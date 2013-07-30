(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, July 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong Kong-based Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited's (CKI) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-'with a Stable Outlook. Simultaneously, CKI's senior unsecured rating and its USD300m fixed rate callable perpetual securities issued in February 2012 have been affirmed at 'A-' and 'BBB', respectively. Key Rating Drivers Stable, predictable cash inflow: CKI's ratings are underpinned by its stable and predictable income stream from a diversified portfolio of investments comprising mainly regulated utility assets. Cash flow contributions from regulated utility assets accounted for over 85% of CKI's FY12 cash inflows, which Fitch expects to remain through to 2015. Key contributors in FY12 included Power Asset Holdings Limited in Hong Kong; UK Power Networks Holdings Ltd, Northumbrian Water Group Limited, and Northern Gas Networks Holdings Limited in the UK; and SA Power Networks/Powercor/Citipower in Australia. Regulatory frameworks in these countries are mature, stable and supportive, with no regulatory price resets until 2015, contributing to visibility of earnings and cash flows. Cash flow subordination: CKI faces structural subordination risk as its funds from operations (FFO) are largely derived from dividends and distributions from associates, JV's and investments, as well as from interest received on shareholders' loans. While CKI has less than controlling stakes in its key investments, it invests jointly with Power Asset Holdings (PAH) - in which it has a 38.9% stake - and/or with other affiliates in the Cheung Kong group, thus maintaining strong control of its associate and joint-venture investments. Additionally, PAH over which CKI has significant influence, contributes to around a third of CKI's cash inflow through dividends which have remained stable over time. PAH in turn owns 100% of Hong Kong Electric Company (HKE), a regulated integrated utility in Hong Kong, operating under a transparent regulatory framework, the Scheme of Control (SoC), which allows a permitted rate of return and operating cost pass-through to 2018. Limited rating headroom: The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that in the absence of a material acquisition, the quality and sustainability of CKI's cash flow stream and business risk profile will remain unchanged in the medium-term. Rating headroom is limited by its FFO interest coverage being below the negative rating trigger of 5x at 3.9x in FY12. Fitch, however, expects CKI's FFO interest coverage to improve in 2013 through to 2015 to around 5x as assets acquired from 2011(the largest of which were Northumbrian Water and Wales & West Utilities) gradually increase their cash contributions to CKI. 2013 acquisitions factored in: Fitch forecasts include CKI's acquisition in April of EnviroWaste in New Zealand for HKD3.18bn as well as its consortium-led acquisition of AVR Afvalverweking BV (AVR) in the Netherlands (CKI's share amounts to approximately HKD3.4bn). The proposed AVR acquisition is expected to close in H213. While the purchase of EnviroWaste and the proposed purchase of AVR are a deviation from CKI's preferred strategy of acquiring regulated utility assets, Fitch does not see it as materially impairing CKI's risk profile, given the small size of the acquisitions and their stable business profiles. They both enjoy leading market positions in their respective markets; in AVR's case, stable cash flows from long-term contracts and, in EnviroWaste's case, high barriers to entry in the landfill business sector (given the lack of available sites and high environmental standards in New Zealand). Changes to business/financial profiles: CKI's capital structure and financial profile could change significantly given its strong appetite for investments. However, CKI's prudent approach to investments, typically targeting regulated assets which provide immediate returns and are located in stable and mature markets, provides some comfort, as does management's record of issuing equity to maintain a sound capital structure. Large debt-funded acquisitions could lead to a sustained deterioration in credit metrics and, if in an unregulated sector, to a change in the business risk profile. Fitch would assess the business and financial risk profile of any new investments as they arise. Strong liquidity: CKI's liquidity is strong, with cash and cash equivalents of HKD7bn at FYE12 against zero short-term maturities and total long-term debt of HKD21.4bn (which includes HKD10.3bn of hybrid debt, for which Fitch assigns no equity credit). CKI has a non-onerous debt maturity profile which it can meet with ease. Rating Sensitivities Negative: Future developments that may collectively or individually lead to negative rating actions -FFO interest coverage below 5x on a sustained basis -Weakened quality of cash inflow from investments due to a significant acquisition in the non-regulated sector, or developments that weaken the credit profiles of currently invested entities -Negative rating action on CKI's parent, Hutchison Whampoa Limited (HWL) (A-/Stable). As the latter owns 76.39% of CKI and exerts significant influence over CKI's financial policy, CKI would not be rated higher than HWL in accordance with its Parent Subsidiary Rating Linkage Methodology. Positive: Given CKI's business and funding strategy, Fitch views that the rating has peaked at the current level. The agency therefore does not expect developments, individually or collectively, to lead to a rating upgrade in the short- to medium-term. Contact: Primary Analyst Isabelle Katsumata Director +65 67967226 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Michael Wu Director +85 2 2263 9922 Committee Chairperson Buddhika Piyasena Senior Director +65 6796 7223 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The issuer did not participate in the rating process, or provide additional information, beyond the issuer's available public disclosure. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology' dated 8 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 