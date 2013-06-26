(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'B+' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishers Inc. (HMH) and its subsidiaries. Fitch has also affirmed the senior secured term loan at 'BB+/RR1'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings can be found at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS HMH continues to be a leader in the K-12 educational material and services sector, capturing 37% of its Association of American Publishers addressable market. Fitch believes investments made into digital products and services will position HMH to take a meaningful share of the rebound in the K-12 educational market. Fitch expects HMH will be able to, at a minimum, maintain its market share. Fitch's base case model assumes revenues flat in 2013 and growth in 2014 in the low- to mid-single digits, driven by the adoption of common core standards for the 2014/2015 school year. HMH has significant financial flexibility to invest into digital content and new business initiatives. These investments into international markets and adjacent K-12 educational material markets may provide diversity away from highly cyclical state and local budgets. The ratings reflect Fitch's belief that the current capital structure is not permanent, and that long-term, HMH would carry higher levels of leverage and debt on its balance sheet. Fitch does not expect any leveraging transactions in the near term. Leverage and Liquidity Fitch calculates post-plate unadjusted gross leverage of 1.4x as of March 31, 2013. Fitch expects leverage to remain in the 1.5x to 1.25x range at year end. As of March 31, 2013, liquidity was supported by $189 million in cash and $140 million in short-term investments. The company also has $133 million in borrowing availability under the $250 million asset-backed revolver, due 2017. The term loans amortize $2.5 million per year until their 2018 maturity. Fitch calculates free cash flow (FCF) of negative $61 million in 2012. Fitch expects FCF to turn positive in 2013 and range from $25 million to $50 million. This improvement is driven in part by the reduced cash interest burden and the cost associated with HMH's 2012 restructuring, which will not impact 2013 cash flows. Fitch expects HMH to continue to dedicate liquidity (including FCF) towards digital investments and adjacent K-12 educational material markets. Given the strong recovery prospects, the $250 million senior secured term loan and the $250 million asset-backed credit facility was notched up to 'BB+/RR1'. This Recovery Rating analysis reflect a restructuring scenario (going-concern) and an adjusted, distressed enterprise valuation of $1.4 billion using a 6x multiple. RATING SENSITIVITIES --Revenue declines in the mid-single digits could result in rating pressures; --Long-term, meaningful diversification into international markets and into new business initiatives could lead to positive rating actions. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: HMH --IDR at 'B+'; --Senior secured term loan at 'BB+/RR1'; --Senior secured asset backed revolver at 'BB+/RR1'. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Company --IDR at 'B+'. HMH Publishers LLC --IDR at 'B+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact: Rolando Larrondo Director +1-212-908-9189 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Shawn Gannon Associate Director +1-212-908-0223 Committee Chairperson Michael Simonton, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-3138 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria & Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.