows between agents. The
expected stronger use of listed derivatives in the alternative portfolio
management is accounted for in existing workflows. In Fitch's view, reporting
scope and quality represent high standards in the institutional sector.
HFTIM benefits from a well-built business platform developed around vendor front
office systems synchronised between the two locations. The framework is enhanced
by dedicated portfolio analytics solution. HFTIM has upgraded its research and
investment communication platform and has effective and tested disaster recovery
and business continuity procedures in place.
COMPANY PROFILE
Incorporated in April 2003, HFTIM is a Sino-foreign joint venture asset
management company. Haitong Securities Co. Ltd., one of China's top-tier
securities firms, owns 51% and BNP Paribas Investment Partners BE Holding, a
fully-owned subsidiary of BNP Paribas Investment Partners (BNPP IP), owns 49%.
HFTIM offers 20 mutual funds and two funds under the QDII scheme, and has
CNY62.9bn assets under management end-June 2013.
HFT HK acts as the international arm of HFT IM servicing the QFII (Qualified
Foreign Institutional Investor) and RQFII (RMB Qualified Foreign Institutional
Investor) business. HFT IM employed 208 staff at end-June 2013, of which 15 are
based in Hong Kong.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material adverse changes to any of the rating
drivers, notably through weakened financial conditions, heightened staff
turnover or corporate instability. A material deviation from Fitch's guidelines
for any key rating driver could cause the rating to be downgraded. For
additional information about Fitch's asset manager ratings guidelines, see the
criteria referenced below.