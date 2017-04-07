(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Ibercaja Banco
S.A.'s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+' and
Viability Rating (VR)
at 'bb+'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Positive. A full
list of rating
actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Ibercaja's ratings and Positive Outlook reflect Fitch's
expectation that capital
levels will be strengthened through internal capital generation.
This, combined
with asset quality improvements, would result in a lower
capital-at-risk from
unreserved problem assets and could trigger a rating upgrade.
Asset quality and
capital ratios are improving although they remain weak and below
that of many
peers. The ratings also factor in the bank's strong regional
franchise, modest
earnings generation, stable funding structure and liquidity
profile.
Ibercaja's capitalisation levels are maintained with moderate
buffers over
regulatory minimums. The fully loaded common equity Tier (CET) 1
ratio increased
to 10.2% at end-2016 (9.7% at end-2015). In 1Q17 the bank repaid
the outstanding
state-owned contingent convertible bonds (originally EUR407
million) ahead of
schedule. This will reduce the overall funding cost and should
support the
bank's plan to strengthen capital through earnings retention.
Ibercaja's capital
remains vulnerable to asset quality shocks because unreserved
problem assets
still accounted for 108% of the fully loaded CET1 capital at
end-2016.
The bank's asset quality metrics are relatively weak compared to
those of its
international peers, but are broadly in line with the Spanish
banking sector
average. The non-performing loans (NPL) ratio remained broadly
stable at 9.2% at
end-2016 (11.4% including foreclosed assets) as the
implementation the Bank of
Spain's new circular in October 2016 resulted in additional NPL
recognition and
offset the positive asset quality trend experienced in 2016. The
NPL reserve
coverage level stood at a just adequate 44% at end-2016. We
expect asset quality
to continue improving in 2017 as the unemployment rate and the
real-estate
sector recover further.
Ibercaja's profitability is modest and remains under pressure in
the context of
low interest rates and muted business volumes. However, the
group's business
model benefits from a degree of diversification relative to
peers thanks to its
meaningful insurance and asset management businesses. This
provides some
stability to revenues through the economic and interest-rate
cycle. The bank
also has the potential to improve operating efficiency as it
achieves the
synergies planned upon the acquisition of a competitor in 2013.
The bank's main funding source is a stable and granular retail
deposit base
which broadly funds the loan book. Wholesale funding is mostly
in the form of
repos, covered bonds and ECB funding. The bank has a comfortable
liquidity
position, in light of debt maturities, including mostly
unencumbered sovereign
debt.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) of
'No Floor'
reflect Fitch's belief that Ibercaja's senior creditors can no
longer rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the
event that
Ibercaja becomes non-viable. The EU's Bank Recovery and
Resolution Directive
(BRRD) and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone
banks provide a
framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior
creditors
participating in losses, instead of, or ahead of a bank
receiving sovereign
support
SUBORDINATED DEBT
The bank's subordinated debt is notched down one level from the
bank's VR for
loss severity because of lower recovery expectations relative to
senior
unsecured debt. These securities are subordinated to all senior
unsecured
creditors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The ratings could be upgraded if the bank strengthens its
loss-absorbing buffers
and raises capital ratios to a level more commensurate with
investment-grade
rated peers. This could be achieved either through internal
capital generation
or a rights issue and would provide further protection to the
bank's senior
creditors against downside risks. Reducing exposure to problem
assets would also
be rating-positive.
Downward rating pressure could arise from the bank's failure to
build additional
capital buffers in the next two years or from a sharp
deterioration in asset
quality, which Fitch does not currently expect. A material
weakening of core
profitability would also put pressure on the ratings.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of the SR and upward revision of the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support
Ibercaja Banco. While
not impossible, this is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt ratings are sensitive to changes in Ibercaja
Banco's VR and
therefore to the same factors that would determine a change in
the VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Positive
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB'
