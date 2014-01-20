(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Jan 20 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed of Hypenn RMBS I B.V., as follows:
Class A1 (ISIN NL0010511093) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Class A2 (ISIN NL0010511101) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Class A3 (ISIN NL0010511119) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
The Dutch prime RMBS transaction, which closed in July 2013, comprises loans
originated by Nationale-Nedelanden Bank (NNB) and Nationale-Nederlanden Leven.
The originators are unrated and indirect subsidiaries of ING Group
(A/Negative/F1). The servicer is ING Bank (A+/Negative/F1+).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Performance
The affirmations reflect the performance of the underlying assets. As of the
December 2013 payment date, three-month plus arrears stood at 0.05% of the
current pool balance, and no foreclosures had been reported.
Reserve Fund
The non-amortising reserve fund has been fully funded by capturing excess spread
and stands at its target of 1.0% of the mortgage balance as of closing. The
reserve fund is available to cover interest shortfalls and clear principal
deficiency ledgers on all notes.
Revolving Period
The transaction is in a five-year and five-month revolving period until November
2018 and Fitch expects credit enhancement to start increasing thereafter. Fitch
has analysed a potential shift in portfolio characteristics during the remainder
of the revolving period and modelled a worst-case scenario. The analysis showed
that the available credit enhancement is sufficient to withstand these stresses.
Nationale Hypotheek Garantie (NHG) Loans
The portfolio comprises 21.6% NHG loans. Fitch did not apply a reduction in base
foreclosure frequency for the NHG loans, as the historical data received from
the originator did not show a difference in the performance of NHG and non-NHG
loans. Fitch also used historical claim data received from the Waarborgfonds
Eigen Wonigen (WEW) to determine the compliance ratio assumption, which led to
higher recovery rates for NHG loans.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Deterioration in asset performance may result from economic factors, in
particular the increasing effect of unemployment. A corresponding increase in
new foreclosures and the associated pressure on excess spread, reserve fund and
liquidity facility could result in negative rating action.