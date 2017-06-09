(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed HSH
Nordbank's
(HSH) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-',
Short-Term IDR at 'F3'
and Support Rating (SR) at '2'. The Outlook is Negative. Its
Viability Rating
(VR) was affirmed at 'b'.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
The affirmation follows a periodic review of the bank. The
European Commissions
(EC) in May 2016 ordered the privatisation of the bank by
February 2018 in an
open, transparent, non-discriminatory tender process or, if the
sale is
unsuccessful and HSH's viability not confirmed, a wind-down of
the bank. HSH
initiated the sales process in January 2017 and received
non-binding bids from a
range of investors with the process ongoing.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATING
The bank's IDRs, senior debt rating and SR are driven by support
from HSH's
owners comprising the federal states of Schleswig-Holstein (AAA)
and Hamburg
(AAA), the regional savings banks and ultimately the
Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe
(SFG, A+/Stable), including the Sparkassen (savings banks) and
Landesbanken-shared institutional protection fund
(Sicherungseinrichtung).
HSH's Long-Term IDR is five notches below SFG's Long-Term IDR,
which reflects
Fitch's view that the bank is strategic to its owners, but also
its weak company
profile, which in Fitch's opinion makes support less likely
given the private
investor test under EU legislation.
HSH is currently in the midst of a privatisation process and we
expect a clearer
picture to emerge on final bidders over the coming months. Fitch
believes that
the pool of potential buyers is limited given HSH's overall weak
asset quality
and profitability, but under the terms of the EU agreement HSH
could also be
sold in parts. The agreement requires a positive, state aid-free
sale price and
a sale will be subject to the EC's assessment of viability of
the new entity and
its final approval.
If the privatisation is successful HSH's regional state owners
will no longer be
majority shareholders and would only be allowed to own a
combined share of up to
25% for a period of up to four years, and following a
privatisation Fitch would
likely consider the public sector owners' stakes in HSH no
longer a strategic
investment.
If a sale is unsuccessful, the bank will have to cease new
business activities
and manage the assets with a view of winding them down. In this
scenario, we
expect that the existing owners will have financial and
reputational incentives
to ensure that the wind-down is managed in a way that senior
unsecured creditors
do not incur losses.
The Negative Outlook on HSH's reflects our expectation that a
sale could result
in a downgrade of the IDRs if the new owners have a lower
ability or propensity
to provide support than HSH's current federal state owners.
VR
HSH's VR reflects the bank's weak stand-alone credit profile,
still burdened by
legacy exposures, despite an overall risk reduction in recent
years and
particularly in 2016. HSH has re-allocated certain business
segments to the
non-core bank to strengthen the core bank's business and credit
profile and
profitability metrics. This included a partial carve-out of the
shipping
portfolio to the non-core bank, which in turn has to bear higher
costs. We
believe risk reduction efforts over the last two years and
stronger impaired
loan coverage had a positive impact on the risk profile of the
overall bank,
because of measures undertaken in preparation for the sales
process, but the
viability of its business model remains uncertain.
Commitments to deleverage the bank's legacy portfolio have led
to a moderate
improvement in assets quality, and we foresee further declines
in the
non-performing loan (NPL) ratio in 2017 due to committed asset
sales. But HSH's
NPL ratio at end-2016 was still the weakest among peers.
A decline in risk-weighted assets resulted in an improved fully
loaded CET 1
ratio of 13.4% at end-2016, in line with higher-rated peers and
its leverage
ratio is well above peers'. However, HSH's capitalisation
remains burdened by
high net impaired loans. The projected sale of a second tranche
of assets in the
amount of about EUR1.6 billion as part of the EU commitment in
2H17 will
underpin an adequate capitalisation into 2018 and provide a
sufficient buffer to
its current SREP regulatory requirements. Nevertheless HSH's
capitalisation will
remain vulnerable to further asset quality deterioration in the
shipping
portfolio and potential negative rating migration even though
charter rates
improved in 1Q17.
HSH's profitability is weak due to a decline in interest-earning
assets and high
restructuring costs. However, due to a guarantee mechanism
EUR156 million of
loan loss provisions were released at end-2016, which allowed
HSH to report a
net profit of EUR121 million. We believe that HSH's
profitability is unlikely to
materially improve until the bank's future business model has
been decided in
the event of a privatisation of the bank.
