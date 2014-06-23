(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed HSBC Bank
plc's (HSBC;
AA-/Stable/F1+/a+) covered bonds at 'AAA' with Stable Outlook,
following the
agency's implementation of its updated criteria and subsequent
revision of the
programme's breakeven asset percentage (AP) to 92.5% from 87.0%
for the rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the AP follows the enactment of the Bank
Recovery and Resolution
Directive (BRRD), which was published in the Official Journal of
the European
Union on 12 June 2014, the European Parliament and the Council
of the European
Union's approval of the BRRD on 15 April 2014 and 6 May 2014,
respectively, and
the agency's subsequent application of its Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) uplift
for the programme, as detailed in 'Fitch Affirms UK Covered
Bonds on Criteria
Amendments' dated 3 April 2014 at www.fitchratings.com.
The rating of the covered bonds issued under HSBC's global
covered bond
programme is based on the bank's Long-Term IDR (AA-) and the IDR
uplift of '1'
assigned to the programme. This results in a floor for the
rating of the covered
bonds on a probability of default (PD) basis at 'AA',
irrespective of the actual
overcollateralisation available to the covered bonds. HSBC's
Discontinuity-Cap
(D-Cap) of 4 (moderate) remains unchanged.
In its analysis, Fitch relies on the AP commitment of the
issuer. The maximum
programme contractual AP at 92.5% is also equal to the new
breakeven AP for the
rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating of the covered bonds would be vulnerable to a
downgrade of HSBC's IDR
below 'BBB+'. The 'AAA' breakeven AP is also likely to be lower
than 92.5% if
HSBC is downgraded by one notch. However, the issuer commits to
decrease the
contractual AP should it be needed to maintain the 'AAA' rating
on the covered
bonds. Any changes to the D-cap assessment for the programme
would have no
impact on the covered bond programme's rating, assuming all
other factors remain
unchanged.
Fitch's breakeven AP for the covered bonds' rating will be
affected, amongst
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Kate Lin
Director
+44 20 3530 1706
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Kevin Vanistendael
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1564
Committee Chairperson
Cosme de Montpellier
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1407
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 10
March 2014;
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds'
and
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum', both dated 14 May 2014; 'EMEA RMBS Master Rating
Criteria', dated 28
May 2014; 'Criteria Addendum - UK Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow
Assumptions',
dated 30 May 2014 and 'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in
Structured Finance
Transactions and Covered Bonds', dated 23 January 2014, all
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria
here
Criteria Addendum: UK - Residential Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow
Assumptions
here
Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions and
Covered Bonds
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.