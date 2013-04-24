(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
UniCredit Bank AG
(HVB) and Commerzbank AG's (CBK) Long-term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'A+'. The Outlooks are Stable. The agency has also affirmed the
banks' Viability
Ratings (VR), Support Ratings (SR), Support Rating Floors (SRF)
and senior debt
ratings and upgraded some of CBK's hybrid instruments. A full
list of rating
actions is at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS AND SENIOR
DEBT
CBK and HVB's Long-term and Short-term IDRs, Support Ratings,
Support Rating
Floors and senior debt ratings reflect Fitch's continued view
that their status
as large universal banks in Germany results in extremely high
(indicated by a
SRF of 'A+') probability of state support. Fitch understands
that after the
capital increase announced by CBK on 15 March 2013, the German
government will
keep its ownership through the Financial Market Stabilisation
Fund (SoFFin)
below 20%.
HVB is fully owned by UniCredit S.p.A. ('BBB+'/'F2') which is
rated three
notches below HVB following Fitch's downgrade of Italy on 8
March 2013. However,
given its ownership structure, Fitch believes HVB would first
look to its 100%
owner, UniCredit S.p.A. for support, if needed. Nonetheless,
Fitch expects that
the German government would ultimately support HVB if the
UniCredit S.p.A's
resources were insufficient.
The foreign ownership of HVB does not constrain Fitch's view of
local sovereign
support as it has a domestic franchise, is managed relatively
independently and
funds itself independently from its parent.
The Stable Outlooks continue to benefit from Fitch's unchanged
view on support.
Fitch expects that the German government will continue to
support large German
banks, including CBK and HVB, as long as the financial system in
Europe remains
fragile and the tools for dealing with a large international
bank failing are
not fully developed.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS AND SENIOR
DEBT
Fitch's view on support is sensitive to developments within the
regulatory and
legal framework, particularly emanating from the European
Commission with regard
to bail-ins and centralised regulatory oversight and to the
changing attitude of
the German authorities towards using bank resolution tools.
Fitch understands that there is broad political will in Germany,
supported by
all major parties, to move towards reducing the implicit state
support of
systemically important banks in the country at some point. The
European
Commission's 6 June 2012 paper proposing to avoid future bank
bail outs
represented another important step in a series of policy and
regulatory
initiatives to curb systemic risks posed by the banking
industry. This followed
Germany's implementation of a Restructuring Act in 2011. These
developments
highlight the potential risks for CBK's and HVB's Support
Ratings, SRFs, IDRs
and senior debt ratings.
If Fitch changes its view on support in the future, the current
VRs provide a
broad indicator of where the IDRs could end up for CBK and HVB.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VIABILITY RATINGS
CBK
The affirmation of Commerzbank's VR reflects its sound liquidity
position and
more solid capitalisation, as well as progress made with its
extensive
restructuring plans, including a reduction in non-core assets
and declining
administrative expenses. Although Commerzbank is now better
positioned to
protect its core franchise in a competitive domestic market, its
restructuring
still has some way to go and parts of its non-core assets (NCA)
still
potentially pose material downside risks. Commerzbank's
performance has been
helped by the favourable German economy and notably the very low
number of
corporate insolvencies in Germany. However, Commerzbank is still
exposed to
concentration risks and troubled European markets, which
absorbed a substantial
share of its profits in recent years, while earnings from its
private customer
business are weak.
Fitch expects that Commerzbank would be able to absorb a
potential deterioration
of the asset quality in its core businesses, but the downside
risks on certain
non-core commercial real estate, shipping and southern European
public sector
assets is still potentially material.
Fitch notes that a reduction of non-core assets, specifically of
its exposure in
ship finance and certain exposures or risks in southern Europe
could result in
upside potential for Commerzbank's VR. Similarly, improved
profitability in
CBK's private customer business could also lead to an upgrade of
CBK's VR,
assuming no further deterioration at its non-core assets.
At the same time, a further weakening of CBK's core businesses
in the short to
medium term, most likely in the form of falling revenues coupled
with higher
loan impairment charges which are currently relatively low,
could put pressure
on CBK's VR.
HVB
HVB's VR reflects the bank's standalone credit strength, which
benefits from its
well-established domestic corporate and investment banking (CIB)
franchise and
especially from its strong capitalisation (Fitch core capital
ratio at end-2012:
19.4%; falling to a still healthy 17.2% after the deduction of
the consolidated
profit expected to be transferred to its parent), which
compensates for the
intrinsic earnings volatility of these activities. HVB's solid
capitalisation is
the key rating strength and Fitch expects the bank's capital
position to remain
strong under forthcoming regulatory changes and the forecast
business
development.
Fitch views HVB's announcement on 18 March 2013 that it will pay
out a special
dividend through the release of reserves as neutral for its VR
at such high
capitalisation levels. However, HVB's VR is potentially
sensitive to further
weakening in core capital ratios for similar or other reasons,
to sustained
material cross border transfers of liquidity or to a weakening
of its core and
sound corporate banking franchise. In addition, being part of
the UniCredit
group might pose potential contagion risk for HVB's funding
franchise from
negative developments in the European sovereign crisis, which
cannot be fully
excluded.
Reflecting the German focus of its exposures, HVB's asset
quality continued to
benefit from the resilient German economy. Fitch expects this
stable trend to
continue in the coming quarters, but given the fragile economic
situation, this
trend could quickly reverse. In this context, some risk pockets
remain,
including risks from high concentrations in the bank's leveraged
buyout
exposure, project finance business and ship lending.
