(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
CIB Bank Zrt's
(CIB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' with a
Negative Outlook
and Kereskedelmi es Hitelbank Zrt's (K&H) Long-term IDR at 'BBB'
with a Stable
Outlook. CIB's Viability Rating has been downgraded to 'ccc'
from 'b'.
Fitch has also assigned Erste Bank Hungary Zrt (EBH) a Long-term
IDR of 'BBB'
with a Stable Outlook and maintained MKB Bank Zrt's (MKB)
Support Rating of '2'
on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is
provided at the
end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATINGS
The IDRs and Support Ratings of K&H, CIB and EBH reflect Fitch's
opinion that
there is a high probability that they would be supported, if
required, by their
sole shareholders: KBC Bank (A-/Stable), Intesa Sanpaolo
(BBB+/Negative) and
Erste Group Bank AG (Erste, A/Stable), respectively.
The Negative Outlook on CIB mirrors that on Intesa. The Stable
Outlooks on EBH
and K&H reflect that on the sovereign, as both ratings are
currently constrained
by Hungary's Country Ceiling (BBB). The Country Ceiling reflects
Fitch's view on
transfer and convertibility risks and limits the extent to which
support from
Erste and KBC can be factored into their subsidiaries' Long-term
IDRs.
In Fitch's view, KBC, Intesa and Erste will continue to have a
high propensity
to support their Hungarian subsidiaries, which form part of the
strategically
important Central and Eastern European market. However, over the
longer-term
there is uncertainty with respect to the strategic importance of
the Hungarian
market for Intesa and Erste, in light of persistently weak
performance of their
subsidiaries. As a result, Fitch expects to maintain at least a
two-notch
difference between the ratings of CIB and EBH and their parent
banks.
In Fitch's view, there is currently less uncertainty about the
long-term
commitment of KBC to the Hungarian market, given K&H's more
stable performance.
Accordingly, K&H could be rated within one notch of its parent,
rather than two
at present, if country risks, as reflected in the Country
Ceiling, allow.
The recent track record of support for the subsidiaries has been
strong. Between
end-2009 and end-3Q13, CIB and EBH received a total of HUF178bn
(almost EUR600m)
and HUF219bn (about EUR730m) new equity from their owners,
respectively. These
recapitalisations represented 67% and 129%, respectively, of
their equity at
end-2009 - the year before the banks started to see a reversal
of their
profitability. K&H did not require capital support from its
parent.
MKB's Support Rating of '2' reflects Fitch's view that
Bayerische Landesbank
(A+/Stable), is likely to support the bank as long as it remains
the majority
owner. The RWN on the rating reflects the owner's plan to divest
its Hungarian
subsidiary (planned by end-2016) as part of its restructuring
programme agreed
with the European Commission.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATINGS
Fitch does not expect to upgrade the banks' ratings in the
foreseeable future.
The IDRs of K&H and EBH would be downgraded if there is a
downgrade of the
Hungarian sovereign rating, which Fitch currently views as
unlikely. CIB's IDRs
and Support Rating would be downgraded if Intesa is downgraded.
The ratings of all three banks and Support Rating of MKB could
also come under
pressure if support is delayed, or should further onerous
domestic bank
regulation and weak market prospects make shareholders'
commitment to their
subsidiaries less certain.
Fitch expects to resolve the RWN on MKB's Support Rating once
the parent's
disposal of the bank is completed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VIABILITY RATINGS (VRS)
K&H's VR of 'bb-' reflects a difficult operating environment,
modest internal
capital generation and a material share of retail mortgages in
foreign currency.
However, the VR also reflects its stronger asset quality than
peers, reasonable
performance, ample forint liquidity and moderate reliance on
wholesale funding.
K&H's NPL ratio (based on loans overdue at least 90 days)
equalled 12% at
end-3Q13 and was below the market average (15.4%). This reflects
a more
conservative risk appetite in the non-retail segment and, in
particular, the
bank's low exposure to the troubled construction/real estate
sectors. However,
total potential problem loans, including both NPLs and
restructured (performing)
retail loans, were higher at about 20%.
EBH's VR of 'b-' and the downgrade of CIB's VR to 'ccc' from 'b'
are driven by
their weak asset quality and capitalisation, which is
exacerbated by high loan
impairment charges (LICs, particularly at CIB). Material
exposures to the
high-risk commercial real estate sector and foreign currency
mortgages are
likely to result in further LICs at both banks in light of only
moderate reserve
coverage of NPLs. The NPL ratios equalled 26% at CIB (end-1H13)
and 21% at EBH
(end-3Q13). Both banks are likely to remain loss-making in 2014,
but Fitch
expects that their capital shortfalls will ultimately be
replenished by their
respective owners.
Forint liquidity at K&H, CIB and EBH is more than adequate,
reflecting muted
lending activity and solid deposit franchises. However, the
three banks remain
strongly dependent on their parents to provide them with foreign
currency
funding (euros and Swiss francs) to refinance their large
foreign-currency loan
portfolios.
In Fitch's opinion, Hungarian banks' performance in 2014 will
continue to suffer
from muted credit demand, a sluggish economy, high LICs and bank
levy. Fitch
forecasts GDP to have grown by a modest 0.7% in 2013 and to
expand 1.8% in 2014.
Asset quality is likely to remain under pressure in 2014,
although the inflow of
new NPLs should start bottoming out.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRS
The VRs of K&H, EBH and CIB could be downgraded if there is a
further marked
deterioration in their asset quality or capitalisation. A
sustainable
stabilisation of asset quality, significant strengthening of
capitalisation
(particularly at CIB) and improved performance of the Hungarian
economy could
result in positive rating action.
The rating actions are as follows:
K&H
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
CIB
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-', Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'ccc' from 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
EBH
Long-term IDR: assigned at 'BBB', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: assigned at 'F3'
Viability Rating: assigned at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
MKB
Support Rating of '2' maintained on Rating Watch Negative
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michal Bryks, ACCA
Director
+48 42 338 6293
Fitch Polska S.A.
Krolewska 16, 00-103 Warsaw
Secondary Analyst
Agata Gryglewicz
Analyst
+48 22 330 6970
Fitch Polska S.A.
Krolewska 16, 00-103 Warsaw
Committe Chairperson
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Hannah
Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria, dated 15
August 2012, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12
December 2012, 'Rating
FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' dated 10 August 2012,
'Rating Financial
Institutions Above the Sovereign', dated 11 December 2012, and
'Country
Ceilings', dated 9 August 2013 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
