(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hongkong Land Holdings Limited's (HK Land) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed HK Land's senior unsecured rating at 'A'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Resilient Office Portfolio: HK Land owns Grade A office and luxury retail space with a total lettable area of 450,000 sqm in the Central district of Hong Kong, making it the largest office landlord in the territory's main business area. Its Central leasing portfolio accounted for 84% of its commercial property operating profit in 2012. HK Land has a strong ability to maintain robust rental levels, since its critical mass in Central allows it to move cost-conscious tenants to offices with more affordable rents within its own portfolio. HK Land achieved over 20% office rental reversion in 2012-13, based on Fitch's estimates. Its recurring income interest coverage ratio will remain strong at 7x, in our view. Challenging 2014 Rental Reversion: Fitch believes that it will be challenging for HK Land to achieve positive rental reversion at its Central offices in 2014, since the leases expiring will be rolled over against the peak rents of 2011. If Central office rents stay flattish in the next 12 months, Fitch expects neutral or slightly negative rental reversion for HK Land in 2014. However, this will be mitigated by the new rental contribution from the Forum building, where redevelopment will soon be completed, and increasing rents at its Central retail portfolio. Rising Chinese Property Sales: HK Land's China property sales, mostly in Chongqing, rose rapidly in 2012, owing to an increase in projects available for sale and the improving property market sentiment. Its contracted sales increased 168% YoY to USD429m in 2012. In H113, its contracted sales rose 85% YoY to USD369m. Fitch expects HK Land to book more significant profit from its China residential sales from 2014 onwards. Despite this, property investment will still dominate HK Land's balance sheet (June 2013: 89% of gross assets) and profits (over 80% of estimated operating profit in 2013-15). Strong debt profile: HK Land enjoys diversified debt funding sources. The company has 70% of its debt from long-term bonds and an average debt tenor of 6.7 years as at end-June 2013. The company raised about USD800m from its medium-term note (MTN) program in 2012, at a time when borrowing costs still had not risen. Its cost of debt, at 2.7% in 1H13, is one of the lowest among its peers. Fitch expects its leverage (net debt/investment property value) to remain below 15% in 2013-14. Volatile Homebuilding Constrains Ratings: Cash flow from property development is more volatile and lumpy than from the property leasing business because of industry risk, price cyclicality and timing of building completion. Therefore, HK Land's exposure to the homebuilding sector constrains the current ratings. In Fitch's view, HK Land's exposure to property development is still small relative to its investment property portfolio. Fitch does not expect significant changes in terms of this business mix going forward. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include- - Investment property EBITDA/ gross interest expense sustained below 4.0x (2012: 10x) - Net debt/investment property asset sustained above 25% (End-June 2013: 14.1%) Fitch does not envisage any positive action on HK Land for the next 12-18 months as the ratings are constrained by its exposure to the volatile homebuilding segment. Contact: Primary Analyst Alex Choi Associate Director +852 2263 9969 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Two Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Michelle Leong Associate Director +852 2263 9929 Committee Chairperson Kalai Pillay Senior Director +65 6796 7221 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. 