Non-strategic assets are
being worked out and the bank continues to reduce its exposure
to riskier asset
classes.
Under Fitch's rating criteria, the VR of a subsidiary will not
normally be more
than three notches above a parent bank's IDR. As a result,
further downgrades of
the parent, potentially driven by further downgrades of Italy,
could result in a
downgrade of HVB's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT
AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
CBK
Fitch has upgraded certain legacy Tier 1 and upper Tier 2
securities after CBK
reported positive results under German GAAP for 2012. We expect
write-ups of
previous principal write downs and cumulative coupon payments in
2013 for UT2
Funding plc and write up and coupon payments on HT1 Funding
Capital. We also
expect Commerzbank Capital Funding Trust I and II to resume
coupon payments.
UT2 Funding plc securities are upper Tier 2 instruments and
notching for loss
severity (one notch) is lower than for the bank's Tier 1
securities (two
notches). However, they have higher non-performance risk (three
notches)
compared with Tier 1 debt (two notches) because coupon payments
are dependent on
profits in the profit and loss account.
The Tier 1 securities, including HT1 Funding Capital, that have
a distributable
profit trigger or a regulatory capital ratio trigger are rated
four notches
below CBK's VRs, two notches each for high loss severity and
high
non-performance risks.
Lower Tier 2 securities issued by CBK are rated one notch below
CBK's VR in
order to reflect higher loss severity compared to senior
unsecured debt
instruments (one notch), in line with Fitch's "Assessing and
Rating Bank
Subordinated and Hybrid Securities" criteria. The subordinated
debt issued by
Dresdner Funding Trust IV has been upgraded to 'BB+' to reflect
minimal
incremental non-performance risk characteristics relative to
CBK's VR (zero
notches) plus one notch for loss severity for this CRD IV
compliant subordinated
debt.
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by CBK and
associated SPVs are
primarily sensitive to any change in CBK's VR.
HVB
The ratings of HVB's hybrid capital instruments (issued through
Funding Trusts I
and II) reflect the financial standing of HVB, as reflected in
its VR. They are
notched down four notches from HVB's VR, reflecting two notches
for loss
severity and two notches for incremental non-performance risk
relative to the
bank's VR. While Fitch acknowledges that the German regulator
could demand a
deferral of coupon payment on these profit-linked instruments in
line with the
terms and conditions of the instruments, the agency does not
anticipate such
intervention in light of the bank's solid standalone financial
profile.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING DRIVERS AND
SENSITIVITIES
Commerzbank U.S. Finance Inc and UniCredit US Finance LLC are
wholly owned
subsidiaries of CBK and HVB, respectively. The Short-term
ratings of their
commercial paper programmes are equalised with CBK's and HVB's
Short-term IDRs
and reflects the likelihood of systemic support. The Short-term
ratings of the
commercial paper programmes are sensitive to the same factors
that might drive a
change in CBK or HVB's IDRs.
Hypothekenbank Frankfurt AG's ratings are unaffected by the
rating actions.
The ratings actions are as follows:
Commerzbank AG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-',
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A+'
Commercial paper and Certificates of Deposits: affirmed at 'F1+'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Market-linked securities: affirmed at 'A+emr'
Subordinated debt (Lower Tier 2): affirmed at 'BB+'
Subordinated debt (Dresdner Funding Trust IV (XS0126779791):
upgraded to 'BB+'
from 'BB-'
Commerzbank U.S. Finance, Inc.'s Short-term rating: affirmed at
'F1+'
Actions on hybrid capital instruments issued by Commerzbank:
Dresdner Funding Trust I's dated silent participation
certificates
(XS0097772965): affirmed at 'B+'.
Commerzbank Capital Funding Trust I (DE000A0GPYR7) and II
(XS0248611047):
upgraded to 'B+' from 'CCC'
UT2 Funding plc upper Tier 2 securities (DE000A0GVS76): upgraded
to 'B+' from
'CCC'
HT1 Funding GmbH Tier 1 Securities (DE000A0KAAA7): upgraded to
'B+' from 'CCC'
UniCredit Bank AG
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Market Linked Securities affirmed at 'A+emr'
Senior unsecured Certificates of Deposit affirmed at 'F1+'
Senior unsecured Debt Issuance Programme affirmed at 'A+'
Senior unsecured Debt Issuance Programme affirmed at 'F1+'
Senior unsecured BMTN Programme affirmed at 'A+'
Senior unsecured EMTN Programme affirmed at 'A+'
Senior unsecured EMTN Programme affirmed at 'A+'
Senior unsecured EMTN Programme affirmed at 'F1+'
Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A+'
Senior unsecured GTD notes affirmed at 'A+'
Subordinated notes affirmed at 'BBB+'
UniCredit US Finance LLC Commercial Paper Programme affirmed at
'F1+'
HVB Funding Trusts I and II Hybrid Notes affirmed at 'BB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 7680 76 113
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Markus Schmitt
Associate Director
+49 69 76 80 76 129
Committee Chairperson
Erwin van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12
December 2012,
'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities',
dated 5 December
2012, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15
August 2012,
'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions', dated 15 August
2012, 'Rating FI
Subsidiaries and Holding Companies', dated 10 August 2012,
'Country-Specific
Treatment of Recovery Ratings', dated 16 June 2012 are available
at
www.fitchratings.com.
