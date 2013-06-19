(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
of
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) as follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility at 'A+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper (CP) rating at 'F1'.
Furthermore, Fitch has withdrawn all ratings for IBM
International Group Capital
LLC.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch's action affects
approximately $43 billion
of debt, including IBM's undrawn $10 billion credit facility.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings and Outlook reflect IBM's:
--Strong company profile primarily supported by i) significant
revenue market
share in information technology (IT) services (No.1), servers
(No.1), enterprise
software (No.1) and external storage (No.3); ii) solid recurring
revenue (50%)
from IT services, software and financing that mitigates revenue
and profit
volatility; and iii) highly diversified revenue base by
offering, customer,
industry and geography (65%+ revenue outside U.S.).
--Exceptional financial flexibility due to i) robust internal
liquidity with a
significant cash position ($12 billion) and free cash flow (FCF)
exceeding $11
billion since 2008; ii) solid external liquidity with an undrawn
$10 billion
revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2017 and ready access to
capital markets;
iii) strong credit protection metrics; and iv) roughly $28
billion of finance
receivables (57% short-term and 60% considered investment
grade).
--Well-executed management strategy, including i) ability to
identify early
trends that present significant higher margin, long-term growth
opportunities
and reposition investment priorities, both organic and
inorganic, to capitalize
on these opportunities (i.e. analytics and growth markets); ii)
consistent and
sizable investments in R&D (6% of revenue) to develop innovative
differentiated
solutions that leverage IBM's entire portfolio of offerings and
command higher
profit margins (i.e. Smarter Planet); iii) core competency in
identifying and
integrating strategic acquisitions; and iv) established track
record of
consistently meeting or exceeding financial forecasts.
Rating concerns center on:
--Risk of core debt (non-financing) increases to achieve
financial and/or
business objectives, such as sizable debt-financed share
repurchases and/or
acquisitions, resulting in a material reduction of credit
protection measures.
Fitch notes IBM has significant incremental debt capacity
without adversely
affecting its current credit ratings.
--Consistent, material increases in cash dividends long-term,
which could
pressure FCF and financial flexibility in the absence of
commensurate growth in
profitability. This could necessitate further increases in core
debt to fund
acquisitions and/or share repurchases.
--IBM's increasing dependence on mainframe (System Z) refresh
cycles to maintain
profitability in the Systems and Technology Group (STG) due to
IBM's
underperforming storage business, weak industry demand for
UNIX-based Power
servers as more and increasingly diverse workloads are performed
on low-cost x86
industry standard servers (ISS), and negative revenue mix shift
as ISS are
considerably less profitable than UNIX.
Declining demand for UNIX-based Power systems also adversely
affects the
profitability of STG's microelectronics business, which designs
and manufactures
the Power microprocessors used in Power servers. The decline in
UNIX server
demand also carries negative longer-term revenue and margin
ramifications for
IBM's support services and financing businesses relating to
Power servers.
IBM's strategy to reverse the decline in Power server demand is
to expand the
Power platform to address the open-source Linux market. IBM
first introduced
PowerLinux solutions in April 2012 and currently offers three
Power-based Linux
systems, including the PureFlex System, a pre-integrated
offering of compute,
storage, networking, virtualization and management. As for ISS,
Fitch believes
IBM lacks the scale and purchasing leverage to profitably
compete against
Hewlett-Packard Company and Dell Inc. in this highly competitive
market.
--The long-term threat to highly profitable mainframe demand and
associated
operating system software (zOS) from ISS.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch believes the company's lack of a strategic rationale to
maintain a higher
rating at the expense of financial flexibility required for
acquisitions or
shareholder-friendly activities limits further positive rating
actions.
The ratings may be downgraded in the event of:
--A shift to more aggressive financial policies.
IBM has strong financial flexibility and liquidity supported by
nearly $12
billion of cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2013 and an
undrawn $10 billion
RCF expiring on Nov. 10, 2017. Liquidity is further supported by
strong and
consistent annual FCF (post-dividends) exceeding $11 billion
since 2008.
Fitch expects IBM's FCF to exceed $11 billion in 2013. This is
primarily due to
continued profit margin expansion, reflecting a more favorable
revenue mix and
continued cost discipline, offset by substantial incremental
cash taxes. Also a
factor is modest top-line growth led by Smarter Planet
solutions, business
analytics, growth markets and cloud computing. Fitch expects IBM
to continue to
use FCF for acquisitions, particularly in the software and
services industries,
aggressive share repurchases and dividend payments to
shareholders.
The underfunded status of IBM's worldwide defined benefit (DB)
pension plans
deteriorated to negative $14.4 billion (86% funded) at year-end
2012 from
negative $10.4 billion (89% funded) in 2011. This is primarily
due to lower
discount rates in the U.S. and worldwide plans, which increased
the present
value of IBM's future pension liability (U.S. discount rate
declined 60 basis
points to 3.6%).
Excluding unfunded nonqualified DB pension plans, the funded
status of IBM's
U.S. and worldwide plans at year-end 2012 was 98% and 94%,
respectively. In
2013, IBM is required to make legally mandated contributions of
$700 million to
its international DB plans. This compares with approximately
$600 million
actually contributed in 2012. The amount of the 2013 pension
contribution is
very manageable given the amount and consistency of IBM's cash
flow.
Fitch believes IBM has more than ample liquidity to satisfy its
longer-term
legally mandated pension funding requirements (estimated at
approximately $4
billion through 2017). This estimate could increase due to more
frequent
re-measurement of funded status in certain non-U.S. countries
and the
performance of financial markets.
Total debt was $33.4 billion as of March 31, 2013, and consisted
of $8.7 billion
of short-term debt (including $1.8 billion of CP) and $24.7
billion of long-term
debt. Fitch estimates $25.2 billion (76%) of total debt is
attributable to IBM's
global financing business with the remaining debt attributable
to core
(non-financing) operations.
For the purpose of financial evaluation, Fitch analyzes IBM's
core business and
financing activities separately, since they are capitalized
differently and have
dissimilar cash flow characteristics. IBM Global Finance (IGF)
accounted for
nearly 9% of IBM's pre-tax earnings in 2012. This, however,
represents the
largest component of IBM's balance sheet, constituting
approximately 23% of
total assets and 24% of total liabilities as of March 31, 2013.
IBM has $3.0 billion of long-term debt maturing in the remainder
of 2013
followed by $3.8 billion of maturities in 2014. Fitch believes
IBM will
refinance the vast majority of the upcoming debt maturities in
order to maintain
a targeted debt/equity ratio of approximately 7x for the
financing business and
maintain a permanent amount of core debt in the capital
structure.
Total leverage and interest coverage as of March 31, 2013 were
relatively
unchanged at 1.3x and 26.5x, respectively. Core leverage and
interest coverage
remained flat at 0.3x and 55x, respectively.
The main purpose of IGF is to facilitate clients' acquisition of
IBM systems,
software and services by providing financial and capital
management solutions.
IGF has a solid long-term operating record, provides strategic
advantages to IBM
in terms of attracting and retaining customers by delivering
total solutions.
IBM also generates an annuity-like revenue stream associated
with multi-year
leases.
IGF's primary focus on IBM's products and clients mitigates some
risks
associated with financing via a deep knowledge of its client
base and clear
insight into the solutions being financed. Asset quality metrics
have remained
relatively solid as a result of the relatively conservative
underwriting culture
and strong risk management capabilities. IGF's capitalization
remains solid for
the rating category and leverage levels continue to hover near
management's
target of 7x.
