(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hiscox
Group's (Hiscox) core
entities' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A+'.
Fitch has also
affirmed the Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of all
Hiscox holding
companies at 'A-'. The Outlooks on all ratings are Stable. A
full list of rating
actions is at the end of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmations reflect Hiscox's strong level of risk-adjusted
capitalisation
and sound track-record of profitability underpinned by its well
diversified
business profile. The moderate scale of the company somewhat
constrains the
rating.
Hiscox's level of risk-adjusted capitalisation remains strong.
The 10% increase
in shareholders' funds at end-2012 was reversed by the payment
of a special
dividend in March 2013. Based on Fitch's own internal
assessment, Hiscox's
risk-adjusted capitalisation remains comfortably supportive of
its current
ratings.
2012 performance was in line with the company's historically
strong performance
despite Superstorm Sandy accounting for 7.5pp in the 85.7%
Fitch-calculated
combined ratio. The relative stability of the insurer's
performance has been
aided by a balanced mix in its sources of earnings, combining
catastrophe-exposed business with lines that provide more stable
earnings.
Hiscox's reserve releases have been relatively stable in recent
years, which
Fitch views as indicative of a consistent degree of prudence in
Hiscox's
reserving over time. Reserve releases generally contribute more
to Hiscox's
profitability compared with peers, but the agency expects
Hiscox's reserving
prudence to remain consistent.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is unlikely in the near term, given the medium scale
of the company.
A downgrade could be triggered by a considerable erosion of
capital equivalent
to a sustained increase in net underwriting leverage to 1.5x. A
marked
deterioration in profitability compared with peers could also
result in downward
rating pressure.
Hiscox is a specialist non-life insurance underwriting group
focusing on a
particular range of personal and commercial risks. Hiscox
Syndicates Limited is
the managing agent of Syndicates 33, 3624 and 6104. Hiscox
Insurance Company
Limited operates in the UK and Europe outside the Lloyd's
market, covering a
wide range of specialist insurance for professionals and
business customers. The
group's other insurance vehicles include Hiscox Insurance
Company (Bermuda)
Limited and Hiscox Insurance Company (Guernsey) Limited. Hiscox
Ltd is the
ultimate Bermudian-based holding company of Hiscox.
The rating actions are as follows:
Hiscox Insurance Company Limited: IFS affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook
Stable
Hiscox Insurance Company (Guernsey) Limited: IFS affirmed at
'A+'; Outlook
Stable
Hiscox Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited: IFS affirmed at
'A+'; Outlook Stable
Hiscox Ltd: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Hiscox Plc: Long-term IDR affirmed at A-'; Outlook Stable
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anna Bender
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1671
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Martyn Street
Director
+44 20 3530 1211
Committee Chairperson
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 11
January 2013 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.