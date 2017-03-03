(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, March 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Historical Territory
of Alava's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'A' with Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed the province's
Short-Term
Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1'. The ratings on the senior
unsecured outstanding
bonds have been affirmed at 'A'.
The affirmation reflects Alava's strong socio-economic profile,
sound fiscal
performance, and solid debt coverage. The Stable Outlook
reflects that on Spain
(BBB+/F2/Stable), as the province is presently rated at two
notches above the
sovereign.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fiscal Autonomy Supports Rating Uplift
Alava is rated higher than the Spanish sovereign because of its
financial and
fiscal autonomy as recognised by the Spanish constitution, which
mitigates
sovereign unilateral interferences with the province's revenue.
The ratings
reflect Alava's special status, solid socio-economic profile,
proven ability to
maintain stable and sound operating performance, and a solid
debt coverage
ratio. The ratings also take into account the province's prudent
management and
high levels of financial transparency.
In common with the other two Basque provinces, Alava has a
special legal and
fiscal status, which is explicitly recognised by the Spanish
Constitution. Under
this regime, the provinces benefit from a special tax
arrangement, whereby they
have wide fiscal powers, are entitled to levy and collect taxes
in the province
and have the authority to set rates on a number of taxes,
primarily personal
income tax. This gives the provinces strong fiscal flexibility
and is a positive
rating factor. Some of the fiscal receipts have to be
transferred to other tiers
of government as per an established agreement.
Strong Economy
Economic growth drives Alava's tax revenues, which increased on
average 4% yoy
between 2014 and 2015. Alava is a wealthy province by national
and international
standards, with a GDP per capita in 2014 estimated at 52.6%
above the Spanish
average. Its economy is strong and diversified, with a solid and
significant
manufacturing sector (31% of GDP in 2014 for Alava versus 13%
for Spain) and a
smaller contribution from the construction sector than at the
national level.
Alava's solid fundamentals are also demonstrated by a high
employment rate, at
51.8% in 4Q16 versus 47.9% for Spain. Jobs creations increased
6.3% between 4Q13
and 4Q16, after significant job losses of 9% over the past six
years. However,
the province has a higher share of elderly population than
Spain, which
translates into higher pressure on social public services.
Resilient Fiscal Performance
The province has reported strong fiscal performance, posting a
positive current
balance over the last five years and an operating margin
averaging 7% in
2011-2015.
Alava has approved its budget for 2017 and Fitch's base case
scenario projects
that the operating margin will remain solid for 2016-2017 at
6%-7%, based on tax
revenue growth as the provincial economy continues to improve.
Operating
spending is likely to grow 3%-4% over 2016-2017, largely on
social programmes,
following spending cuts of 11% over 2008-2014. Alava's ability
to control
expenditure, raise revenue, and to avoid operating and overall
deficits, is a
credit-strength.
The May 2015 elections saw a coalition being formed between the
regional right
wing party Partido Nacionalista Vasco (PNV), with the support of
the socialist
wing party PSE-EE. The Deputy is Ramiro Gonzalez Vicente, and we
expect a strong
intention to comply with fiscal targets and an intensification
of fight against
fraud.
Solid Debt Coverage
Alava's direct debt was stable in 2015 at EUR515.6 million or
four years of
current balance, and Fitch expects this to stabilise in
2016-2017. At end-2016
debt repayment for the next three years totalled EUR180.5
million, representing
about 35% of outstanding estimated direct debt.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A minimum condition for Alava's IDRs to be upgraded is an
upgrade of the
sovereign, as the province is presently at two notches above the
sovereign
rating, together with an improvement of the operating margin to
10%.
A downgrade may result from a substantial increase in direct
debt to substantial
deterioration in the direct debt servicing -to-current revenue
ratio (2015:
2.2%), or from a downgrade of the sovereign.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Julia Carner
Analyst
+34 93 323 8401
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Av. Diagonal, 601,
Barcelona 08028
Secondary Analyst
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Pilar Perez, Barcelona, Tel:
+34 93 323
8414, Email: pilar.perez@fitchratings.com.
