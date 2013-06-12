(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
of The Hillshire
Brands Co. (Hillshire; NYSE: HSH) as follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) affirmed at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'BBB';
--Bank credit facility affirmed at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at'F2';
--Commercial paper at'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. At March 30, 2013, Hillshire had
$949 million of
total debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
The ratings reflect Hillshire's modest financial leverage, good
cash flow, and
strong brands including Jimmy Dean and Hillshire, both of which
generate over $1
billion in annual sales and hold leading market share positions.
With about $4
billion in mainly U.S.-based annual revenue, Hillshire's small
size relative to
larger packaged food competitors and lack of geographic
diversification are also
considerations in its ratings.
Hillshire's operating and financial strategy is factored into
the ratings.
Mid-term fiscal 2015 financial targets include 4% - 5% sales
growth, with volume
contributing 2% -3%, and an operating margin of 10% versus 8% at
the time of the
spin off of the firm's international coffee and tea business on
June 28, 2012.
Increased marketing and promotional spending along with new
product innovation
should drive organic revenue growth but management is open to
strategic
acquisitions that add value to its overall portfolio. Margin
expansion is
anticipated as Hillshire rationalizes low margin products and
realizes its goal
of $145 million of targeted trade, supply chain, and general
process efficiency
cost savings through fiscal 2016.
Fitch projects that total debt-to-operating EBITDA can be
maintained in the low
2.0 times (x) range over the intermediate term even after
incorporating small to
mid-size acquisitions. Through the first nine months of fiscal
2013, Hillshire
generated just over $400 million of operating EBITDA and $182
million of cash
flow from operations. Fitch believes EBITDA will approximate
$500 million to
$550 million in fiscal 2013 and 2014.
Hillshire's cash flow priority is to invest in its business with
the financial
flexibility to increase its dividend over time. Fitch believes
Hillshire can
generate free cash flow (FCF) in the $100 million range, even
with potential
increases in its dividend. The firm views stock buybacks
opportunistically and
weighs them against other uses of capital that create
shareholder value.
At March 30, 2013, Hillshire had $1.1 billion of liquidity
inclusive of $416
million of cash and availability under an undrawn $750 million
revolving credit
facility expiring May 24, 2017. The facility may be expanded by
up to $300
million. Hillshire does not have any significant debt maturities
until $400
million of 2.75% notes due become due on Sept. 15, 2015.
Hillshire's credit agreement includes minimum interest coverage
and maximum
total leverage financial maintenance covenants. Interest
coverage, defined as
consolidated EBIT-to-consolidated net interest must be at least
2.0x while total
leverage, defined as total debt-to-consolidated EBITDA can be no
more than 3.5x.
Hillshire has maintained compliance with these covenants. For
the 12 month
period ended March 30, 2013, the firm's interest coverage and
total leverage
ratios were 9.8x and 2.0x, respectively. Fitch estimates that
Hillshire had over
40% EBITDA cushion and roughly $700 million of debt capacity
under its maximum
total leverage covenant at that time.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Future developments that may individually or collectively lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--A longer track record as a standalone meat-centric company,
good FCF, and
conservative financial policies surrounding share repurchases
would be required
for an upgrade to Hillshire's ratings. Strong volume trends and
successful
execution of the firm's growth strategy would be viewed
positively.
Future developments that may individually or collectively lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--Total debt-to-operating EBITDA consistently above the mid-2.0x
range, due to
declines in operating earnings and/or a considerable increase in
debt could
result in a downgrade. Negative or significantly lower than
expected FCF would
also be viewed negatively.
