(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, December 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong
Kong-based Nan
Fung International Holdings Limited's (Nan Fung) Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed
Nan Fung's senior
unsecured rating at 'BBB'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Established Market Position: Nan Fung has 45 years' experience
in developing
residential and commercial properties in Hong Kong. The company
has demonstrated
ability to come through economic cycles, aided by its strong
capital structure
that allows operational flexibility in terms of the timing of
investments. Nan
Fung's prudence is reflected in its highly liquid financial
profile, low
financial leverage and investment properties portfolio that has
been funded
mainly via internally generated funds.
Sufficient Interest Coverage: Nan Fung's stable recurring income
streams are
generated from its investments in investment property, financial
investments
portfolio and hotel operations. Fitch expects these segments to
generate
HKD1.4bn - HKD1.6bn in recurring EBITDA per annum over the next
three years. The
company's recurring income interest coverage is expected to stay
at above 2.5x
(FY 2013: 2.39x), which still supports its rating level.
Smaller Operating Scale: Nan Fung's investment property
portfolio is small, in
terms of absolute asset size as well as percentage contribution
to income,
compared with its higher-rated property peers. This weakness
constrains its
rating. Its property portfolio in Hong Kong amounted to 2.5
million sq. ft. at
31 March 2013 (2.02 million sq. ft. at 31 March 2012).
Ample liquidity: The company had unpledged cash of HKD9.6bn at
end-September
2013, and diversified and sizable liquid financial assets valued
at HKD17.7bn at
end-March 2013. This is compared with debts of HKD17.0bn at
end-September 2013.
Fitch expects Nan Fung's liquidity will remain robust, after
factoring in the
company's development expenditures and capex over the medium
term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- sustained poor execution of Nan Fung's property development
projects
- significant weakness in both Hong Kong and China property
markets leading to
substantial decline in property prices
- Nan Fung's recurring EBITDA (investment property, dividend and
coupon from its
investment portfolio) to gross interest expense (including
capitalised
interests) remaining lower than 2x on a sustained basis (FY Mar
2013: 2.4x. Sep
2013: 2.2x).
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Nan Fung's investment property division contributing a
substantial portion to
the company's assets and EBITDA
- Maintaining a strong financial position such that its
financial assets
portfolio and cash levels are above total debt
- Nan Fung's investment property EBITDA (rental and management
fees) to gross
interest expenses (including capitalised interests) exceeding 2x
on a sustained
basis (FY Mar 2013:0.7x. Sep 2013: 0.7x)
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Michelle Leong
Associate Director
+852 2263 9929
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
