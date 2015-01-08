(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, January 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has affirmed HNB
Assurance PLC's
(HNBA) National Insurer Financial Strength Rating and National
Long-Term rating
at 'A(lka)'. Fitch has also assigned HNBA's subsidiary HNB
General Insurance Ltd
(HNB GI) a National Insurer Financial Strength Rating and
National Long-Term
rating of A(lka). All ratings have a Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the Sri Lanka-based Insurance group's
comfortable
capitalisation in terms of regulatory solvency, its prudent
policy towards
investment and modest market share. The ratings also reflect
Fitch's expectation
that HNBA will receive distributional synergies from parent,
Hatton National
Bank PLC (HNB, AA-(lka)/Stable), due to HNBA's importance to the
bank in
providing additional bancassurance products and HNB's 60%
ownership of the
insurance group.
HNBA was established in 2001 and operated as a composite insurer
until end 2014.
On 1 January 2015, the company transferred its non-life business
to HNB GI-
HNBA's fully owned subsidiary. The life business is retained at
HNBA. This was
done to comply with the regulatory requirement to split the life
and non-life
businesses by 7th February 2015. The ratings acknowledge the
status of HNB GI as
a core operating entity of HNBA.
Fitch views the consolidated capital strength of HNBA as strong.
At 3Q14, the
life regulatory solvency was 2.84X (2013: 2.04x, 2012: 2.28x)
and this was 2.67X
(2013:3.89x 2012: 3.48x) in non-life, comfortably above the
regulatory required
level of 1.0x for both life and non-life. From 2016, insurers
will be required
to report the capital position based on Risk Based Capital
(RBC). The company
expects to maintain RBC of at least 200% for each of the life
and non-life
business segments. This compares with an expected regulatory
minimum of 120%.
HNBA was established as a composite insurer in 2001 and
accounted for 2.25% of
industry assets at 2013. The company's market share of the life
and non-life
business is about 5.5% for life and 4% for non-life at 3Q14. The
non-life
combined ratio is above 100% due to intense competition in the
segment.
HNB is the fourth-largest commercial bank in Sri Lanka and has
an extensive
branch network. HNBA has access to this distribution network and
it has
established bancassurance units in over 175 HNB branches.
Management expects
this channel to support premium growth in the life business.
Fitch views HNBA's low exposure to equity investment which was
4% at 3Q14
(2013:3%), positively. This exposure may be increased further
due to the falling
interest rate environment. In 2014, the company continued to
increase its
investment in corporate debt, due to attractive returns with the
tax benefits
for investing in listed debentures.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An increase in market share in both the life and non-life
insurance segments
while maintaining profitability and capitalization at current
levels, will lead
to an upgrade of HNBA and HNB GI's ratings.
Downgrade rating triggers include:
- a weakening of the solvency ratio to below 1.5x in life or
non-life
-an increase in the non-life combined ratio to above 110% on a
sustained basis
-a reduction in operational synergies with HNB
-a significant weakening of HNB's credit profile
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Hatton National Bank has a 1.79% equity stake in Fitch Ratings
Lanka Ltd. No
shareholder other than Fitch, Inc. is involved in the day-to-day
rating
operations of, or credit reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings
Lanka Ltd.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology ', dated 11
January 2013, and
'National Ratings Criteria', dated 19 January 2011, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Insurance Rating Methodology", dated 4
September 2014, and
"National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
