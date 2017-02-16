(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, February 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hongkong Land Holdings Limited's (HK Land) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed HK Land's senior unsecured rating at 'A'. The affirmation reflects the stable rental income from HK Land's investment properties in prime locations in Hong Kong's Central district, which provide strong rental income coverage ratios. Its limited exposure to property development has also provided stability to HK Land's liquidity and leverage levels. KEY RATING DRIVERS Prime Assets, Tight Vacancy: HK Land owns 12 buildings with resilient rental income streams that are all in Hong Kong's Central business and shopping district. The portfolio's rental income rose 1% to USD977m in 2015, due to strong demand from mainland Chinese financial services firms, lack of substitutes and tight vacancy ratios in the area. According to Jones Lang LaSalle, the vacancy rate for Hong Kong Central Grade A offices was 1.7% in 2016 compared with around 3% in 2008-2014. HK Land's office and retail vacancy rates remained stable at 3.1% and 0%, respectively, at end-June 2016. Resilient Rents, Positive Rental Reversion: HK Land's leases expiring in 2016 and 2017 have average rental of HKD104 per square foot (psf) per month, which is below the average office rent in Central district of HKD107 psf per month at end-2016. Fitch expects the company to secure higher rents for leases up for renewal in its Central office portfolio, which should generate around USD700m in rental income in 2017. Fitch also expects rental income from HK Land's retail space in Central to remain flat at USD250m in 2017 due to weakening demand for luxury goods. HK Land's rental-yielding investment property portfolio, which has yield of 4%, was valued at USD24bn at end-2015. Strong Interest Coverage, Low Leverage: The resilient rental income supports the company's stable and strong interest coverage. Fitch expects HK Land's investment-property EBITDA interest coverage ratio to stay at around 6x for the medium term. HK Land's operating profit from rental income remained stable at USD410m in 1H16 compared with USD405m in 1H15. This income stream provided the company with strong recurring income interest coverage of 6.7x for 2015 and 7.1x for 1H16. HK Land also has a conservative capital structure. Net debt/investment property has been around 10% through different business cycles. Volatile Property Development Caps Rating: HK Land's rating will continue to be capped at A, due to the volatility in the property development business. Property development revenue dropped 30% to USD292m in 1H16 in the absence of revenue from development activity in Singapore. However, HK Land's attributable contracted sales in China increased by 39% in 9M16 to USD654m, which Fitch expects to support the company's development revenue in the next two years. In addition, Fitch expects property investment to still dominate HK Land's balance sheet (90% of gross assets at end-June 2016) and profits (over 80% of operating profit in 2016-2018) in the long term. DERIVATION SUMMARY HK Land's rating is driven by its resilient rental income from its investment properties in Hong Kong's Central district. HK Land's recurring EBITDA from investment property is lower than that of Swire Properties Limited (Swire; A/Stable) and Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (SHKP; A/Stable). However, its investment-property EBITDA interest coverage of 6.7x at end-2015 and 7.1x in 1H16 is higher than SHKP's 4.6x at end-2015 and Swire's 5.6x at end-2015. HK Land also has the lowest leverage among the three at only 10% at year-end 2015, compared with SHKP's 16% and Swire's 15%. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: -Total investment-property revenue to grow by 0.5%-1.5% in 2016-2018. -Capex budget of 11% of total revenue per year. -Attributable contracted sales in China at USD1bn in 2016, USD900m in 2017, and USD800m in 2018. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive action is not envisaged for the next 12-18 months until its exposure to the volatile property development segment is reduced. Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action - Investment-property EBITDA/ gross interest expense sustained below 4.0x (end-2015: 6.7x, end-1H16: 7.1x) - Net debt/investment property asset sustained above 25% (end-2015: 10%, end-1H16: 9%) LIQUIDITY Healthy Liquidity: HK Land has ample liquidity to cover maturing debt in the next three years. Long-term fixed-rate bonds make up 56% of its debt, and it has a high amount of undrawn committed facilities. At end-June 2016, HK Land had cash balances of USD1.6bn and committed undrawn credit facilities of USD2.4bn against short-term borrowings of USD19m. Contact: Primary Analyst Rebecca Tang Associate Director +852 2263 9933 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F, Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road, Hong Kong Chloe He Associate Director +86 21 5097 3015 Committee Chairperson Su Aik Lim Senior Director +852 2263 9914 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1019074 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001