(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, June 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of The Hillshire Brands Co. (Hillshire; NYSE: HSH) as follows: --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) affirmed at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'BBB'; --Bank credit facility affirmed at 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR at'F2'; --Commercial paper at'F2'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. At March 30, 2013, Hillshire had $949 million of total debt. KEY RATING DRIVERS: The ratings reflect Hillshire's modest financial leverage, good cash flow, and strong brands including Jimmy Dean and Hillshire, both of which generate over $1 billion in annual sales and hold leading market share positions. With about $4 billion in mainly U.S.-based annual revenue, Hillshire's small size relative to larger packaged food competitors and lack of geographic diversification are also considerations in its ratings. Hillshire's operating and financial strategy is factored into the ratings. Mid-term fiscal 2015 financial targets include 4% - 5% sales growth, with volume contributing 2% -3%, and an operating margin of 10% versus 8% at the time of the spin off of the firm's international coffee and tea business on June 28, 2012. Increased marketing and promotional spending along with new product innovation should drive organic revenue growth but management is open to strategic acquisitions that add value to its overall portfolio. Margin expansion is anticipated as Hillshire rationalizes low margin products and realizes its goal of $145 million of targeted trade, supply chain, and general process efficiency cost savings through fiscal 2016. Fitch projects that total debt-to-operating EBITDA can be maintained in the low 2.0 times (x) range over the intermediate term even after incorporating small to mid-size acquisitions. Through the first nine months of fiscal 2013, Hillshire generated just over $400 million of operating EBITDA and $182 million of cash flow from operations. Fitch believes EBITDA will approximate $500 million to $550 million in fiscal 2013 and 2014. Hillshire's cash flow priority is to invest in its business with the financial flexibility to increase its dividend over time. Fitch believes Hillshire can generate free cash flow (FCF) in the $100 million range, even with potential increases in its dividend. The firm views stock buybacks opportunistically and weighs them against other uses of capital that create shareholder value. At March 30, 2013, Hillshire had $1.1 billion of liquidity inclusive of $416 million of cash and availability under an undrawn $750 million revolving credit facility expiring May 24, 2017. The facility may be expanded by up to $300 million. Hillshire does not have any significant debt maturities until $400 million of 2.75% notes due become due on Sept. 15, 2015. Hillshire's credit agreement includes minimum interest coverage and maximum total leverage financial maintenance covenants. Interest coverage, defined as consolidated EBIT-to-consolidated net interest must be at least 2.0x while total leverage, defined as total debt-to-consolidated EBITDA can be no more than 3.5x. Hillshire has maintained compliance with these covenants. For the 12 month period ended March 30, 2013, the firm's interest coverage and total leverage ratios were 9.8x and 2.0x, respectively. Fitch estimates that Hillshire had over 40% EBITDA cushion and roughly $700 million of debt capacity under its maximum total leverage covenant at that time. RATING SENSITIVITIES: Future developments that may individually or collectively lead to a positive rating action include: --A longer track record as a standalone meat-centric company, good FCF, and conservative financial policies surrounding share repurchases would be required for an upgrade to Hillshire's ratings. Strong volume trends and successful execution of the firm's growth strategy would be viewed positively. Future developments that may individually or collectively lead to a negative rating action include: --Total debt-to-operating EBITDA consistently above the mid-2.0x range, due to declines in operating earnings and/or a considerable increase in debt could result in a downgrade. Negative or significantly lower than expected FCF would also be viewed negatively. Contact: Primary Analyst Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA Director +1-312-368-3195 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Judi M. Rossetti, CPA/CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2077 Committee Chairperson Wesley E. Moultrie II, CPA Managing Director +1-312-368-3186 