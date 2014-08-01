(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed HSBC Bank
(Chile)'s
long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'A' with a
Stable Outlook. A full list of the rating actions follows at the
end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT AND NATIONAL RATINGS
HSBC Bank (Chile)'s IDRs, support and national ratings reflect
the potential
support from its parent company, HSBC Holdings Plc. (long-term
IDR rated
'AA-'/Stable Outlook by Fitch), even though is considered by
Fitch to be of
limited importance for its shareholder because of its small size
within the
group and in its local market. HSBC Bank (Chile)'s long-term
IDRs are two
notches below the parent's. The bank's National Long-Term
ratings of 'AAA(cl)'
also reflects the relative position of creditworthiness within
the Chilean
market.
The bank's '1' Support Rating reflects Fitch's belief that
potential support, if
needed, remains strong for this subsidiary.
Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating (VR) to HSBC Bank
(Chile), as it does
not view the company as a standalone entity that can be viewed
as independent of
its parent.
The Stable outlook for HSBC Bank (Chile)'s IDRs and National
ratings mirrors
that of its parent's IDRs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS
HSBC Bank (Chile)'s IDRs would move in line with those of its
parent. The
national scale ratings could be affected by a downgrade of HSBC.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING
HSBC Bank (Chile)'s Support rating could be downgraded if its
parent's ability
and / or propensity to provide support decreases significantly,
which is not
considered likely in the medium term.
HSBC Bank (Chile) is small and focused on commercial and global
banking and
markets business, targeting large Chilean companies, global
corporate and
financial institutions offering treasury products and investment
and corporate
banking services, benefitting from the size, diversification and
credit quality
of its parent.
Fitch has affirmed HSBC Bank (Chile)'s ratings as follows:
--Foreign and local currency long-term IDR at 'A'; Outlook
Stable;
--Foreign and local currency short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Support '1';
--National long-term rating at 'AAA (cl)'; Outlook Stable;
--National short-term rating at 'N1+ (cl)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Santiago Gallo
Director
+562 2499-3320
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia
Senior Director
+52 (81) 8399-9146
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information available in 'www.fitchratings.cl' or
'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--Global Rating Criteria for Financial Institutions (Jan. 31,
2014);
--Rating of Financial Subsidiaries and Banking Holdings (Aug.
10, 2012);
