(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS/MOSCOW, September 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the France-based Hospital Centre of Roubaix's (CH of Roubaix) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A+' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects the intact rating links between CH of Roubaix and its sponsor, France (AA+/Stable/F1+). Fitch uses a top-down approach under its public sector entity criteria to rate CH of Roubaix, which is under the direct supervision of Nord-Pas-de-Calais Regional Health Agency (ARS NPC; a state body). CH of Roubaix is rated three notches below its sponsor because while it is an important hospital it does not have the strategically significant status of a university hospital. Under its public hospital establishment (PHE) status, CH of Roubaix cannot be subject to liquidation. As with all PHEs, the State's role in financing and supervision means that CH of Roubaix's integration with and control by the sponsor are strong. Fitch believes that the strength of this financial supervision and control should prevent CH of Roubaix from suffering budgetary problems. In view of the safeguards, the rating difference of three notches from the sponsor also acts as a rating floor for CH of Roubaix. The hospital is of strategic importance to the State for the provision of health care services in its territory. It represents the second-largest PHE for emergency patient admissions after the regional university hospital centre of Lille, and belongs to a regional group of hospitals, which allow optimal organisation of certain medical services. Over the medium term, Fitch expects management to achieve its objective of a gross margin of 8% compared with 7.8% at end-2013. Fitch estimates that CH Roubaix has some leeway especially in bed-management and coding of medical treatment. For 2013, CH of Roubaix continued to post a positive net result of EUR1.4m and its self-financing capacity of EUR17.3m was sufficient to cover capital debt repayments of EUR2.7m. CH of Roubaix is undertaking an important project with the construction of a woman-mother-child unit and an intensive care unit on the same site. The project benefits from strong financial support from the State. Fitch considers that the project should reinforce the position of CH of Roubaix in its territory and should allow for some efficiency gains in the medium term. We expect long-term debt to peak at about EUR60m in 2016, representing four years of cash flow, which we consider an acceptable level. This increase will be mainly driven by the combined effect of lower co-financing of the project from the State and aid payments over a longer period. At-end 2013, long-term debt reached EUR29.9m, representing 1.7 years of cash flow. As with all PHEs, CH of Roubaix's liquidity is tightly controlled and monitored by the State through regional committees. At end-2013, CH of Roubaix posted a strong liquidity position of EUR14m, equal to 22.5 days of operating expenditure and 5.2x of debt service coverage. RATING SENSITIVITIES A downgrade would most likely follow a downgrade of the sovereign rating. An upgrade would most likely result from an upgrade of the sovereign or a change in CH of Roubaix's status to a regional university hospital, which Fitch considers unlikely at present. Contact: Primary Analyst Arnaud Dura Associate Director +33 1 44 29 91 79 Fitch France S.A.S. 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Olivier Jacques Associate Director +33 1 44 29 91 89 Committee Chairperson Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 7064 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 14 August 2012, "Rating of Public-Sector Entites outside United States", dated 4 March 2014 on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria here Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States here Rating Approach for French Public Hospitals - Enhanced Government Oversight here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.