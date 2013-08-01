(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed HSBC Bank
(Chile)'s
long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'A' with a
Stable Outlook. A full list of the rating actions follows at the
end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
HSBC Bank (Chile)'s IDRs reflect the potential support from its
parent company,
HSBC Holdings Plc. (long-term IDR 'AA-'/Stable), even though is
considered by
Fitch to be of limited importance for its shareholder because of
its small size
within the group and in its local market. HSBC Bank (Chile)'s
long-term IDRs are
two notches below the parent's. Fitch does not assign a
Viability Rating (VR) to
HSBC Bank (Chile), as it does not view the company as a
standalone entity.
The bank's '1' Support Rating reflects Fitch's belief that
potential support, if
needed, remains strong for this subsidiary. The bank's National
Long-Term
ratings of 'AAA(cl)' reflects the relative position of
creditworthiness within
the Chilean market.
HSBC Bank (Chile) focused on trading and financial operations,
investment
banking and corporate banking, benefitting from the size,
diversification and
credit quality of the parent, as well as important commercial,
technological and
risk management synergies. At the end of 2011, the entity
divested the emerging
personal banking business, and realigned its local activities
with the global
strategy designed by the HSBC group. According to HSBC group,
Chile is
considered as a network market, considering that the existing
level of
connectivity permits to develop Commercial Banking (CMB)
business and Global
Banking and Markets (GB&M) business, mainly with international
clients. The
strategy in Chile considers increase the participation in
current capital and
commercial flows, operating mainly in large Chilean companies,
global corporate
and financial institutions segments.
HSBC Bank (Chile)'s performance was negatively affected by the
heavy cost
structure needed to develop a personal finance project that was
disposed late
2011 but has improved in recent years. However, it is now once
again subject to
the historical and natural volatility of the income from
financial and treasury
operations. During 2012 and 2013, financial income has been
limited, due to the
lower business opportunities that offer the stability in
interest and exchange
rates, as well as the difficulties to estimate the rate of
inflation. Loan loss
provisions, though significantly lower, have been higher than
projections due
the credit risk deterioration of two particular debtors.
Among the most important challenges for the bank, is continuing
with strict
operative expenses control and significantly increasing the
revenues from
financial intermediation in order to improve the bank's cost
efficiency and
profitability ratios. During 2012-2013, the entity has
reinforced its global
products team, as well as the clients and sales traders and
balance sheet
management team. The local subsidiary is seeking to fulfill the
guidelines of
HSBC group for 2014: 12% to 15% of ROE (vs. -2.8% ROE as of May
2013), and 48%
to 52% in gross operative expenses/gross income ratio (vs. 83.7%
as of May
2013).
As a result of its niche strategy in the corporate segment, the
bank's client
base and its funding are highly concentrated on institutional
investors, banks
and big local companies. Loans are concentrated on big companies
and on foreign
exchange operations.
HSBC Bank (Chile)'s assets are mostly liquid and of good
quality. The asset is
mainly composed of fixed income securities issued by the Central
Bank and the
State of Chile (18.4% of the assets as of May 2013), local and
foreign banks
(18.2%), loans to companies (17%), positive fair value from
derivatives (16.2%)
and operations pending of settlement (29.7%). Loan portfolio
quality is sound
with past-due loans (+90 days) of 1.7%, and loan loss reserves
of 4.9% of total
loans. The main derivatives counterparts are HSBC group
(international level),
other banks, institutional investors and large companies.
Market risk is moderate thanks to the bank's conservative
internal and
regulatory limits and the risk management and governance systems
that are
aligned with the standards of HSBC Group. Funding is highly
concentrated in
short-term deposits from corporate and institutional investors
(40.2% of
liabilities and equity). This risk is mitigated by high
liquidity and good asset
quality. The liquidity of the local entity is also complemented
by the good
access to the inter-banking market, the repos from Banco Central
de Chile, as
well as the support from the parent.
HSBC Bank (Chile)'s capitalization is strong, with a Fitch Core
Capital ratio of
18.3% as of May 2013 (19.3% as of December 2012). Fitch expects
the bank to
continue to maintain adequate capitalization levels relative to
the risks
assumed. As of March 2013 total regulatory capital (100% basic
capital)
represented 19.56% of risk weighted assets, and 14.47% including
credit and
market risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
HSBC Bank (Chile)'s IDRs would move in line with those of its
parent. The
national scale ratings could be affected by a downgrade of HSBC.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings of HSBC Bank (Chile):
--Foreign and local currency long-term IDR at 'A'; Outlook
Stable;
--Foreign and local currency short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Support '1';
--National long-term rating at 'AAA (cl)'; Outlook Stable;
--National short-term rating at 'N1+ (cl)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Pedro El Khaouli
Senior Director
+562 2499-3320
Primary Analyst (National Ratings)
Eduardo Santibanez
Senior Director
+562 2499-3307
Secondary Analyst
Abraham Martinez
Director
+562 2499-3317
Committee Chairperson
Rene Medrano
Senior Director
+503-2516-6610
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information available in 'www.fitchratings.cl' or
'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--Global Rating Criteria for Financial Institutions (Oct. 10,
2012);
--Rating of Financial Subsidiaries and Banking Holdings (Sept.
24, 2012);
--Corporate Governance Assessment (March 15, 2013);
--National Ratings Criteria (Jan. 19, 2011).
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.