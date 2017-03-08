(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, March 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today
affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (LT IDR) of Hyundai Capital
Services Inc. (HCS)
and Hyundai Card Co., Ltd. (HCC) at 'BBB+' and 'BBB',
respectively. The Outlook
on the Long-Term IDRs is Stable, reflecting the Outlook on
Hyundai Motor Company
(HMC; BBB+/Stable/F2), the major shareholder of both companies
and the flagship
company of Hyundai Motor Group. A full list of rating actions is
at the end of
this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
HCS'S IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
HCS's IDRs are equalised with those of HMC because Fitch views
HCS as a core
subsidiary of HMC. HCS is the domestic passenger car financier
of HMC and Kia
Motors Corporation (Kia; BBB+/Stable) - the two auto
manufacturers of Hyundai
Motor Group - and its management and operations are highly
integrated with HMC.
HMC and Kia collectively own 80% of HCS's shares.
HCS's strong franchise in Korea's car-financing market is
challenged by sluggish
auto sales growth of HMC and Kia in the domestic auto market and
intensified
competition among auto financiers, resulting in a decline in its
captive
car-financing volume and revenue in 2016. Rapid expansion in its
foreign
joint-venture operations and selective high-margin non-captive
assets may
mitigate the negative earnings impact, but Fitch sees the credit
risk of its
portfolio as rising due to greater risk associated with the new
growth areas. We
expect HCS's underlying pre-tax income/average assets to remain
at around 2%
over the rating horizon.
HCS's asset quality should remain broadly stable in a
low-interest-rate
environment, barring any sharp and drastic rise in the yield
curve. Fitch does
not expect Korea's rising household leverage to be a material
risk over the
rating horizon - given the stable unemployment and housing
income trajectory,
which are also supported by the accommodative fiscal and
monetary policies.
HCS's liquidity profile remains adequate despite its reliance on
wholesale
funding. Its access to both onshore and offshore capital markets
has been
supported by its strong linkages with HMC.
HCS's senior unsecured debt rating is equalised with its LT IDR,
in line with
Fitch's criteria for rating senior unsecured bonds.
HCC'S IDRS
HCC's LT IDR of 'BBB' reflects Fitch's view that HCC is a
strategically
important subsidiary of HMC, primarily underpinned by Hyundai
Motor Group's
indirect 73% ownership in HCC through HMC and other affiliates.
HCC's management
linkages with HMC and its shared operation in human resources,
collection
platform and premises with HCS also support this view. However,
the one-notch
IDR differential reflects Fitch's view that HCC's credit card
business is not a
core operation of HMC and that there is less synergy between HCC
and HMC than in
the case of HCS.
HCC has weathered its profitability challenges - which have
arisen from a
regulatory cut in merchant fees and declining average product
yield - by raising
the credit card transaction volume and executing various
cost-cutting measures.
Cheap funding and managed credit costs have also contributed to
the stabilised
performance. Nonetheless, Fitch does not expect HCC's
profitability (measured by
pre-tax income/average assets) to improve significantly above 2%
because the
aforementioned challenges are likely to persist over the rating
horizon.
HCC has a higher-than-peer average percentage of total card
assets in high-risk
assets including cash advances, card loans and revolving assets
(54% at end-3Q16
versus 51% of the major peer average). As a result, HCC's credit
costs were
higher than those of its peers over the last four years,
although these have
stabilised in the low-interest environment.
HCC is exposed to volatility in capital markets due to its
reliance on wholesale
funding, even though its linkages with HMC have supported
relatively stable
funding access. Fitch expects HCC to be more vulnerable than HCS
to a sudden
shutdown of wholesale funding because HCC's funding pressure
should remain high
due to continued usage of cards and rising demand on cash
advance and loans,
even in times of stress. Its liquid assets and committed credit
lines covered
only about 70% of its short-term debt at end-2016.
HCC's 'F3' ST IDR reflects Fitch's view that the parent's
support would be less
prioritised for HCC compared with the core subsidiaries
including HCS.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
HCS's IDRS AND SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT; HCC'S IDRS
The ratings of HCS and HCC would be reviewed if there is any
change in HMC's
IDRs. The ratings would also be reviewed upon any major
deterioration in HMC's
ability to provide support to the subsidiaries or with a
substantial weakening
of the relationships between HCS, HCC and HMC, which can be
reflected in a
material decline in the relative contribution of HCS and HCC to
HMC's financial
profile. Negative rating action could also arise if a
significant deterioration
in the financial profiles of HCS and HCC were to have an impact
on HMC's own
financial profile or rendered the subsidiaries less important to
the parent's
business strategy.
HCC's ratings would be upgraded if its financial profile - as
reflected in its
asset quality and capitalisation - improves significantly in a
sustainable
manner.
Any action on HCS's IDRs would trigger a similar change in its
senior unsecured
debt rating.
The rating actions are as follows:
HCS
LT IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
ST IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Senior unsecured debt rating affirmed at 'BBB+'
HCC
LT IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
ST IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Matt Choi
Associate Director
+82 2 3278 8372
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch
9F, 97 Uisadang-daero, Yeongdeungpo-Gu, Seoul 07327 Korea
Secondary Analyst
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
