(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed HSBC Amanah Takaful (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd's (HSBCAT) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A-' with Stable Outlook and has simultaneously withdrawn the rating. The rating of HSBCAT is no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage. Key Rating Drivers The rating reflects the important role HSBCAT plays in the insurance franchise of HSBC group. The rating also reflects HSBC group's franchise value, distribution channel and management support. HSBCAT benefits from its parent's widely recognised brand name, product and distribution capabilities, as well as from other management resources. HSBC Holdings Plc (AA-/Stable) has a strong ability and willingness to provide it with continuing support. The rating also incorporates HSBCAT's conservative investment mix, healthy capitalisation, and prudent management. The rating is constrained by the takaful operator's modest size, and a limited track record amid a competitive and evolving takaful operating environment. Additionally, the company is challenged to manage its expenses effectively as it builds up its business portfolio. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that the company is likely to continue to adopt a prudent underwriting approach and maintain healthy financial fundamentals as it expands its business. Contacts: Primary Analyst Wan Siew Wai Senior Director +65 6796 7217 Fitch Ratings Singapore PTE Ltd. 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Committee Chairperson David Prowse Senior Director +44 20 35301250 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.