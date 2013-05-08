(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 8 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed HYDRA II Funding Corporation's series 1 bonds. The transaction is a securitisation of residential mortgage loan receivables, including those backed by investment properties, originated by multiple originators in Japan. The rating actions are listed below.

JPY9.1bn* Class S1 bonds affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY4.02bn* Class S3 bonds affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY1.56bn* Class J bonds affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable *as of 7 May 2013

Key Rating Drivers

The affirmations reflect Fitch's view that available credit enhancement (CE) levels are sufficient to support the current ratings. The overall transaction performance has been within the agency's expectations. The performance of the five remaining underlying pools has been stable, with no significant deterioration since the previous rating action in June 2012.

Rating Sensitivity

An unexpected increase in the delinquency or default rate may lead to higher loss assumption and may, therefore, affect the ratings of the bonds. However, given the growth in CE levels to date, the risk of downgrade due to asset performance deterioration is considered to be remote.

The originators include Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Loan & Finance Co., Ltd. (formerly Life Housing Loan Co., Ltd.) and SBI Mortgage Co., Ltd. (formerly GOODLOAN Co., Ltd.). The senior BIs backed by the residential mortgage pool originated by Momiji Bank, Ltd. (formerly Hiroshima-Sogo Bank, Ltd.) were fully redeemed in December 2012.