HSH has reached its funding targets for 2016, driven by strong
covered bond
issuance and also unsecured and asset-based funding. Its
liquidity metrics
remained solid and we expect uninterrupted funding through 2017
in the absence
of unexpected shocks to investor confidence during the
privatisation process.
DCR AND DEPOSIT RATINGS
We view HSH as a notable derivative counterparty in light of the
hedging
activities inherent in its business model. We have aligned HSH's
DCR and Deposit
Ratings with the bank's respective Long- and Short-term IDRs. In
Fitch's
opinion, debt buffers do not afford any obvious incremental
probability of
default benefit over and above the support benefit already
factored into their
IDRs.
STATE-GUARANTEED/GRANDFATHERED SECURITIES
The 'AAA' rating of HSH's state-guaranteed/grandfathered senior
debt,
subordinated debt and market-linked securities reflect the
credit strength of
the guarantor - the federal state of Schleswig Holstein and the
City of Hamburg
- and our view that they will honour their guarantees.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATING
HSH's IDRs, senior debt rating and SR are primarily sensitive to
the likelihood
of a successful privatisation. HSH's IDRs and Support Rating
would only be
upgraded if a new owner with a high rating and strong ability
and propensity to
support HSH is found. We believe that this is not impossible but
view it highly
unlikely. Fitch would likely place HSH's IDRs, senior debt
rating and SR on
Rating Watch Negative or downgrade the ratings if Fitch
concludes that support
from a successful buyer is not sufficiently strong to warrant an
IDR of at least
'BBB-'.
If the privatisation is not successful, HSH's shareholder
structure will be
unchanged and the bank will be wound down. In this case HSH is
likely to remain
a member of the protection scheme of the Landesbanken
(Sicherungseinrichtung),
which means that it could continue to receive support from its
owners in
combination with SFG to protect senior unsecured bondholders.
This could result
in the affirmation of its IDR at 'BBB-' if we conclude that
imposing losses on
senior creditors during the run-down of assets is prevented by
the
Sicherungseinrichtung and HSH's owners.
VR
An upgrade of HSH's VR would be contingent on the confirmation
of the long-term
sustainability of the bank's business model that will allow the
bank to generate
adequate profitability. Fitch believes that this would
ultimately rely on its
successful privatisation. A disruption of the sales process or
sudden unexpected
stress that would significantly undermine investor confidence in
the bank and
reduce HSH's chances on a successful privatisation could trigger
a downgrade of
its VR. We believe that in such a scenario HSH is most
vulnerable to a stress on
liquidity and funding.
If HSH is wound-down, we would likely withdraw its VR, in line
with our approach
for other wind-down institutions where we believe a stand-alone
assessment of
the bank is not meaningful.
DCR AND DEPOSIT RATING
DCR and Deposit Ratings are sensitive to changes in HSH's IDRs.
STATE-GUARANTEED/GRANDFATHERED SECURITIES
The ratings of HSH's state-guaranteed/grandfathered senior debt,
subordinated
debt and market-linked securities are sensitive to changes in
Fitch's view of
the creditworthiness of the guarantors.
The rating actions are as follows:
HSH Nordbank AG Bank
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-', Outlook Negative
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Derivative Counterparty Rating: affirmed at 'BBB-(dcr)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Long-term senior debt, including programme ratings: affirmed at
'BBB-'
Short-term senior debt: affirmed at 'F3'
Long-term deposits: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Short-term deposits: 'F3'
State-guaranteed/grandfathered senior and subordinated debt:
affirmed at 'AAA'
State-guaranteed/grandfathered market-linked securities:
affirmed at 'AAAemr'
Senior market-linked securities: affirmed at 'BBB-emr'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roger Schneider
Director
+49 69 768 076 242
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Ioana Sima
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1736
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments: Fitch re-classifies
the hedge effect
of the second loss guarantee as an offset to loan impairment
charges and removes
the balance sheet impact of the compensation from impaired loans
reserves to
better reflect the economic effect of the second loss guarantee.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
