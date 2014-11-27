(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG's (HSBC Trinkaus) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook. At the same time, it has downgraded HSBC Trinkaus's Viability Rating (VR) to 'a-' from 'a'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. HSBC Trinkaus's IDRs are aligned with those of its ultimate parent's, HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC Holdings, AA-/Stable/F1+). This reflect our view that as a highly integrated banking subsidiary in one of HSBC Group's developed "priority growth markets", HSBC Trinkaus is considered a core subsidiary by HSBC Group and that institutional support from HSBC Group for HSBC Trinkaus is therefore extremely likely. HSBC Holdings has repeatedly and publicly shown its commitment to HSBC Trinkaus, most recently in October 2014 when HSBC Holdings participated fully in a EUR380m capital increase of its 80.7%-owned German subsidiary. The downgrade of HSBC Trinkaus's VR to 'a-' reflects our view that the bank's increasing risk appetite and changed capital management resulting from its ambitious corporate lending growth plans are no longer commensurate with a 'a' VR. While the bank's corporate lending growth strategy could strengthen HSBC Trinkaus's franchise in a core segment of the German economy in the medium to long term, in the short to medium term, in our view it results in increased credit risk exposure, heightened capital ratio volatility and exposes the bank to considerable execution risk. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND SUPPORT RATING HSBC Trinkaus's role within HSBC Group, as outlined in its 2013 strategy, is to improve the group's coverage of internationally active German corporate (both large and Mittelstand) clients, among other things by offering additional HSBC financing and lending products. This will result in further significant increases in risk-weighted assets (RWA; which were up 29% in the nine months to end-3Q14) and will likely require additional capital support from HSBC Group in the medium term. Given the competitive banking environment in Germany, HSBC Trinkaus sees its competitive advantage in marketing HSBC product capabilities including lending throughout HSBC's global network. The significant referrals of clients to other HSBC entities suggests that HSBC Trinkaus's actual contribution to group profits is higher than reported (1.1% of 9M14 group pre-tax profits), emphasising the core subsidiary role of HSBC Trinkaus for HSBC Group. KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND SUPPORT RATING HSBC Trinkaus's IDRs will continue to move in line with HSBC Holdings's as we believe that the group's propensity to provide support is unlikely to diminish in light of HSBC Group's current strategy. This assessment would change - and potentially result in a notching differential between HSBC Trinkaus and HSBC Holdings - if HSBC Group were to de-emphasise the importance of Germany as a "priority growth market" or if the implementation of HSBC Trinkaus's growth plans was unsuccessful, diminishing the role of HSBC Trinkaus within the group. Rating divergence could also occur should tighter national regulations lead to weaker integration or capital and liquidity across the group becomes less fungible. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR We expect the rapid increase in HSBC Trinkaus's loan book, including a larger proportion of non-investment grade or longer-dated loans, to continue in 2015 and 2016 in line with its 2013 strategic plan. At the same time, we expect increases in operating expenses to outstrip a rise in operating revenue during the bank's expansion phase. This will result in a risk profile, balance sheet structure, capitalisation and profitability which although still sound, are weaker than prior to the bank's strategic growth period, which is reflected in the downgrade of HSBC Trinkaus's VR. In addition, HSBC Trinkaus is expanding in German mid-corporate lending during a period of low interest rates and increasing competition for German corporate clients from both domestic and foreign banks. While we believe that HSBC Trinkaus has the capabilities to correctly price German corporate risk and to maintain underwriting and pricing discipline, it nonetheless exposes that bank to possible earnings volatility and potentially higher credit impairment charges once the economic cycle turns. As a result of the loan book expansion in 9M14, HSBC Trinkaus's common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio worsened from 11.7% at end-2013 to 8.8% at end-1H14 and 7.8% at end-3Q14 before improving to around 10.7% (pro forma) following the October 2014 capital increase. Further planned credit expansion in 4Q14 and 2015 outpacing internal capital generation means that a further capital injection will in our view be required in the medium term. We expect that HSBC Group will ensure that HSBC Trinkaus is adequately capitalised during and after its strategic growth period which is factored into HSBC Trinkaus's VR. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Viability Rating: downgraded to 'a-' from 'a' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Contact: Primary Analyst Christian Kuendig Senior Director +44 20 3530 1399 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Michael Dawson-Kropf Senior Director +49 69 768076 113 Committee Chairperson Gordon Scott Managing Director +44 20 3530 1075 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. 