(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hungary's
Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+'
and 'BBB-',
respectively. The Outlooks are Stable. The issue ratings on
Hungary's senior
unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been
affirmed at 'BB+' and
'BBB-', respectively. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at
'BBB' and the
Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Hungary's 'BB+' rating balances high level of development
relative to peers
against high public and external debt. Current account surpluses
since 2010 are
supporting a marked improvement in external metrics. Budget
deficits below 3% of
GDP over the medium term will help achieve some gradual decline
in public debt.
GDP growth has rebounded in 2014 but the unpredictable business
environment may
affect investment in future. Membership of the European Union
(EU) provides
financial support and supports political stability.
Hungary's 'BB+' IDRs also reflect the following key rating
drivers:-
Fitch expects GDP will grow by 3.2% in 2014 (after 1.5% in
2013), markedly
higher than other EU countries although lower than the BB peers'
median (3.7%).
High investment (+16% in 1H14) is supported by exceptional EU
fund disbursements
and accommodative monetary policy. A marked fall in
unemployment, to 7.1% in the
three months to October 2014 from 9.8% a year ago, has supported
consumption.
Fitch expects GDP growth will slow to 2.3% in 2015 as the
previous EU fund cycle
comes to an end. Gradual improvement in the global environment
will support
growth of 2.5% in the medium term.
Fitch forecasts the general government deficit will remain below
3% of GDP by
2016, reflecting the authorities' commitment to comply with the
EU 3% deficit
rule. The agency expects the deficit will increase to 2.9% of
GDP in 2014 after
2.4% in 2013 due to higher investment and targeted measures in
the electoral
year context. In 2015 and 2016, the deficit will be broadly
stable, at 2.8% and
2.7% of GDP respectively, with no significant tightening
measures expected.
Consistent with the deficit path, general government debt will
follow a slowly
declining path at 76.4% of GDP by 2016 from 77.3% in 2013.
Assuming moderate
deficits (primary balance at 1% of GDP on average) and GDP
growth (2.5%), Fitch
expects debt will decline but remain high, at 71% of GDP by
2022. The
authorities intend to refinance part of the maturing FX debt
with Hungarian
forint debt to reduce the share of FX debt in the medium term
(from 40% of the
total at end-2013) and external refinancing needs.
The combination of the strong current account surplus and
external debt
deleveraging will continue to support a marked decline in net
external debt,
expected to be 40.5% of GDP by end-2016 from 64.7% in 2013
(using Fitch's
methodology, which differs from national methodology). Fitch
expects the current
account surplus will be 4.2% of GDP in 2014 (after 4.2% in 2013)
driven by the
trade surplus and EU transfers. Fitch expects the surplus to
moderate but remain
strong in the medium term, at 3.1% of GDP by 2016. Exposure to
Russia (3.1% of
exports) is limited.
A series of new laws will lead to a conversion of FX loans to
households into
forint loans and a marked reduction in interest rates paid to
banks. The move
will strengthen households' balance sheet but further weaken the
already fragile
banking sector. The total net cost for banks is HUF600bn (1.9%
of GDP) in the
form of lower debt instalments paid by households. Some banks
have raised extra
capital. Fitch expects lending to the private sector will
continue to contract,
by 1.7% in real terms in 2014 and 0.3% in 2015.
The result of the April general election and October local
elections confirmed
the political appeal of Fidesz and its KDNP partner. The
electoral success can
be attributed to weak opposition, a strong party discipline and
the charisma of
Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Fitch expects the government will
continue its
unconventional economic policy stance, notably by favouring the
interest of the
party's popular political base to the detriment of foreign
businesses. Policy
action will be constrained by the lack of budgetary room for
manoeuvre.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. The main risk factors that,
individually or
collectively, could trigger positive rating action are:
- A sustained reduction in the public debt ratio and further
lowering of the
foreign currency share.
- Continued, sustained reduction in external indebtedness.
- Consistent stronger GDP growth supported by greater policy
stability and a
gradually improved external environment
The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action are:
- Sustained fiscal slippage that endangers debt sustainability.
- Policy missteps that pose risks to the inflation and currency
outlook, which
could in turn exacerbate macro-financial risks.
- A global macro-financial or geopolitical shock, leading to a
severe recession
or loss of financial market access.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Fitch assumes the Hungarian authorities will maintain fiscal
discipline,
broadly in line with the targets included in the Convergence
Programme submitted
to the EU in April 2014.
- Fitch assumes that under severe financial stress, support for
Hungarian
subsidiary banks would come first and foremost from their
foreign parent banks.
