(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ibercaja Banco S.A.'s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb+'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Positive. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT Ibercaja's ratings and Positive Outlook reflect Fitch's expectation that capital levels will be strengthened through internal capital generation. This, combined with asset quality improvements, would result in a lower capital-at-risk from unreserved problem assets and could trigger a rating upgrade. Asset quality and capital ratios are improving although they remain weak and below that of many peers. The ratings also factor in the bank's strong regional franchise, modest earnings generation, stable funding structure and liquidity profile. Ibercaja's capitalisation levels are maintained with moderate buffers over regulatory minimums. The fully loaded common equity Tier (CET) 1 ratio increased to 10.2% at end-2016 (9.7% at end-2015). In 1Q17 the bank repaid the outstanding state-owned contingent convertible bonds (originally EUR407 million) ahead of schedule. This will reduce the overall funding cost and should support the bank's plan to strengthen capital through earnings retention. Ibercaja's capital remains vulnerable to asset quality shocks because unreserved problem assets still accounted for 108% of the fully loaded CET1 capital at end-2016. The bank's asset quality metrics are relatively weak compared to those of its international peers, but are broadly in line with the Spanish banking sector average. The non-performing loans (NPL) ratio remained broadly stable at 9.2% at end-2016 (11.4% including foreclosed assets) as the implementation the Bank of Spain's new circular in October 2016 resulted in additional NPL recognition and offset the positive asset quality trend experienced in 2016. The NPL reserve coverage level stood at a just adequate 44% at end-2016. We expect asset quality to continue improving in 2017 as the unemployment rate and the real-estate sector recover further. Ibercaja's profitability is modest and remains under pressure in the context of low interest rates and muted business volumes. However, the group's business model benefits from a degree of diversification relative to peers thanks to its meaningful insurance and asset management businesses. This provides some stability to revenues through the economic and interest-rate cycle. The bank also has the potential to improve operating efficiency as it achieves the synergies planned upon the acquisition of a competitor in 2013. The bank's main funding source is a stable and granular retail deposit base which broadly funds the loan book. Wholesale funding is mostly in the form of repos, covered bonds and ECB funding. The bank has a comfortable liquidity position, in light of debt maturities, including mostly unencumbered sovereign debt. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The Support Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'No Floor' reflect Fitch's belief that Ibercaja's senior creditors can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the event that Ibercaja becomes non-viable. The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks provide a framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors participating in losses, instead of, or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support SUBORDINATED DEBT The bank's subordinated debt is notched down one level from the bank's VR for loss severity because of lower recovery expectations relative to senior unsecured debt. These securities are subordinated to all senior unsecured creditors. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT The ratings could be upgraded if the bank strengthens its loss-absorbing buffers and raises capital ratios to a level more commensurate with investment-grade rated peers. This could be achieved either through internal capital generation or a rights issue and would provide further protection to the bank's senior creditors against downside risks. Reducing exposure to problem assets would also be rating-positive. Downward rating pressure could arise from the bank's failure to build additional capital buffers in the next two years or from a sharp deterioration in asset quality, which Fitch does not currently expect. A material weakening of core profitability would also put pressure on the ratings. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR An upgrade of the SR and upward revision of the SRF would be contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support Ibercaja Banco. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt ratings are sensitive to changes in Ibercaja Banco's VR and therefore to the same factors that would determine a change in the VR. The rating actions are as follows: Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Positive Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB' Contact: Primary Analyst Josu Fabo, CFA Director +34 93 494 3464 Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U. Av. Diagonal, 601, 2nd Floor 08029 Barcelona Secondary Analyst Arnau Autonell Associate Director +44 20 3530 1712 Committee Chairperson Olivia Perney Guillot Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 74 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1021894 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com">WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM.. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE AT <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/regulatory">HTTPS://WWW. FITCHRATINGS.COM /SITE/REGULATORY. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001