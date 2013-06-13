June 13 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed HSBC Bank Middle East's (HBME) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATING

HBME's Long- and Short-term IDRs reflect Fitch's belief that there is an extremely high probability that support would be provided by its parent, HSBC Holdings plc (AA-/Stable/F1+), if ever required. This view derives from HBME's strategic importance, as a core subsidiary, to the group as a key growth market as well as the high level of integration between the parent and subsidiary.

HBME's senior unsecured debt and trust certificate issuance through HBME Sukuk Company Limited is in line with the Long-term IDR.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATING

Any downgrade of HBME's IDRs, senior debt and Support Rating would take place only if Fitch believed there was a weakened ability of the parent to support its subsidiary (defined as a downgrade of the parent's Long-term IDR) or in the strategic importance/integration of HBME. An upgrade of the Long-term IDR and senior debt would mirror an upgrade of HSBC Holdings plc.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR

HBME's VR reflects the bank's high borrower concentration, high NPLs, and renegotiated loan book, particularly to Dubai government-related exposures, which exposes it to event risk and potentially high levels of losses. The rating continues to be underpinned by the bank's solid regional franchise, diversified and good earning capabilities, strong liquidity position and the benefits of being part of the HSBC group. It also captures the bank's current repositioning of the book towards higher quality lending.

The Fitch core capital ratio increased in 2012 and was adequate at 11.6% at end-2012. Fitch believes that the level of capitalisation, although lower than its UAE peers, is satisfactory, given that HBME is supported by its position as part of HSBC, which has the ability to provide it with capital and funding when required.

Fitch expects revenue growth to remain challenging for HBME in 2013 due to fewer lending opportunities in the UAE. Net income decreased by 15.5% in 2012, largely driven by the decline in net interest margins due to the continued low interest rate environment and strong competition, but also by the continued de-risking of the business and the two large acquisitions in 2012.

HBME's NPL ratio improved to 9.0% at end-2012, mainly due to loan recoveries and the further reclassification of Dubai-related exposures as performing. Fitch expects asset quality to continue to improve in 2013, albeit at a slow pace, in line with the recovery in the UAE economy. However, concerns remain about high borrower concentrations and the future performance of its renegotiated loan book, particularly to Dubai government-related exposures.

HBME's funding and liquidity position is strong. The bank is predominantly funded by customer deposits, which accounted for the majority of non-equity funding at end-2012. Its deposit base is significantly more granular compared with peers, and Fitch believes that liquidity is managed more conservatively. HBME has one of the lowest loans/deposits ratios in the UAE.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR

Fitch believes that the VR remains sensitive to any deterioration in asset quality affecting the bank's capitalisation and profitability. An upgrade would require further improvement of asset quality.

HBME is HSBC's main vehicle for its Middle East and North African operations and is 100% owned. At end-2012, HBME's network across the Middle East consisted of 125 branches located in the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Pakistan and Algeria. The bank also has a representative office in Libya and holds a 51% stake in HSBC Bank Oman S.A.O.G established in mid-2012.

The rating actions are as follows:

HBME

Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AA-', Stable

Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'

Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'

Support Rating affirmed at '1'

EMTN Programme: Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'AA-'/'F1+'

HBME Sukuk Company Limited

Trust certificate issuance programme: Senior unsecured trust certificates affirmed at 'AA-'