(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Hongkong Land Holdings
Limited's (HK Land) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'A'. The Outlook is
Stable. Fitch has also affirmed HK Land's senior unsecured
rating at 'A'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Resilient Office Portfolio: HK Land owns Grade A office and
luxury retail space
with a total lettable area of 450,000 sqm in the Central
district of Hong Kong,
making it the largest office landlord in the territory's main
business area. Its
Central leasing portfolio accounted for 84% of its commercial
property operating
profit in 2012. HK Land has a strong ability to maintain robust
rental levels,
since its critical mass in Central allows it to move
cost-conscious tenants to
offices with more affordable rents within its own portfolio. HK
Land achieved
over 20% office rental reversion in 2012-13, based on Fitch's
estimates. Its
recurring income interest coverage ratio will remain strong at
7x, in our view.
Challenging 2014 Rental Reversion: Fitch believes that it will
be challenging
for HK Land to achieve positive rental reversion at its Central
offices in 2014,
since the leases expiring will be rolled over against the peak
rents of 2011. If
Central office rents stay flattish in the next 12 months, Fitch
expects neutral
or slightly negative rental reversion for HK Land in 2014.
However, this will be
mitigated by the new rental contribution from the Forum
building, where
redevelopment will soon be completed, and increasing rents at
its Central retail
portfolio.
Rising Chinese Property Sales: HK Land's China property sales,
mostly in
Chongqing, rose rapidly in 2012, owing to an increase in
projects available for
sale and the improving property market sentiment. Its contracted
sales increased
168% YoY to USD429m in 2012. In H113, its contracted sales rose
85% YoY to
USD369m. Fitch expects HK Land to book more significant profit
from its China
residential sales from 2014 onwards. Despite this, property
investment will
still dominate HK Land's balance sheet (June 2013: 89% of gross
assets) and
profits (over 80% of estimated operating profit in 2013-15).
Strong debt profile: HK Land enjoys diversified debt funding
sources. The
company has 70% of its debt from long-term bonds and an average
debt tenor of
6.7 years as at end-June 2013. The company raised about USD800m
from its
medium-term note (MTN) program in 2012, at a time when borrowing
costs still had
not risen. Its cost of debt, at 2.7% in 1H13, is one of the
lowest among its
peers. Fitch expects its leverage (net debt/investment property
value) to remain
below 15% in 2013-14.
Volatile Homebuilding Constrains Ratings: Cash flow from
property development is
more volatile and lumpy than from the property leasing business
because of
industry risk, price cyclicality and timing of building
completion. Therefore,
HK Land's exposure to the homebuilding sector constrains the
current ratings. In
Fitch's view, HK Land's exposure to property development is
still small relative
to its investment property portfolio. Fitch does not expect
significant changes
in terms of this business mix going forward.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include-
- Investment property EBITDA/ gross interest expense sustained
below 4.0x (2012:
10x)
- Net debt/investment property asset sustained above 25%
(End-June 2013: 14.1%)
Fitch does not envisage any positive action on HK Land for the
next 12-18 months
as the ratings are constrained by its exposure to the volatile
homebuilding
segment.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alex Choi
Associate Director
+852 2263 9969
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Michelle Leong
Associate Director
+852 2263 9929
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8
August 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.